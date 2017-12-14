Hot Topics

    Watch: Former Steelers RB DeAngelo Williams Questions Credibility Of GMFB Hosts

    By Dave Bryan December 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Did you see former Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams on the Thursday morning edition of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network? If not, you missed a classic segment and one that might make a few of you feel a little bit unconformable while watching it.

    During the segment, that is mostly centered around Williams and the rest of the show hosts previewing the Steelers Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots, the veteran running back tears into and questions the football knowledge credibility of Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt.

    You’re really going to want to watch this segment and I’m curious to see the comments later today. Was Williams too harsh? Is he a bit too biased in favor of the Steelers? Let me know.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Oh I can’t wait to watch this!
      Fun fact about Kyle Brandt: He was a cast member on Real Chicago a while ago!

    • ThatGuy

      I thought he looked familiar!!!!

    • Don

      He kept saying, “You guys have put in in the HoF.” That sounds like he doesn’t consider Gronk a HoFer yet. Obviously not what he meant, just strange word choice.

    • kev4heels

      Sorry, DWill sounds like a complete jerk TBH.

    • Mark

      This made me cringe, however, I don’t like the GM Football game crew either. They are boring and those 2 are lame. The show lasts for 4 hours and needs what D’Angelo brought to them some controversy.

    • Jones

      The few times I’ve watched this show, the hosts come off as Pats homers (especially Kay).

    • Jeff Holbrook

      My wife and I have always enjoyed watching the NFL network in the mornings until this show came on. I’m kind of happy D-Will went after them because (apart from Nate) they’re awful. He was really tough on them and they handled it terribly.

    • Cinko123

      Man, I loved this segment. I’m glad that D Williams confronted them about being biased for the Patriots. The funny thing is, last time Ben was healthy and played at home we won. And Ben is 2-1 when we’re underdogs at home against the Patriots. I give Williams props for calling these dudes out.

    • Kick

      DW has a point to an extent but that doesn’t mean non nfl players can’t have a logical opinion about the game. Life long steeler fan here and I think gronk and Brady are HOFers. Bill belicheck is the greatest coach of all time with his last SB win. I really like our chances Sunday but the patriots have owned us. I believe with a big win the team can finally shake the 800lb gorilla 🦍 that has been the New England Patriots.

    • At work right now, I can’t wait to watch DWill hand it to these clowns later when i get home. Nate Burleson is the only one with any sense, but Kay Adams is super hot! You know she used to date Edlemann, right?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He was a wuss even then.

    • And Kay Adams dated Julian Edlemann at one point.

    • EdJHJr

      Can we get Dewill to play on sunday

    • stephena

      Best thing about GMFB, it’s in the morning and I’m at work so I miss it. Would of liked to see this one though. I especially like the talking heads reference.

    • EdJHJr

      Can Dewill play inside LB

    • The Chin

      Love me some Kay. Just sayin’

    • David

      Dude across from D-will looked butt hurt. Looked like he was going to cry. That said D Will seems like one of those guys you can only hang with for a minute before he wears on you. Probably why Steelers never called him back.

    • Arthur Branch

      I am glad Dewill put those guys in there place. I started watching the fox show because GMFB spends most of the show worshiping the Patriots.

    • Ben Saluri

      I am surprised they could hold their water, D Will way out of line..

    • Spencer Krick

      My favorite part was one of the hosts having a sense of accomplishment by getting Dwill to admit he didn’t have a show. As if it was relevant to the topic.

    • DoctorNoah

      What a bunch of A$$hats. Really? You need to have a thicker skin as a TV host.

    • Steelers12

      DWILL ate their lunch

    • Kevin Reich

      I guess Steelers Depot don’t know. Tomlin don’t know.

    • Ring4Shaz

      That talking head Princeton dude should not have got defensive like that. Not a good look. Pretty much DWill spoke truth though. And he had a good point about T.O. v Gronk for HOF. If you put Gronk in, you pretty much have to open the door for T.O.

