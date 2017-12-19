Hot Topics

    Tomlin On Not Stopping Gronkowski: ‘He Was Very Good And So Was Their Quarterback’

    By Alex Kozora December 19, 2017 at 01:00 pm

    For Steelers fans, this probably isn’t the answer you want to hear. After getting torched by Rob Gronkowski, again, Sunday evening, Mike Tomlin didn’t have much of an answer in his Tuesday press conference. Mostly, he tipped his hat to the Patriots for going out and executing.

    “There was attention paid to Gronk,” Tomlin responded. “There was two people assigned to him at times. He was very good and so was their quarterback. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge those things.”

    Gronkowski set a personal best in yards against the Steelers and tied a career high in catches against them. He was their entire offense the final drive, catching three passes for 69 yards that set up the go-ahead score.

    Tomlin then deflected the rest of the question, not wanting to dive deep into second guessing.

    “I understand second guessing is a part of it. Especially when you don’t win. I’m not going to be resistant to that. But you’re not going to find some of the answers you guys are looking for. There’s a myriad of layers to some of these discussions. They’re complex ones. None of it is very black and white. That’s how games unfold from time to time.”

    Aditi Kinkhabwala followed up, and I haven’t heard the comments directly yet, that Sean Davis and Mike Mitchell said there was supposed to be a double-team on Gronk during that final series that never happened. Mitchell responded to a breakdown the Steelers’ website did this morning, taking the blame for one of Gronk’s catches.

    But Tomlin didn’t want to use that as an excuse.

    “Nothing extraordinary happened in those moments. We were making calls schematically to minimize obviously production from them, specifically him. Sometimes it was effective, sometimes it wasn’t. It might be an error in terms of schematics, it might be an error in terms of execution. We don’t make any excuses. They made the plays. We compliment them for that.”

    What is black and white, going back to what Tomlin said earlier, is that Gronk kicked the Steelers’ butt for the sixth time in a row. And the Steelers still haven’t found out a way to even slow him down, let alone take him out of the game (which to be fair, is a virtually impossible task). Until they come up with a better plan, or execute at a higher level, it’ll be tough to beat the Pats.

    • Intense Camel

      I think Davis did ok for most of the game until the last drive. If you didn’t like his performance, just imagine if it were Golden, Mitchell, or Gay covering him one on one the entire game.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Overall I was happy with the defense. They played man to man and made it difficult. Much better than last year in the playoffs when there wasn’t a defender near some of there receivers.

    • Chris92021

      I did not give Davis an F because honestly, I know what Davis is capable of. Sadly for us, the one guy who could cover Gronkowski was sitting in a private suite while rehabbing his spinal injury.

      Mitchell I believe will be released next March. We need a real cover safety, even if it means we must take a college cornerback and turn him into a safety.

    • dany

      I’m more irked at Sean for dropping that sure interception rather than getting beat by Gronk. Gronk did what he does to 99% of players, he just did his job, Sean should have done his job holding on to that one- Much much easier than trying to cover Gronk. Just imagine Brady leaving the stadium after throwing a game ending pick ending his day 1:2, all that slipped through his hands

    • Steeldog22

      Gronk is Gronk. That’s why he’s Gronk. He played great, getting open and making contested catches, that shoestring catch, etc. If a second guy isn’t there, might be lack of scheme, or some guy missed his assignment, or we sent another rusher so it had to be one on one. The important thing is to learn from it for the next round. They looked good going man, need to just tighten it up, particularly in regard to Gronk. Our other guys handled ther battles pretty well.

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. I think Mitchell’s time has run. He’s not getting where he needs to be in time, and he’s not a great reader/angle taker to begin with. Best we have though until the draft. Having practice squad ILBs trying to cover those gaps doesn’t help.

    • Intense Camel

      I don’t blame him for that. He was running and the ball came behind him. Not an easy catch.

    • Intense Camel

      There’s no reason we can’t do this to other teams with way more success. Not sure why they waited until this game to play this style.

    • Michael Conrad

      Mitchell is what he is not very good and always to far away to make plays. We need a play making FS.

      The one encouraging thing is we have four ok CB’s use them.

      This game was lost on coaching details at the end of the game.

    • Intense Camel

      Most of the time he had good coverage on him. There’s just not much you can do against Brady and Gronk. I’m encouraged simply by the fact that he was able to stick with him on an island and most importantly, tackle him.

    • Shawn Stone

      Yessir. He would have felt just like Ben feels.

    • Steeldog22

      They were going to surprise them! Lol. We still went zone first series.

    • Who are you and what have you done with the real Intense Camel?

    • Mike

      They need Brian Allen 6’3/210 lbs..he’s tall and longggg to cover Gronk man to man. He is on special teams so he KNOWS how to jam off the line of scrimmage. Davis just doesn’t have the size and was terrible on the jam almost every time.. Brian Allen could take Gronk out of the game just like Cortez Allen did years ago.

    • Brady and McDaniels can’t find the weaknesses and attack them if there is no tape to study. If we play them a second time it will be a completely different game. I still think we can win and long as guys like AB, McDonald and Haden among others can stay healthy.

    • Intense Camel

      That just doesn’t make sense to me. They haven’t tried this all year, but they decide to pull it out it out in week 15 and see what happens. Thankfully it did work, but you have to imagine that it would have been even more effective had they been playing this way from the start. Not saying they never played man, but it was far from the bump and run style we saw on sunday. I mean it’s not like the Pats have never seen man coverage, there’s nothing you can do that will surprise them enough to get them off their game. The problem we usually have against the pats is a epitomizes the problems we have with almost every other team so why only use it against them?

    • Alan Bonin

      I would slide T J Watt inside to play the Patriots and put him on Gronk. He matches up as well as anybody to Gronk with his speed and size. He was a former TE so if Brady throws it close he could pick it. He could also help with pressure up the middle, which causes a turtle effect from Brady..Harrison could play OLB for that game.

    • Intense Camel

      Are they that insecure that they’re afraid to show their cards? One team should never affect your gameplan for nearly an entire season. I guarantee it’s nothing they haven’t seen. If that was the case then they lost this game before it even started. You don’t break out a new philosophy for one game. Either play it or don’t. That’s probably why Davis was getting burned because he hasn’t been doing this all year. Now all of a sudden you expect him to have success against Gronk? Doesn’t make sense for the Pats to be in their head this much.

    • Intense Camel

      What do you mean?

    • Chris

      I thought this was completely evident during the game. The guy has lost 2 or 3 steps – ive never seen a safety doubling over the top with such limited range and bad instincts. We were not playing zero coverage ever, Mitchells inability to make a single play down the field on the ball was simply incredible.