Hot Topics

    Watch: Le’Veon Bell Gifts Whole O-Line Diamond Watches

    By Alex Kozora December 23, 2017 at 01:56 pm

    Le’Veon Bell slid down the chimney into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. A high-class Santa, he went all-out for his offensive line, buying the entire group Hublot diamond watches.

    Bell posted a video of the linemen opening up their gifts and sorta freaking out about it. Cool moment though some slight NSFW language in here.

    Here’s Ramon Foster posting a picture of the case.

    And a look at it without the case.

    From Bell’s snapchat, another view of the timepiece.

     

    I couldn’t find the exact prices for the watch but this website doesn’t have a single Hubolt for under 12K. It’s the type of item where the website doesn’t list any prices because if you’re shopping for one, you already know you can afford it. So yeah, it cost a lot. Of course, Bell is making over $12 million on the franchise tag this year so it’s couch cushion money to him.

    If you follow him on Snapchat, you can see more videos of the unwrapping. And of Maurkice Pouncey literally acting like a kid on Christmas morning.

    But as Bell says in one of his videos, he’s gotta take care of his o-line. Consider them taken care of.

    I just hope Roosevelt Nix got one, too.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • The Chin

      Love it

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Through all of Bell’s contract situation I haven’t been on his side at all, but considering what he’s done in the receiving game lately and the way he is loved in the locker room… I hope they can give him the 15 he asked for.
      That’s without mentioning how crazy good his pass blocking usually is.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Now Ben has to get them some matching necklaces or something.

      He is probably pissed right now texting Bell something like “I thought we agreed on a $50 limit?”

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Some minimum wage guys also do quite a bit of blocking. Nix, maybe Juju and others. Maybe Ben and AB should pitch in and help the others out.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Question – would you be willing to block on the Steelers O-line for an entire 12-play drive, if you got one of those watches out of it?

    • JackHamLambert

      Much appreciation to LevBell for the watch, certainly I didn’t deserve it! Peace and Merry Christmas

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      That’s spreading some love…12k x 8-10= about a buck 25

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Spread the love all the way to Minnes-snow-da…doen-cha-know!

    • will

      Agree about Nix……he just upped the ante for Ben!

    • will

      😂 😂 😂

    • Conserv_58

      DANG! I could help my son pay off his mortgage for what Le’Veon spent on those time pieces.

    • Conserv_58

      Yup. Thing is, I couldn’t care less for owning a watch, let alone one that expensive. It’s totally impractical and unecessary as far as I’m concerned. I’d rather have the money he payed for it and then use that money to help out some really good folks that need some help.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Well LeVeon….maybe you can do better next year when you get some money. So everyone can look up!