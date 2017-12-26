Hot Topics

    Tomlin Explains Why He Signed Stevan Ridley

    By Alex Kozora December 26, 2017 at 01:33 pm

    Most of us were expecting a pretty bland roster move. James Conner needed knee surgery, ending his year, and opening up a spot for another running back. Bring up Terrell Watson, sitting right there on the practice squad, and call it a day. Not so fast. The Steelers chose to go outside the organization and pickup veteran back Stevan Ridley. Ridley was quickly inserted into the lineup, jumping Fitzgerald Toussaint to be the #2 back, and in a blowout win, wound up seeing nine carries for 28 yards.

    A day at the office Mike Tomlin seemed pretty pleased with.

    “It was just good to be in a stadium with him,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday presser. “And see his gameday demeanor. He’s a pleasant guy. He’s a put-his-hand-in-the-pile type of a guy. We’ll continue to work with him in terms of finding detail and etching out a role for him and getting him in top flight football condition. All of those things are on the table with him. But not displeased with what he’s done so far and his mentality of the challenges in front of him.”

    Ridley was last with the Minnesota Vikings for a cup of coffee in October after spending all of camp with the Denver Broncos. Despite being out of football for two months, you immediately saw some of the burst he had, already clearly more than anything Toussaint brings to the table. That’ll only get better as Ridley gets fully into football form.

    Before Monday’s game, Tomlin discussed the signing with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola and the relationship Tomlin and Ridley already had.

    “I not only met him at his Pro Day, but I’ve seen him at subsequent Pro Days. As a professional, he goes back to Baton Rouge and trains. I just have a lot of respect for him. Got to know him over the years, and I always thought if given the opportunity to work with him, I’d be open to it. I like his style of play. The opportunities aligned, he was available, and I look forward to working with him over the next couple of weeks.”

    It’s one of those hidden benefits of having a head coach in their 11th year. They can call on previous experiences in the league. Like seeing a player at his college’s Pro Day year after year. So when the time comes and a roster spot is open, the evaluation is easy. There’s no concern about what type of guy you’re signing. Plug and play. That’s what the Steelers are doing with Stevan Ridley.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Looked fresh. Not a bad outing for a guy who was unemployed. I hope he gets 15 touches this week

    • StrengthOfVictory

      BREAKING: According to Twitter, Harrison has been sighted at Logan Airport. So help me, if he signs with the Patriots, I will be LIVID.

    • Dorian James

      With him, or the Steelers?

    • StolenUpVotes

      Chill out

    • Chris92021

      Yep, saw the Pro Football Talk post that said the same thing.

    • 2winz

      let them sign him. hes too slow now. if they sign him, im running the outside pitch towards his side until he can stop it. hes only good at pass rushing now, but if we spread it out, its going to make things difficult on their defense.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I have no problem with the signing. Better then Tousy or Watson IMO.

    • derp_diggler

      If he was really that good still he never would have cleared waivers. That’s 31 teams that passed on him.

    • Applebite

      That’s all fine…but what kind of message does that send to Toussaint? To be skipped over for a guy that didn’t even play for 2 months. Because it’s not like Toussaint didn’t earn his spot on the roster.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I don’t know – I’ve been watching Toussaint for a couple years now, and I’ve never seen any indication that he’s a viable #2. I like the Ridley signing a lot, to be honest.

    • lonnie

      Kinda thought the same thing about fort. Fort should of been the next guy up but they went out and got a guy off the street, even if he was with the Steelers in the past.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Maybe. About 22 of those teams’s seasons are over. Factor in another 5 that don’t have a roster spot or need for a 39-year-old pass rusher.

    • Matt Manzo

      Pretty cool! Now it makes a lot more sense.

    • francesco

      I don’t know. I would have asked DWilliams to come back if you asked me.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, he just signed about 45M ago.

    • melblount

      “It’s one of those hidden benefits of having a head coach in their 11th year.”

      Sadly NOT one of the hidden (or otherwise) benefits of having an 11th-year HC is having any chance that he’ll have even a remote idea/WAG of what to do if put in the situation of having the ball in the closing seconds of the biggest game of the regular season.