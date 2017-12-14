Hot Topics

    UPMC: Steelers LB Ryan Shazier Has Now Started Physical Rehabilitation

    By Dave Bryan December 14, 2017 at 04:10 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized following his spinal stabilization surgery that he underwent last week and on Thursday UPMC released a short statement on his updated condition.

    Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized at UPMC recovering from the spinal stabilization surgery performed last week by UPMC neurosurgeons and Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon. Mr. Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process. Further updates will be provided by UPMC.

    It’s good to hear that Shazier is able to at least start some sort of physical rehabilitation and we’ll continue to hope and pray that he makes a full recovery from the spine injury he suffered during the first quarter of the teams Week 14 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Earlier this week the Steelers placed Shazier on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

    After the team’s Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens the team Facetimed Shazier and presented him with the game ball.

    Shazier, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, had his fifth-year option picked up by the Steelers during the offseason.

    • Reader783

      Again, very cryptic messages regarding his recovery. I guess we’ll just have to wait it out to hear the full extent of his injury and recovery, but I guess we can treat this as good news. I’m no neurosurgeon, so who knows what the standard recovery is like. Good luck Ryan!

    • Grant Humphrey

      A step in the right direction for sure.

    • nutty32

      He’ll be back to running around without his shirt on in a homoerotic way in no time.

    • The Tony

      Hopefully everything goes well with no setbacks on his journey to recovery. Now is there a particular important date for the Steelers to decide what to do contractually with Shazier?

    • Dan

      Well a limited message for sure. Haven’t seen anything yet about feeling for ability to move his legs. The rehab could mean upper body movements only. Would love to hear something about ability to walk.

    • The Tony

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Patient confidentiality rules are such that not much can be said about someone’s medical status unless they say it themselves.

    • Reader783

      While true, the fact that they told us he had surgery would have been a HIPAA violation in and of itself, so somebody is making the decision to be cryptic at least. I won’t read into it too much, but we definitely are being kept in the dark for now.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I believe, someone correct me if I am wrong, once the picked up his fifth year option it was fully guaranteed.

    • kevo

      “Paging Dr. Friedlander to the comment section. Dr. Friedlander to the comments”
      Would appreciate some educated context here before celebrating what would seem like a small win in Ryan’s road to recovery.

    • dany

      Hadn’t thought about the 5th year option, that’s huge for him if, well, things don’t go well

    • Garrett Hunt

      I think guaranteed other than injury but I very easily could be wrong