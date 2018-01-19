Hot Topics

    106 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2018 NFL Draft

    By Dave Bryan January 19, 2018 at 04:45 pm

    It’s now official. On Friday, the NFL announced the names of 106 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 26-28 draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.​

    Each of the 106 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 15 deadline.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

    The players granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:

    PlayerPos.College
    1Josh AdamsRBNotre Dame
    2Olasunkanmi AdeniyiDEToledo
    3Jaire AlexanderDBLouisville
    4Mark AndrewsTEOklahoma
    5Dorance ArmstrongDEKansas
    6Jerome BakerLBOhio State
    7Saquon BarkleyRBPenn State
    8Jessie BatesDBWake Forest
    9Orlando BrownTOklahoma
    10Taven BryanDTFlorida
    11Deontay BurnettWRSouthern California
    12Deon CainWRClemson
    13Antonio CallawayWRFlorida
    14Geron ChristianTLouisville
    15Simmie CobbsWRIndiana
    16Keke CouteeWRTexas Tech
    17Vosean CrumbieDBNevada
    18J.J. DallasDBLouisiana-Monroe
    19James DanielsCIowa
    20Sam DarnoldQBSouthern California
    21Carlton DavisDBAuburn
    22Michael DicksonPTexas
    23Tremaine EdmundsLBVirginia Tech
    24DeShon ElliottDBTexas
    25Minkah FitzpatrickDBAlabama
    26Matt FlemingWRBenedictine
    27Nick GatesTNebraska
    28Rashaan GauldenDBTennessee
    29Frank GindaLBSan Jose State
    30Rasheem GreenDTSouthern California
    31Derrius GuiceRBLouisiana State
    32Ronnie HarrisonDBAlabama
    33Quadree HendersonWRPittsburgh
    34Holton HillDBTexas
    35Nyheim HinesRBNorth Carolina State
    36Jeff HollandLBAuburn
    37Mike HughesDBCentral Florida
    38Hayden HurstTESouth Carolina
    39Joel IyiegbuniweLBWestern Kentucky
    40Ryan IzzoTEFlorida State
    41Donte JacksonDBLouisiana State
    42J.C. JacksonDBMaryland
    43Josh JacksonDBIowa
    44Lamar JacksonQBLouisville
    45Derwin JamesDBFlorida State
    46Richie JamesWRMiddle Tennessee
    47Malik JeffersonLBTexas
    48Courtel JenkinsDTMiami
    49Kerryon JohnsonRBAuburn
    50Ronald JonesRBSouthern California
    51John KellyRBTennessee
    52Arden KeyLBLouisiana State
    53Christian KirkWRTexas A&M
    54Du’Vonta LampkinDTOklahoma
    55Jordan LasleyWRUCLA
    56Chase LittonQBMarshall
    57Tavares MartinWRWashington State
    58Hercules Mata’afaDEWashington State
    59Ray-Ray McCloudWRClemson
    60Tarvarus McFaddenDBFlorida State
    61R.J. McIntoshDTMiami
    62Reginald McKenzieDTTennessee
    63Quenton MeeksDBStanford
    64Kolton MillerTUCLA
    65D.J. MooreWRMaryland
    66Ryan NallRBOregon State
    67Nick NelsonDBWisconsin
    68Kendrick NortonDTMiami
    69Isaiah OliverDBColorado
    70Dwayne Orso-BacchusTOklahoma
    71Da’Ron PayneNTAlabama
    72Kamryn PettwayRBAuburn
    73Eddy PineiroKFlorida
    74Trey QuinnWRSouthern Methodist
    75D.J. ReedDBKansas State
    76Justin ReidDBStanford
    77Will RichardsonTNorth Carolina State
    78Calvin RidleyWRAlabama
    79Austin RobertsTEUCLA
    80Korey RobertsonWRSouthern Mississippi
    81Josh RosenQBUCLA
    82Bo ScarbroughRBAlabama
    83Dalton SchultzTEStanford
    84Tim SettleDTVirginia Tech
    85Andre SmithLBNorth Carolina
    86Roquan SmithLBGeorgia
    87Van SmithDBClemson
    88Breeland SpeaksDEMississippi
    89Equanimeous St. BrownWRNotre Dame
    90Josh SweatDEFlorida State
    91Auden TateWRFlorida State
    92Maea TeuhemaTSoutheastern Louisiana
    93Trenton ThompsonDTGeorgia
    94Kevin ToliverDBLouisiana State
    95Travonte ValentineNTLouisiana State
    96Leighton Vander EschLBBoise State
    97Vita VeaNTWashington
    98Mark WaltonRBMiami
    99Denzel WardDBOhio State
    100Chris WarrenRBTexas
    101Toby WeathersbyTLouisiana State
    102Jordan WhiteheadDBPittsburgh
    103JoJo WickerDTArizona State
    104Jalen WilkersonDEFlorida State
    105Connor WilliamsTTexas
    106Eddy WilsonDTPurdue

    The following 13 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements.  Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

    PlayerPos.College
    1Jordan AkinsTECentral Florida
    2Josh AllenQBWyoming
    3Kyle AllenQBHouston
    4Will ClappCLouisiana State
    5Terrell EdmundsDBVirginia Tech
    6Taylor HearnGClemson
    7Sam HubbardDEOhio State
    8Sam JonesGArizona State
    9Quenton NelsonGNotre Dame
    10Brian O’NeillTPittsburgh
    11Christian SamLBArizona State
    12Tre’Quan SmithWRCentral Florida
    13Courtland SuttonWRSouthern Methodist

    The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

    PlayerPos.College
    1Juante BaldwinDBPittsburg State
    2Tanner LeeQBNebraska
    3Harrison PhillipsDTStanford
    4Byron PringleWRKansas State

    The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

    YearPlayers Granted Special Eligibility YearPlayers Granted Special Eligibility
    2018106201373
    201795201265
    201696201156
    201574201053
    201498200946

    This release was from the NFL Media site.

