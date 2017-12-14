Watch: Former Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams Questions Credibility Of GMFB Hosts

Did you see former Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams on the Thursday morning edition of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network? If not, you missed a classic segment and one that might make a few of you feel a little bit unconformable while watching it.

During the segment, that is mostly centered around Williams and the rest of the show hosts previewing the Steelers Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots, the veteran running back tears into and questions the football knowledge credibility of Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt.

You’re really going to want to watch this segment and I’m curious to see the comments later today. Was Williams too harsh? Is he a bit too biased in favor of the Steelers? Let me know.