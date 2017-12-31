Hot Topics

    Tomlin Praises Cam Sutton For Late Season Impact

    By Alex Kozora December 31, 2017

    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first two draft picks made their biggest impact today. T.J. Watt recorded another sack and JuJu Smith-Schuster was amazing, as has become the routine. But when asked about this rookie class, Mike Tomlin made special mention of the team’s third round pick, Cam Sutton.

    “Can’t say enough about Cam Sutton,” Tomlin told reporters after the game. “A guy who missed a lot of time. Training camp, preseason, and so forth, first half of the season. He’s come on and provided some quality plays for us as well. The rookie class largely, not only today, but throughout the season, have been positive contributors to our efforts.”

    It’s unclear how much action Sutton saw in today’s finale. He entered the game early in what appeared to be a dime package, but I didn’t seem him for the remainder of the contest. William Gay spent most of it in his usual dime spot with an up-and-down day. He gave up a touchdown but forced a crucial fumble on a long screen pass late in the game.

    Sutton started one game this season, filling in against the New England Patriots when Joe Haden and Coty Sensabaugh were injured. He held his own, not often targeted, and didn’t make any of the big mistakes that have plagued this secondary so often in 2017.

    As Tomlin said, it all happened in a season that looked lost. Sutton injured his hamstring early in camp, re-injured it in the preseason, and was put on IR for the first eight weeks because of it. Most rookie corners aren’t getting back on that moving train. Sutton did, thanks to his football IQ, earning the coaching staff’s trust pretty much immediately.

    His role going forward this year is unclear though seeing more work from him out of dime packages would be a good place to start and probably his only chance of getting more playtime, barring injury. The offseason will make for an interesting one. Haden has been valuable but will come with an equally high price tag. Will the Steelers bite the bullet? Can they even afford it? Or will they move on from Haden and insert Sutton into the lineup, which was probably always the plan from the moment he was drafted, months before the Browns tossed Haden to the curb.

    What we do know is the Steelers’ defense has gone under major transformation in multiple ways. One of those is how quickly rookies see the field. Under the old model, rookie meant redshirt. Heck, Dick LeBeau wouldn’t even play Stephon Tuitt over Cam Thomas until the final quarter of his rookie season. Now, it’s a race to get them on the field.

    It’s proved to be the right idea. Watt has been excellent and Sutton has shown flashes, at least, enough of an impression to earn a special shoutout from his head coach.

    • Jim McCarley

      one of the best draft classes in years….

    • Tyler Guilford

      It’ll be interesting to see if Haden would be willing to renegotiate his deal. He seems to enjoy playing for a winning team, would he take a pay cut, or even just move money around, to keep the good times rolling?

    • John

      Correct. You would hope. He was cut by the Browns which should have been a wake-up call and some reflection of value. I still think we need Haden going forward but hopefully Sutton will play more next year. Isn’t Gay getting up there in years?

    • Mark

      Can he play free safety, Mitchell is done. Plays 30 yards off the ball and still gets beat deep. Carnell Lake, Mike Mitchell, and Sean Davis need to sleep together these next 2 weeks working on coverages, film, and concepts.

    • Tyler Guilford

      Gay is 32 right now. He still has all those years of experience but he’s definitely lost a step. I’m not saying he has nothing at all to contribute, but he’s no spring chicken.

      I think Haden is a big part of next year and I think the coaching staff would very much like to keep him around. Whether they’re willing to pay his current price if it comes down to that – or if he would take a pay cut – is the nearly $12 million question.

    • #beatthepats

      With Haden back and Sutton available, the pats are gonna need a lot of zebra help!!

    • #beatthepats

      Gay back there would be an upgrade over mitchell

    • Nolrog

      I’m more excited about this draft class than any other in the last several years.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Very odd comment from Mike Tomlin….. impact? huh? Hilton and Haden are the players that had significant impact this season more so than his draft pick Sutton.

    • Shane Mitchell

      If anything he should ask for more money.

    • Shane Mitchell

      10 mill a year is what avg starting CBs are getting paid, he is easily top 5 in the NFL, if the Steelers dont want him he can get 15 mill+ elsewhere.

    • Alex Kozora

      Tomlin was asked about the rookies. So his answer would be about the rookies.

    • nutty32

      Getting rookie talent on the field – thumbs up on that! Kudos to Keith Butler for simplifying the D without any drop off.

    • Dan

      Sutton will be one to watch next season. Hilton is young, too. And there’s also Brian Allen. And heck, Artie is still a sophomore. Lots of youth developing here.

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      Hilton would be his pickup also. Seems like your looking for an issue to have with Tomlin

    • Charles Haines

      You meant that 10 Mil/a year is average pay for good CB’s right?

    • Charles Haines

      I don’t know what’s going on back there communication wise but the angles he takes are ridiculous.

    • Doug Andrews

      Good core of young db’s

    • John Pennington

      Hope the team can have another draft i2018 like 2017 and help the secondary.Need safety help in the worst way.

    • Doug Andrews

      Especially some good cover safeties with speed

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, thats going rate for a good starting CB

    • Shane Mitchell

      That makes a bit more sense in context.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Its rather obvious Mike Tomlin shows favoritism to his high round draft picks, Hilton had to earn his position it wasnt handed to him, yes Mike Tomlin gave him a chance to compete, completely different than what he does with draft picks, they basically get a default starting position no matter what for 4 years, why because if a high draft pick isnt starting it makes him look bad, because he has too much of a personal investment in draft picks, because he is more involved in that process than most HC’s in the NFL.

    • Alan Tman

      He probably meant that NE chose to go after Burns instead of Sutton, and he didn’t have the breakdowns that Burns had, but there is no book on Sutton yet.

    • BurghBoy412

      I was really happy they drafted Sutton. He hasn’t done anything but confirm that happiness.

    • Alan Tman

      They need to get Troy in there to pass on some knowledge to get the ball rolling so to speak.

    • Alan Tman

      I don’t think he’s going to have to take a pay cut, because I look for Bell to be gone. Ridley , Connors, and a draft pick will share the load.