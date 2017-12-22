Hot Topics

    Vince Williams Gives Update On Shazier; Talks Texans, Watt, Nickname & More

    By Parker Abate December 22, 2017 at 07:30 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams appeared on the Blitz on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday to discuss a multitude of things including Ryan Shazier, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans games, his success this year, his new nickname and T.J. Watt.

    Williams provided a positive update on one of his closest friends. Shazier has been recovering from spinal stabilization surgery after suffering a serious spinal injury against the Bengals a couple weeks ago.

    “Things are getting a lot better…they are improving at a rapid rate and he’s doing really really good.”

    That is great to hear from a player close to Shazier. Williams also said he’s confident that Shazier is going to do everything in his power to get healthy again.

    Shazier made a surprise appearance at the Patriots game last Sunday and when asked about the tough loss to the Pats, Williams said it’s in the past.

    “We know we have to move on”, said Williams. “We have another game this week, another big game against another AFC opponent”

    Going off of that comment, Williams gave high praises to Texans wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

    “What more can you really say about [Hopkins}… the guy is amazing.”

    Hopkins has 92 Rec, 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

    “In my mind, he’s right up there, top three receivers in the league”, said Williams.

    He emphasized limiting Hopkins will lead to the Steelers success on Monday afternoon.

    Williams, who had his first career interception against the Patriots, is enjoying the best year of his career. He has 77 total tackles and 7 sacks along with that INT. He believes his success can be credited to the opportunity he has been given this year compared to in year’s past.

    “I played behind two Pro Bowl caliber linebackers with Ryan Shazier and Lawrence Timmons and we just had a wealth of riches at the position and nobody really knew what I was capable of, but the people inside of this organization… I just had to capitalize on the opportunity.”

    Because of his success this season, Williams talked about a nickname he gave himself on twitter: Bince Williams.

    “I’ve been making a couple plays, time to add me to the Killer B bunch”, joked Williams.

    Williams was also questioned about rookie T.J. Watt. Watt was quoted a couple days ago saying that there isn’t a rookie wall affected him. Williams backed up that claim.

    “The things that would take a rookie longer to grasp, since [Watt] spends more time with the game of football, he grasps those things very quickly”, said “Bince”.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Bince has a nice ring to it.

    • Greg Payne

      Sooo,… Bam Heyward?

    • Scott B

      As long as we don’t find a duffle bag of pot in the trunk of his car.

    • dany

      Would be awesome if he replaces Shazier in the pro bowl when the replacements are announced. He certainly deserves it, even if he would have to decline it

    • dany

      Just make it Bteelers and be done with it

    • Doug Andrews

      Bince has quietly been having a great season…..77 tackles 7 sacks 1 INT. I really appreciate the good news on Shaz. That’s just awesome.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He should be in the pro bowl.

    • SfSteeler

      just so many stories here, the football stories, the people stories, the bonds and the relationships formed from shared challenge and adversity…great stuff…

    • StolenUpVotes

      Lol

    • DirtDawg1964

      I sure hope the have a game plan for Hopkins. It’s not like the Texans have any other weapons on the team. Oh, and he’s been limited in practice with a toe injury at that.

    • JC

      Hey my man I totally agree with you, but even if that happens, it won’t happen for obvious reasons…Specifically, The Super Bowl is where he’ll be!!

    • JC

      Bite your tongue………..:)

    • JohnB

      This is one of those times where I wish I could know what Brady said to him in the picture above.

    • nutty32

      …and a true leader emerges. Bince also had the hit of the game when he racked up Lewis (might have been White, not positive). Great news about Shazier. Been some real negative speculation on other click & ‘spin’ driven sites saying he can’t move his legs and whatnot.

    • LabRat0116

      Bince never said Shaz could move or even feel his legs either.

      Bince said “Things are getting a lot better…they are improving at a rapid rate and he’s doing really really good.”

      Nothing Bince said suggested he is not paralyzed still. That deeply concerns me.

    • NinjaMountie

      A few of us saw him adjust himself at the game in a way that required standing up a bit. I’m not saying that is what happened but it strongly looked that way and there were more than a few of us that saw the same thing.

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s a tough one for me on that account. I lead toward no because there are around 35 LBs with more tackles than him. However, of those above him in tackles, only two of them have near the amount of sacks and they only have 5.
      Tough to figure.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Great to hear any good news about Shazier. I had a car accident years ago. You spend most of your time dealing with all your problems, rehabbing through physio, and getting used to your new reality. All the while you patiently tell all your family and friends what you are going through and updating them about what the experts are telling you. I soon got sick of listening to myself and did not want to focus on the negatives.

      I would much rather think about something else, dream about something else or talk about things that a happening in other people’s lives. I want to stay optimistic. Perhaps Shazier does not wish to trouble us with his problems or continuously rehash every little detail. Perhaps he is dreaming about making some sort of miraculous comeback. Just seeing the smile on his face is great.

      I would love to get more detailed updates. But he is entitled to do as he pleases. Just get better Shazier.

      Shalieve!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      BuJu Smith-Schuster will have to step up even more; along with Bance McDonald. I’d like to see B.J. Watt get an int and a couple sacks. How many sacks does Bam Heyward have?

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Vince Billiams sounds better!