    Tomlin Believes Steelers Are Equipped To Play Man Coverage Vs Patriots

    By Alex Kozora December 12, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Mike Tomlin believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a better place to play man coverage this time around. We’ll find out on Sunday. Talking with reporters in today’s press conference, Tomlin says he thinks the defense can play man coverage more effectively this year than last.

    “I feel like we are in a better position to do so,” Tomlin responded. “And we have practiced it more globally speaking over the course of the 12 month calendar.”

    Looking back on last year, the Steelers did try to play man coverage in the AFC Championship game. But it failed, like pretty much everything else Keith Butler attempted to do to slow down Tom Brady. He could do no wrong, throwing for 384 yards, just ten incompletions, and three scores.

    Throughout the offseason, Steelers’ players have said they’re more confident in being able to play man coverage. Statistically, they haven’t run a lot of it but as we noted weeks ago, they’re doing it in the most important situations.

    Of course, whether or not the Steelers have Joe Haden back in the lineup is a critical component to how successful the secondary can be this time around. If Cam Sutton is forced to start or see a lot of playing time, you can bet Tom Brady will go after him in the same way he went after Artie Burns last year.

    Larger than that, the Steelers’ defense must be able to communicate effectively and cleanly, something even Tomlin acknowledged hadn’t been good enough. They’re still trying to sort everything out after losing Ryan Shazier, the quarterback of that defense.

    As we’ve reminded before, it goes beyond just playing man coverage. If playing man-to-man was *the* only key to beating the Patriots, they wouldn’t be as historically successful as they are. It’s just one component to winning and variety, mixing coverages and disguising looks, is how you win the game, not just the down.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • I think middle pressure on a hobbled Brady is a BIG key to this Sunday’s success.

    • Randy

      Belichick will have his team ready for us on Sunday. He will make adjustments and we the steelers better be ready to handle it. GO STEELERS

    • SteeltheKing

      Just an idea to randomly throw out, but how about switching Heyward and Hargrave at times? Heyward is the most intense player out there and their best inside rusher. Line him over the center and see if he can get a push, or at least get his huge arms up in Brady’s throwing lanes…Idk, I guess with everyone throwing out ideas of people switching positions I didn’t want to be left out!

    • Nunya

      That last sack of the game against Baltimore, Watt was on the left and Harrison was on the right. I was begging for that all game. Right now, that needs to be their primary rotation!

    • rystorm06

      With Haden possibly back, I’m feeling a lot better about this game than before.

    • cencalsteeler

      Playing man is one piece to the puzzle. I do think the bigger piece to have success against the Pats is to establish a lead. You give them the lead and you fall right into their plans. Please Tomlin, don’t defer if you win the toss. Haley, please don’t come out and be vanilla. Put the foot to the floor, get exotic and never let up.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s just a bad matchup for the Steelers. Even if Haden is back, Burns is still an easy target. And losing 50 is the biggest of all. No one to cover Gronk.

      Pittsburgh is going to need to score 50 to beat them.

    • FATCAT716

      No problem

    • ATL96STEELER

      I think the real key to defending Brady is to knock him on his a– so if man coverage gives them that extra second or two…great, but imo you mix it up. Some man, some zone, but the pressure needs to be relentless.