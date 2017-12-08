Video: Steelers S Mike Mitchell Unfiltered On Illegal Hits

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell had quite a bit to say on Wednesday about the NFL and their stance on illegal hits as well as the punishments they dish out for them following the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In case you missed what Mitchell had to say, you can watch his entire unfiltered interview below that comes courtesy of Beau Berman of WTAE-TV. Please be advised that Mitchell uses a few words that might be deemed as not safe for all viewing audiences.

After Mitchell spoke on Wednesday, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was a Thursday guest on ‘Skip and Shannon Undisputed’ on Fox Sports 1 and he shared his thoughts on Mitchell’s rant with hosts Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor.