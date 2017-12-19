Hot Topics

    Tyler Matakevich Should Get Thrown Into Mix After Not Playing Sunday

    By Matthew Marczi December 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

    He entered the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top reserve at inside linebackers for both positions, but on Sunday, second-year Tyler ‘Matter Cabbage’ Matakevich did not see a single snap on defense, replaced instead by recent signing Sean Spence, with L.J. Fort mixed in.

    But that doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way. Doesn’t mean it will change, but the point is that Matakevich is not necessarily locked into a backup role. The fact of his not seeing the field against the Patriots is one that has a reasonable explanation that could still involve him even starting the next game.

    Keeping in mind the fact that he is still a young player, Matakevich is also coming back from a shoulder injury. More to the point, he spent the week limited in practice, and this was during a week in particular in which there were a lot of moving parts.

    The Steelers, by all accounts, did a number of things that they ordinarily do not in practice this past week in preparation for facing the Patriots, and the evidence of that was lain bare in the game itself. It’s pretty hard for a player with limited playing experience to be installed into a new and evolving defensive scheme when he is only participating in practice on a limited basis.

    Assuming that he is back to a full go in practice this week, however, it would not surprise me if we see him running with the first-team defense. I am not making a commentary on whether or not I think this is what should happen, mind you, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

    Head Coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged during a recent press conference that the effort to replace Ryan Shazier in the starting lineup is going to be one of trial and error, and likely will never be a one-man job.

    At this point, they are playing the game and then re-evaluating on a weekly basis, and frankly, I don’t think that Spence’s results to date have been a rousing success that demands he plays from the beginning of the game to the end.

    The Steelers do not have anybody that can replace Ryan Shazier. Nobody in the league has a backup player who can replace somebody like Ryan Shazier. He is probably going to make the Pro Bowl in spite of the fact that he will have missed a good portion of the season.

    But Matakevich will likely be a piece of the puzzle that they try to assemble this week as they prepare for a Christmas trip to Texas to play Houston. We just saw them start rookie Cameron Sutton, so seeing Matakevich in the starting lineup would not exactly be a shock to the system.

    • Rye Stye

      Shazier 40 time – 4.36, Matakevich 40 – 4.81. This is why replacing Shazier is so hard. He was involved in so many plays that other guys just can’t get to.

    • Kevin Artis

      Matakevich is a special teamer. He might get a few snaps but nothing has shown he is an every down player on the defense side of the ball.

    • The Chin

      Agreed. Love Dirty Red. But he runs like his shoes are still in the box. Very sure tackler. Just slow sadly.

    • EdJHJr

      I always thought he can be a good player

    • EdJHJr

      Does anyone see a reason why the bills would win this week

    • Intense Camel

      More Fort, less Spence please

    • Intense Camel

      Revenge on Gronk? Also, they are fighting for a playoff spot.

    • Steeler Nation!

      And a good Special Teamer. But that doesn’t mean it will ever translate into him being anything on defense but a liability. Lets face it, he looked really poor on defense during the preseason. Playing against alot of guys who don’t have jobs in the NFL. We are going to have our hands full vs a Jacksonville or Baltimore in the playoffs without 50. Just hoping we get that rematch with Pats.

    • Charles Mullins

      At least he makes the tackle though. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out. I trust our coaches and they had trusted Tyler until he got hurt.

    • Ray Istenes

      He has a nose for the ball.

      If you start Spence over him moving forward you have to ask yourself why Spence was not on the roster pre Shazier injury.

      Thus I expect that if Dirty Red is a full go that he will start.

    • Chris92021

      Matakevich is a try hard guy with great instincts. He knows where the ball is but is a step too slow to get there. If he had Ryan Shazier’s speed, Matakevich would be best defensive player in the league.

    • NickSteelerFan

      I’ll take him for sure. He may be a tick slower than the others, but he knows where to be and he tackles well. I’ll take steady over someone who is hit or miss splashy at this point.

    • BDCBDC7

      The real problem is the poor tackling outside by the CBs .. Shazier covered a lot of those flaws. Those CBs are going to have to bring it–big boy pants and close down that outside run. Dirty Red can fill the inside gaps but can not cover the sideline to sideline.

    • nitrous12

      None. I live in Rochester NY and my wife and her family are Bills fans. I have had to somewhat share in their misery due to proximity. They just aren’t a very good team and they are in no way even close to being able to compete against NE.

    • Edjhjr

      Ya but I really don’t see how the bills beat anyone

    • Intense Camel

      What do you mean? They’re 8-6 and the pats division rival. It’s unlikely they beat them but very possible.