    Terry Bradshaw Has ‘Absolutely No Opinion’ On Mike Tomlin

    By Alex Kozora December 13, 2017 at 01:03 pm

    Remember the Mike Tomlin and Terry Bradshaw beef? Fun times. It’s back again, though in a much tamer version. Bradshaw, appearing on CBS’ Tiki and Tierney show Monday, was asked for his thoughts on the Steelers’ head coach.

    “I give him no thought. I give him no thought,” Bradshaw said via Yahoo’s Frank Schwab. “I do not see him on the sideline and think cheerleader. I see him as the head coach and I give him no thought. He does not cross my mind at all. I have absolutely no opinion of him … I probably shouldn’t have said cheerleader, but I did, so I stand by it… but If he doesn’t like me, I couldn’t care less.”

    Bradshaw later said he would not apologize for calling Tomlin a “cheerleader,” even if Tomlin called him.

    The cheerleader comment is how this whole thing started last year. Here’s what he said last December.

    “I don’t think he’s a great coach. At all. He’s a nice coach…he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. But I don’t think he’s a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

    Tomlin took a thinly veiled shot back, telling reporters he grew up as a Hollywood Henderson fan. Henderson famously said Bradshaw couldn’t spell “cat” if you spotted him the first two letters.

    This is much ado about nothing but it’s clear the bad blood that’s existed between Bradshaw and the franchise ever since his playing days ended still exists. Bradshaw did not attend the inaugural Hall of Honor class, citing scheduling conflicts, but that’s likely a convenient cop out. His rocky relationship with Chuck Noll is well-documented. And now, he has an ongoing feud with Tomlin.

    Bradshaw recently said he has no relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, any friendship tarnished after what Bradshaw said following Big Ben’s motorcycle accident.

    Ultimately, Bradshaw can spout off whatever he wants. Tomlin continues to be a success and prove those comments wrong.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Axe Skot

      Bradshaw is an egomaniac.

    • Sam Clonch

      I remember thinking that Henderson quip was just BRILLIANT. Say what you will about his coaching, but the dude is SHARP as a knife.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      who the hell cares about bradshaw at this point?

    • Alan Tman

      Terry terribly contradicts himself. He said on a Football Life that he wishes that Noll would have
      been a coach to put his arms around him and cheer him on, but then dismissed Tomlin as a cheerleading type coach. Terry needs to lay off the sauce before interviews!! LOL

    • steelersfan

      Wasn’t alive for the Steelers Super Bowls in the 70s which probably makes it easier for me to say this but I’m not a fan of Bradshaw and “give him no thought” when thinking about Steelers greats. Ben > Bradshaw.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Bradshaw has had an issue with someone in the Steelers organization for what seems to be since he retired… this is a him problem.

    • imjohnh

      Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.

    • John Noh

      Paraphrasing Les Grossman from “Tropic Thunder”: Thank you for your service. You’re a great Steeler. Now STFU and let the man do his job.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      At this point in my life I do not care to comment about Terry Bradshaw. Just don’t care. His face as he hands the Lombardi to the Patriots says everything you need to know about him. 🤷

    • Ring4Shaz

      Maybe if Tomlin got caught in a massive cheating scandal and was fined a half-million dollars and lost draft picks, then Bradshaw and his drunk buddies would talk about him as a top head coach.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Most of us I know that were alive for the Super Bowls of the 70s feel the same way as you. Just because he wore the black and gold doesn’t mean we have to love him for life. He was not anywhere close to the best player on those teams.