    • Milton Farfara

      I commented on another thread this morning how D-Will b!$@ch slapped Brandt on the show and suddenly he and Schrader were so butt hurt that the sissy Pats fan Boyd cut his segment short lol. Good for you D-Will for calling them out for their bias.

    • Sam Clonch

      Lol, DWill wasn’t holding back, got personal.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Love me some D-Will! I think his broader points were dead bang on but his point about people not knowing the sport unless they’ve played professionally is nonsense.

      Bill Walsh, Bill Belichick, Paul Brown, Bill Parcells, Vince Lombardi, Jimmy Johnson, Joe Gibbs, George Seifert, Mike Tomlin – I don’t think any of those guys played professional football (Parcells was drafted but didn’t make the team). If it’s true you can’t know the game unless you played it professionally then how come those guys have something like 20 SBs between them?

      But have to love his honesty. Not afraid to tell it as he believes it to be.

    • DirtDawg1964

      That wasn’t his point. He categorically said he belonged in the HOF. I believe his point is the media gets caught up in narratives all the time and takes the easy road out on issues.

      Rather than “anoint”people, and stick to that story, I think he’s saying “pay attention to the actual story”. As in NE has a terrible defence. And that defence may be in worse shape than Pittsburgh’s especially given Pittsburgh has better offensive weapons than NE. Yes, they have Brady and Gronk, but little else. Meanwhile we have the best RB and WR in the game and an elite QB.

      That was my take. But I’m presuming a lot.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i lost respect for kyle brandt a couple days again when he butchered not one but two cultural things of my people. a sacred irish heritage phrase and his abomination “jigs”.

    • SteelersDepot

      Danny Amendola

    • Don

      Yeah, I just think he was imprecise with his words. He was kind of all over the place because he seemed a little angry from the get-go, and only got angrier as it went on. He even made an argument against the Defense Wins Championships before seguing into a criticism of the Pats defense. Strange segment. Loved that he called out the league about Gronk’s suspension.

      I’m very OK with them being underdogs BTW. The Pats D is vulnerable in a way they’ve never been, but given Pittsburgh’s history against them (along with a touch of irrational superstition), I’m more comfortable with their chances than I would be if they were favored.

    • Don

      I thought DWill’s point there was kind of BS, but you’re right about Brandt. Fighting back was not a good look and didn’t really help his cause.

    • White boy WRs all look the same anyway…

    • Intense Camel

      How? That cheap shot from Gronk was worse than anything TO ever did.

    • Don

      No, my comment was in reference to Kyle Brandt getting defensive when DWill dismissed him because he hadn’t played in the NFL. I think Gronk and TO are both no-brainers for the HoF.

    • Rob

      boo

    • Not PC enough?

    • NW86

      That was my take too. Not sure who p!ssed in his cornflakes this morning, but it wasn’t a good look when he came out on the attack like that. He even tried to attack Nate, and it seemed as if he didn’t even know he played in the NFL. I liked DWill last year, but I’ve lost respect for him lately.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Just watched: Hil-ar-i-ous!!! 😂😂😂

    • stan

      I like DeAngelo but I hate the argument that NFL players make that only they can analyze the game. Its just so stupid and they only make the argument as an excuse.

    • stan

      Yeah, and when he kept backpedaling it just got uglier and uglier. I thought the GMFB dweebs got defensive awfully quickly though. They didn’t come off very well either.

    • Rob

      PC is used to excuse incorrect social statements now. Im not surprised that’s the response u went with

    • Shawn Stone

      You honestly are a jerk

    • Neequaye

      Loved it, loved it, loved it. DWill told them the TRUTH. I think anyone who sees this and feels uncomfortable should question their own bias. All I saw was a Neurosurgeon tell a HS Biology student that there is so much more to know.

    • Shawn Stone

      Hes sick of hearing bout PATS and Brady and Gronk. All special treatment i.e. Gronks 1 game suspension (which was a joke and special treatment) Kraft and Goodell in bed together. Its sooo obvious too. Way to go dwill. Say it like it is

    • Putter

      ….not all ex-NFL players doing well on the NFL Network right now, either…..