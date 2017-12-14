UPMC: Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Has Now Started Physical Rehabilitation

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized following his spinal stabilization surgery that he underwent last week and on Thursday UPMC released a short statement on his updated condition.

Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized at UPMC recovering from the spinal stabilization surgery performed last week by UPMC neurosurgeons and Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon. Mr. Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process. Further updates will be provided by UPMC.

It’s good to hear that Shazier is able to at least start some sort of physical rehabilitation and we’ll continue to hope and pray that he makes a full recovery from the spine injury he suffered during the first quarter of the teams Week 14 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier this week the Steelers placed Shazier on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

After the team’s Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens the team Facetimed Shazier and presented him with the game ball.

Shazier, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, had his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers during the offseason.