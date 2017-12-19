Hot Topics

    Tomlin, Roethlisberger Claim Corrente Called Final Timeout Without Permission

    By Dave Bryan December 19, 2017 at 01:38 pm

    Referee Tony Corrente and his crew are certainly under the microscope this week as a result of how they officiated the Sunday game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots and on Tuesday we learned that the head official called a timeout for the home team during their final offensive possession that they didn’t want.

    After Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a short pass that ultimately resulted in a gain of 69 yards, Corrente signaled a timeout for Pittsburgh with 34 seconds left in the game. During his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger explained that he didn’t ask Corrente for a timeout after Smith-Schuster was tackled at the Patriots 10-yard-line.

    “He went 60 something yards, I don’t even know how far he went, but it’s a long way for guys to run,” Roethlisberger said of Smith-Schuster’s late catch and run. “So, I’m looking to the sideline to Coach [Tomlin], like, ‘Are we taking this timeout, what are we doing?’ Which is very typical. Obviously, the only person that can communicate to me is Todd [Haley] and I’m sure he’s asking Coach Tomlin and everybody. So, I’m putting my hands up like, ‘Are we taking the timeout, are we taking the timeout?’

    And Tony [Corrente] the head official, thought I was calling timeout so he blew it. And I’m not sure if Mike wanted to use it or not, I know that he was talking about trying to run up and spike it, but I guess Tony thought I was calling timeout instead of looking at Coach Tomlin and communicating with him. So unfortunately, or fortunately, or however you want to say it, we used our last timeout, but it gave us time to regroup and for JuJu to catch his breath, I’ll tell you that. Which he needed that.”

    During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked if wanted a timeout called after Smith-Schuster had been tackled.

    “I did not,” Tomlin said. “Ben was signaling timeout, making eye contact with me on the sideline. I want to pocket that timeout, but in the midst of him making eye contact with me and signaling to see if we wanted timeout, Tony [Corrente] interpreted that as Ben as calling a timeout. And so that’s why a timeout was awarded. During that timeout I called Tony over and said, ‘Why did you award that timeout, the timeouts are supposed to come from the bench?’ He said that the timeout request came from Ben. I said, ‘I was looking at Ben. Ben was signaling timeout, but he wasn’t signaling at you, he was signaling timeout at me, trying to get confirmation of what we wanted to do.'”

    While Tomlin not wanting a timeout in that situation might be true, if you look at Roethlisberger while he’s running down the field after completing the pass to Smith-Schuster, he’s spinning around signaling a timeout. In short, I can see why Corrente called the timeout thinking he was doing the Steelers and specifically, Tomlin a favor.

    Even if no timeout would have been called, a good 15 to 20 seconds likely would have run off the game clock before Roethlisberger would have been able to spike the football. Obviously it doesn’t matter now in the grand scheme of things but as the next few plays ultimately played out, that extra timeout would have been nice to have.

    • ilamarca

      There would have been no better use of the timeout than preventing OLinemen from running 60 yards downfield with 30 seconds left. It was right to call timeout no matter who signaled it.

      Regardless, Ben needs to keep some things to himself. These interviews are making their bad situational football look even worse.

    • Ray Istenes

      Agree. That is where the TO made the most sense.

    • Ray Istenes

      Ben, makes some weird statements.

      What if in a game Ben tries to call a timeout and the ref thinks he is asking the sideline (and he is not) and the clock expires. How pissed would everyone be. If the QB signals TO then the ref should grant it period.

    • Chris92021

      This just keeps getting better and better and better lol

    • PittShawnC

      What I want to hear: “Great game by the Patriots. Our D fought hard, played their guts out gave us a chance to win. Refs made a bad call and I really made a bad decision throwing the pass”

      What Ben says: “I said no, no, no let’s spike it and go for the FG. But Todd was like No man we gotta go for the win all up in my ear so I was like Whatever man. Def Todd’s fault on that one” “Oh yeah and I didn’t even want to call that timeout, but Mike and I made contact and then the official said timeout and I was like dude what are you doin I didn’t want that timeout”

      lol or something like that. every week. Love Ben.

    • PittShawnC

      “And why is the carpet all wet, Todd?”

    • NW86

      OK Ben…well all 100 million watching the game also thought you were calling the timeout, so if there was confusion, that’s on you.
      I know out SB window likely closes when Ben retires so I hope he doesn’t do it quite yet…but there are certainly several things I WON’T miss when he is gone.

    • EdJHJr

      secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and

      touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and

      maintains control of the ball after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner. A player has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps (see 3-2-7-Item 2).

      Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.

      If the player loses the ball while simultaneously touching both feet or any part of his body to the ground, it is not a catch.

      Item 1. Player Going to the Ground. A player is considered to be going to the ground if he does not remain upright long enough to demonstrate that he is clearly a runner. If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent), he must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground, whether in the field of play or the end zone. If he loses control of the ball, and the ball touches the ground before he regains control, the pass is incomplete. If he regains control prior to the ball touching the ground, the pass is complete.

      actually by this it was a catch. so what part of this made it not a catch. initial contact with ground was before he turned.

    • Ray

      You have to call a timeout there.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Irrational Steeler fans: “Time to fire Tomlin.”

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Boston media are laughing at Ben, Tomlin, and this whole situation. Because it’s making this organization look even more disorganized and unprofessional.

      I’m the first to say that Tomlin doesn’t need to act like grumpy-cat Belichick, but what was a heartbreaking loss is now turning into a rather embarrassing fiasco and PR blunder.

    • Boltz_mann

      lol

    • The Tony

      I don’t know Margo!

    • The Chin

      What a total $h!t show. Glad it’s behind us

    • PittShawnC

      For what it’s worth, everything above “Item 1” in your comment is irrelevant to JJ’s play. Items 1-6 are more for outside normal catches or however you’d describe them.