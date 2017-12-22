The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Texans Preview, Coordinator Comments, Weekly Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get things started by reading a very touching email that we received from one of our very satisfied listeners.

We move on to discuss our level of fandom for the Pittsburgh Steelers in addition to talking about comments both of us made recently about kicker Chris Boswell and his selection to the Pro Bowl.

The Steelers offensive coordinators met the media on Thursday and answered questions about what happened during the Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots. David and I focus on several comments that offensive coordinator Todd Haley made about the final few plays of that game.

The Steelers will play the Houston Texans on Monday, so David and I get you ready for that AFC contest. We talk quite a bit about the Texans banged up offense and how we expect the Steelers offense to attack the Houston defense on the road.

We go over the Steelers Thursday injury report and look at a forthcoming roster move in addition to examining which seven players will ultimately be inactive on Monday.

As usual, David and I close out this Friday show with our picks of all the weekend games against the spread.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

