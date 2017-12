The Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense Monday afternoon was pretty terrible. Mike Tomlin seemed content with that but I, for whatever that’s worth, was not. But one guy I thought did perform well versus the run was Bud Dupree. Dupree’s been one of the most controversial players on the Steelers defense and opinions range wildly about his run defense. We break down some positive plays against Houston.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.