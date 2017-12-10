Hot Topics

    Watch: Browns’ RB Duke Johnson Says Prayer For Ryan Shazier In Touchdown Celebration

    By Alex Kozora December 10, 2017 at 02:20 pm

    I know Steelers’ Nation, and the rest of the league, poke a lot of fun at the Cleveland Browns. But not today. What Duke Johnson did following his second quarter touchdown is incredibly special. Scoring on a shovel pass, Johnson dropped to his knees, said a prayer, and then held up 5-0 in honor of Ryan Shazier. Take a look.

    I’m not sure if there is a connection between the two players beyond the football brotherhood but wow, this is a classy and touching gesture.

    Digging a little deeper, the two grew up near each other, playing high school in South Florida about 20 minutes apart. College took them to different parts of the USA, Johnson stayed in Florida to play at the U while Shazier attended Ohio State but were brought back together twice a year when the Steelers faced the Browns.

    Johnson has a reputation as a good dude and hard worker, stuck on bad Browns’ teams who never utilized him the way that they should. I watched this “Mic’d Up” video on him a few weeks ago and I think it reveals some of his high character.

    All the props to Duke Johnson. He took his moment of glory, finding the end zone, to share it with and for someone else. That’s as selfless as it gets.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Ed Smith

      Wow! Just wow! Classy guy. Thank you Mr. Johnson!

    • Bonnie Powell

      Thank you Duke. with much respect and appreciation.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Classy guy.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Loved that! Put a tear in my eye. They all brothers in the game! #respect

    • StillersInThe6

      Classy classy gesture. Love to see division rivals set aside football in times like these and support each other. Football isn’t everything.

    • Lambert58

      Class act, Duke Johnson.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Is he a free agent this offseason? Can we have him?

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Mine too.

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s pretty cool!

    • Doug Andrews

      Rispeck due!