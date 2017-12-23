Watch: Le’Veon Bell Gifts Whole O-Line Diamond Watches

Le’Veon Bell slid down the chimney into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. A high-class Santa, he went all-out for his offensive line, buying the entire group Hublot diamond watches.

Bell posted a video of the linemen opening up their gifts and sorta freaking out about it. Cool moment though some slight NSFW language in here.

it’s an early Christmas for the big guys!!! love y’all boys…shoutout to my guy @MOEdiamonds412 for the help of makin it all happen! #OLineHublot pic.twitter.com/hD3ZkLaY8p — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) December 23, 2017

Here’s Ramon Foster posting a picture of the case.

And a look at it without the case.

From Bell’s snapchat, another view of the timepiece.

I couldn’t find the exact prices for the watch but this website doesn’t have a single Hubolt for under 12K. It’s the type of item where the website doesn’t list any prices because if you’re shopping for one, you already know you can afford it. So yeah, it cost a lot. Of course, Bell is making over $12 million on the franchise tag this year so it’s couch cushion money to him.

If you follow him on Snapchat, you can see more videos of the unwrapping. And of Maurkice Pouncey literally acting like a kid on Christmas morning.

But as Bell says in one of his videos, he’s gotta take care of his o-line. Consider them taken care of.

I just hope Roosevelt Nix got one, too.