106 Players Granted Special Eligibility For 2018 NFL Draft

It’s now official. On Friday, the NFL announced the names of 106 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft and 13 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 26-28 draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.​

Each of the 106 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the January 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

The players granted special eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft:

Player Pos. College 1 Josh Adams RB Notre Dame 2 Olasunkanmi Adeniyi DE Toledo 3 Jaire Alexander DB Louisville 4 Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma 5 Dorance Armstrong DE Kansas 6 Jerome Baker LB Ohio State 7 Saquon Barkley RB Penn State 8 Jessie Bates DB Wake Forest 9 Orlando Brown T Oklahoma 10 Taven Bryan DT Florida 11 Deontay Burnett WR Southern California 12 Deon Cain WR Clemson 13 Antonio Callaway WR Florida 14 Geron Christian T Louisville 15 Simmie Cobbs WR Indiana 16 Keke Coutee WR Texas Tech 17 Vosean Crumbie DB Nevada 18 J.J. Dallas DB Louisiana-Monroe 19 James Daniels C Iowa 20 Sam Darnold QB Southern California 21 Carlton Davis DB Auburn 22 Michael Dickson P Texas 23 Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech 24 DeShon Elliott DB Texas 25 Minkah Fitzpatrick DB Alabama 26 Matt Fleming WR Benedictine 27 Nick Gates T Nebraska 28 Rashaan Gaulden DB Tennessee 29 Frank Ginda LB San Jose State 30 Rasheem Green DT Southern California 31 Derrius Guice RB Louisiana State 32 Ronnie Harrison DB Alabama 33 Quadree Henderson WR Pittsburgh 34 Holton Hill DB Texas 35 Nyheim Hines RB North Carolina State 36 Jeff Holland LB Auburn 37 Mike Hughes DB Central Florida 38 Hayden Hurst TE South Carolina 39 Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Western Kentucky 40 Ryan Izzo TE Florida State 41 Donte Jackson DB Louisiana State 42 J.C. Jackson DB Maryland 43 Josh Jackson DB Iowa 44 Lamar Jackson QB Louisville 45 Derwin James DB Florida State 46 Richie James WR Middle Tennessee 47 Malik Jefferson LB Texas 48 Courtel Jenkins DT Miami 49 Kerryon Johnson RB Auburn 50 Ronald Jones RB Southern California 51 John Kelly RB Tennessee 52 Arden Key LB Louisiana State 53 Christian Kirk WR Texas A&M 54 Du’Vonta Lampkin DT Oklahoma 55 Jordan Lasley WR UCLA 56 Chase Litton QB Marshall 57 Tavares Martin WR Washington State 58 Hercules Mata’afa DE Washington State 59 Ray-Ray McCloud WR Clemson 60 Tarvarus McFadden DB Florida State 61 R.J. McIntosh DT Miami 62 Reginald McKenzie DT Tennessee 63 Quenton Meeks DB Stanford 64 Kolton Miller T UCLA 65 D.J. Moore WR Maryland 66 Ryan Nall RB Oregon State 67 Nick Nelson DB Wisconsin 68 Kendrick Norton DT Miami 69 Isaiah Oliver DB Colorado 70 Dwayne Orso-Bacchus T Oklahoma 71 Da’Ron Payne NT Alabama 72 Kamryn Pettway RB Auburn 73 Eddy Pineiro K Florida 74 Trey Quinn WR Southern Methodist 75 D.J. Reed DB Kansas State 76 Justin Reid DB Stanford 77 Will Richardson T North Carolina State 78 Calvin Ridley WR Alabama 79 Austin Roberts TE UCLA 80 Korey Robertson WR Southern Mississippi 81 Josh Rosen QB UCLA 82 Bo Scarbrough RB Alabama 83 Dalton Schultz TE Stanford 84 Tim Settle DT Virginia Tech 85 Andre Smith LB North Carolina 86 Roquan Smith LB Georgia 87 Van Smith DB Clemson 88 Breeland Speaks DE Mississippi 89 Equanimeous St. Brown WR Notre Dame 90 Josh Sweat DE Florida State 91 Auden Tate WR Florida State 92 Maea Teuhema T Southeastern Louisiana 93 Trenton Thompson DT Georgia 94 Kevin Toliver DB Louisiana State 95 Travonte Valentine NT Louisiana State 96 Leighton Vander Esch LB Boise State 97 Vita Vea NT Washington 98 Mark Walton RB Miami 99 Denzel Ward DB Ohio State 100 Chris Warren RB Texas 101 Toby Weathersby T Louisiana State 102 Jordan Whitehead DB Pittsburgh 103 JoJo Wicker DT Arizona State 104 Jalen Wilkerson DE Florida State 105 Connor Williams T Texas 106 Eddy Wilson DT Purdue

The following 13 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

Player Pos. College 1 Jordan Akins TE Central Florida 2 Josh Allen QB Wyoming 3 Kyle Allen QB Houston 4 Will Clapp C Louisiana State 5 Terrell Edmunds DB Virginia Tech 6 Taylor Hearn G Clemson 7 Sam Hubbard DE Ohio State 8 Sam Jones G Arizona State 9 Quenton Nelson G Notre Dame 10 Brian O’Neill T Pittsburgh 11 Christian Sam LB Arizona State 12 Tre’Quan Smith WR Central Florida 13 Courtland Sutton WR Southern Methodist

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

Player Pos. College 1 Juante Baldwin DB Pittsburg State 2 Tanner Lee QB Nebraska 3 Harrison Phillips DT Stanford 4 Byron Pringle WR Kansas State

The number of players granted special eligibility for the NFL Draft the past 10 years:

Year Players Granted Special Eligibility Year Players Granted Special Eligibility 2018 106 2013 73 2017 95 2012 65 2016 96 2011 56 2015 74 2010 53 2014 98 2009 46

