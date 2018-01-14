2017 Divisional Round Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to begin their 2017-2018 postseason journey, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first such hosting duty in the Divisional Round since 2010, by virtue of their being awards a bye week.

The team may have all hands on deck for the game, but are not fully healthy. Antonio Brown is trying to play after a calf injury that shortened his season by two and a half games. Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave along the defensive line both dealt with injuries, while Artie Burns at cornerback hyperextended his knee. How will these injuries affect their performance?

The Steelers won the coin toss and deferred. Chris Boswell hung the opening kickoff short and it was returned to the 34. On first down, Leonard Fournette picked up five around left guard. Off play action, Blake Bortles found a tight end for over 20 across midfield.

Down to the Steelers’ 40, Bortles connected with Marquis Lee for 13. Inside the 30, another connection to a tight end, this for 18 to set up first and goal. From the eight, Fournette got to the five, and then four. From about the one, on third and goal, the Steelers covered well on the third-down play-action pass, forcing Bortles to throw it away. On fourth down, Fournette leapt over the pile for the touchdown as the defense provides a major letdown on the opening series of the game.

Following a touchback, Ben Roethlisberger looked for Brown right away for an incompletion. JuJu Smith-Schuster was held to just two yards on a screen pass, setting up a third and eight. An inside screen to Eli Rogers was held short of the first, even though he made the first defender miss. Jordan Berry’s punt failed to travel even 40 yards, settling inside the 30.

From the 27, Fournette pushed the pile for a 10-yard gain on first down. Sean Spence was able to get to Bortles, nearly sacking him to force an incompletion. Fournette added six yards on the ground after that play. On third and four, Burns was in coverage to break up a downfield pass for Allen Hurns, forcing a punt, which bounced to be downed at the 11.

Le’Veon Bell picked up one yard out of a three-tight end set to start the drive. He was stuffed in the backfield for a loss of two on second down. On third and 11, Roethlisberger threw his first interception of the day looking for Vance McDonald, picked off by Myles Jack.

Taking over at the 18, Fournette immediately took the ball up the right sideline for the touchdown.