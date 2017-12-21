Hot Topics

    Texans 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: 16 Players Listed On Thursday

    By Dave Bryan December 21, 2017 at 06:02 pm

    The Houston Texans have now released their first official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Monday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Thursday offering includes the names of 16 players in total.

    Not practicing on Thursday for the Texans were guard Jeff Allen (concussion), inside linebacker Jelani Jenkins (concussion), tackle Kendall Lamm (concussion), outside linebacker LaTroy Lewis (shoulder), inside linebacker Brian Peters (illness), and quarterback Tom Savage (concussion).

    Savage has effectively already been ruled out for the Monday game against the Steelers. As for Allen, who is listed as a guard, he’s been the Texans starting left tackle due to injuries and many speculate that he’ll be unable to play against the Steelers.

    Limited during the Texans Thursday practice were outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee/neck), safety Kurtis Drummond (ankle), defensive end Joel Heath (knee), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe), and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (groin).

    Practicing fully on Thursday were tackle Julie’n Davenport (shoulder), center Greg Mancz (knee), wide receiver Braxton Miller (concussion), defensive end Carlos Watkins (knee), and quarterback T.J. Yates (knee).

    Davenport, by the way, is expected to start at left tackle against the Steelers in place of Allen if he’s ultimately ruled out.

     

     

