Hot Topics

    Tomlin Calls JuJu Hit, Taunt A Teachable Moment

    By Alex Kozora December 5, 2017 at 01:19 pm

    For a rookie, every game could be summed up as a teachable moment. A fast learned, JuJu Smith-Schuster has been tabbed as a guy who doesn’t make the same mistake twice. Hopefully that’ll include what happened last night. Like it or not, Smith-Schuster’s hit on Vontaze Burfict was illegal and standing over him and taunting didn’t do him any favors. In fact, Mike Tomlin says that’s the most teachable moment of them all.

    “I’ll stand by my statement last night,” Tomlin told reporters. “His actions after the hit are more disturbing than the hit itself. Often times, plays like this are teachable moments. When you look at it, you have the opportunity to talk about ways you can be be safer. He’s a better sportsman than he displayed. After the block. You gotta acknowledge that.”

    Obviously, most Steelers’ fans loved the hit. But outside of Pittsburgh, reaction was – at the least – mixed, and some are calling for Smith-Schuster to be suspended. A far cry from a guy who was a fan favorite across the country, whose claim to fame was a stolen bike and not letting girls slide into his DMs.

    Reputation is something Smith-Schuster and Tomlin said they want to uphold.

    “He’s gotta work hard so that people understand the type of man he is from a sportsmanship standpoint,” Tomlin added. “And that’s not going to happen overnight. That’s just the reality on plays like that.”

    As we pointed out last night, you can certainly expect a hefty fine coming his way and a suspension, though unlikely, can’t be ruled out. Not just for the hit alone but the taunting afterwards, which, even if it isn’t the reality, could be construed as a malicious and intentional act.

    To JuJu’s credit, he apologized immediately after the game both to reporters and then on social media.

    We should know in a couple days where the league stands on all of this.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Gautam Ramani

      Love Tomlin. Not one NFL coach could say it better.

    • Orlysteel

      I understand all of that, but how sweet it was to hell with Bernard Burfict, love you Ju Ju, you didn’t take out a nice guy you took out a villan.

    • Nicholas

      I don’t like seeing any player (Steeler or opponent) injured.
      That being said, I must protest those who call JuJu’s hit illegal.
      JuJu was doing what the play is designed to do. That is, after the catch by the RB, the receiver(s) on that side of the play must block. Burfect was about to ring Bell’s bell. It’s not like he was somewhere on the outher side of the play and not expecting a blocker coming his way. (Like a blindsided hit) Burfect is a linebacker and knows full well that he is in the thick of things on almost every play. Look at the hit. JuJu did not lead with his head; instead, he initiated the block with his shoulder directly into Burfect’s chest. A totally legal hit.
      The only criticism I have for JuJu was the taunting. And, for that, I believe he should (and will) be fined accordingly. Certainly, a tough lesson (and expensive one, I am sure) the youngster will learn.

    • Applebite

      I have to disagree, to a degree, Alex. There were very few, fans and players, that couldn’t think of a more deserving player of that block/hit, than Burfict. At least on Twitter. It wasn’t as if JuJu picked some random guy to knock out of the game. Burfict has been giving shots like this to random players since college, to include OLs. It’s one of the reasons why he went undrafted. He was a infamously dirty player, despite his talent.

      Somebody was going to knock him out eventually, there’s no sugar coating this, that ‘Bum’ had Karma chasing him for years and she finally caught up with him. College and NFL fans were celebrating that moment. You see the reactions from fans around the league, you think of the number of players that were on the receiving end of Burfict’s infractions, like Greg Olsen, for example, I didn’t see very many sad reactions after Vontze got put down, because he has been allowed to skate with many infractions that should have seen him suspended and even ban in a couple of cases, from the league.

      I did see some say that JuJu should be suspended. But you know what I didn’t see in that play? JuJu using both of his feet to strike another player in the head, like Nix was during the first game by one, Vontze Burfict. He wasn’t fined for that childish reaction. At least JuJu was initiating an actual football move, it wasn’t something straight out of the WWE.

      For his part, JuJu hasn’t condone what happened and he apologized for what he did. But excuse me if I echo what AB said in the background: “KARMA!!!!!!!! KARMA!!!!!!! KARMAAA!!!!!!””

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I can’t even lie: I did not like the hit or the taunt. I want to like it because it’s Burfict, but he’s a living breathing human being just like me and that game last night was rough. You could see it in JuJu’s eyes that he wish he could take it back. Wouldn’t wish pain on any person. There’s going to be so many fines handed out this week it’s not even funny. James Harrison will probably get drug tested because of this game! Next up: Baltimore. 😐

    • Orlysteel

      It was served on a cold platter, loved it when he stood over him, never forget when he took out Bell and celebrated, how does a taste of your own medicine taste Bernard?

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m not sure what you’re disagreeing with. Steelers fans liked the hit. And I’m sure some others did too. There are other people who want him to be suspended. Just because it’s on Burfict doesn’t make it ok.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think it’s borderline illegal (nothing suspendable IMO as it was a football act, nothing like Gronk). JuJu was coming back towards the LOS, so Burfict is defined as defensless there. It did look to be shoulder to chest, but it’s in the grey area of “head and neck area” so I can see the flag for the hit. Obviously the taunting was deserving of the fine.

    • Applebite

      It’s only a slight disagreement. I think Burfict had this one come, deservingly so.

    • AndreH

      Them two jerks calling the game last night kept trying to make this kid out to be a dirty player.

    • Froggy

      To the rulebook:

      Players in a defenseless posture include a “player who receives a ‘blindside’ block when the path of the blocker is toward or parallel to his own end line.” That exactly describes the block here.

      Prohibited contact against a player in a defenseless posture includes “forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet,” which is exactly what JuJu did. There was forcible helmet-to-helmet contact.

      Much as I dislike Burfict there’s no question that this was an illegal hit.

    • FATCAT716

      It wasn’t that bad of a block & if Bursick wouldn’t have had bad intention for Bell on his mind he would have seen it coming. He single handedly turned this match up into this

    • siouxcitysmitty

      Yeah, I love how earlier in the game, they said something about Burfict to the effect of “he’s a throwback player from an earlier era when his type of play was applauded”. I didn’t hear them say that about Juju, even though both his crackback and taunting used to be both legal and applauded. All I could think about, have been the comparisons since the draft to Hines 🙂

      That hit made my night! They could’ve lost that game and I’d still be giddy today!

    • FATCAT716

      It was loud & love it but with so many injuries last nite I was getting soft I didn’t want to see anymore of our players hurt just wanted to get out of there

    • Applebite

      I found this to be interesting from ‘The Ringer’…
      “Vontaze Burfict has lost $584,549 in fines and suspensions from games against the Steelers alone.”

    • woodsworld58

      I can see why Lynn Swann recommended him. He’s a football player. Was it illegal? Maybe so. Was it coming his way, probably so. You reap what you sow in life, and there’s no avoiding it….for anyone. That being said, I’m praying for Shaziers’ and Buflicts’ recoveries.