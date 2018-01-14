Hot Topics

    2017 Divisional Round Steelers Vs Jaguars Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    By Matthew Marczi January 14, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to begin their 2017-2018 postseason journey, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first such hosting duty in the Divisional Round since 2010, by virtue of their being awards a bye week.

    The team may have all hands on deck for the game, but are not fully healthy. Antonio Brown is trying to play after a calf injury that shortened his season by two and a half games. Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave along the defensive line both dealt with injuries, while Artie Burns at cornerback hyperextended his knee. How will these injuries affect their performance?

    The Steelers won the coin toss and deferred. Chris Boswell hung the opening kickoff short and it was returned to the 34. On first down, Leonard Fournette picked up five around left guard. Off play action, Blake Bortles found a tight end for over 20 across midfield.

    Down to the Steelers’ 40, Bortles connected with Marquis Lee for 13. Inside the 30, another connection to a tight end, this for 18 to set up first and goal. From the eight, Fournette got to the five, and then four. From about the one, on third and goal, the Steelers covered well on the third-down play-action pass, forcing Bortles to throw it away. On fourth down, Fournette leapt over the pile for the touchdown as the defense provides a major letdown on the opening series of the game.

    Following a touchback, Ben Roethlisberger looked for Brown right away for an incompletion. JuJu Smith-Schuster was held to just two yards on a screen pass, setting up a third and eight. An inside screen to Eli Rogers was held short of the first, even though he made the first defender miss. Jordan Berry’s punt failed to travel even 40 yards, settling inside the 30.

    From the 27, Fournette pushed the pile for a 10-yard gain on first down. Sean Spence was able to get to Bortles, nearly sacking him to force an incompletion. Fournette added six yards on the ground after that play. On third and four, Burns was in coverage to break up a downfield pass for Allen Hurns, forcing a punt, which bounced to be downed at the 11.

    Le’Veon Bell picked up one yard out of a three-tight end set to start the drive. He was stuffed in the backfield for a loss of two on second down. On third and 11, Roethlisberger threw his first interception of the day looking for Vance McDonald, picked off by Myles Jack.

    Taking over at the 18, Fournette immediately took the ball up the right sideline for the touchdown.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Cinko123

      Let me start this off by saying that in Dallas Texas I’m blaring HEREWEGO 17-18 version at my condo. LETS GOOO BABY.

    • SteelersDepot

      Good afternoon.

    • Chris92021

      No giveaways, we win this one comfortably. Let’s go out there and make the cocky young Jaguars quit.

    • Mc_Muffin

      Tuning in from Germany. Kickoff ist 19:00 pm.

      Go Steelers!

    • Dr. DG

      Tuned in early this sunny but rather nippy (70°) morning in Honolulu, to cheer on the Black & Gold… Steeler Nation is strong! GO STILLERS!

    • Thirsty Chef

      Let’s get this on. #shalieve!

    • alevin16

      I know you all know me as the most confident positive guy on the board 😀 but this game bothers me more than a possible Steelers NE game. Some teams have other team’s numbers and for their history the Jags seem to be one of those teams. Oh well Dilly Dilly and FIRE DANNY SMITH

    • Darth Blount 47

      The journey starts now. All that we’ve worked so hard for since last January. The Stairway To 7 is in front of us right now. In my heart, I think about Dan Rooney and how much he means to all of Steeler Nation and the great City of Champions, Pittsburgh PA.

      Ryan Shazier, such an inspiration. Such a warrior. Has gotten us all to remember how deep this brotherhood is and how much we all have to SHALIEVE in order to make our dreams come true.

      No one can stand in our way. Heinz Field is OUR HOUSE. And we MUST protect this house! Twirl those Terrible Towels with an insane amount of passion and fervor!

      It’s time to fulfill our destiny. All those haters, all the naysayers, all the people in New England who are licking their chops and talking mad trash on social media. Just know one thing…
      WE’RE COMIN’! WE. ARE. COMIN’!

      HERE WE GO STEELERS, HERE WE GO!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Today is a time for Champions. Do NOT live in your fears!

    • Chad Weiss

      Six pack of beer $10
      Pizza$12
      Being able to watch Steelers in playoffs and talk about it on free subscription to Steelers Depot – priceless

    • Shannon Stephenson

      May the Steelers keep it that way!!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      Is the Point flooded right now? It looked flooded on TV.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Your subscription is FREE?!!

      😉

    • dany

      They’re about to get thousands of emails. This is not OK

    • alevin16

      True! In order to win a SB you have to win these games so onward and upward!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Wow Tomlins clock management is ridiculous right now.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      FIRE HALEY!!!!

    • Brontanio Select

      Big game today, gentlemen!!!!!! HERE WE GOOOOOOOO!!!!!

    • Chris92021

      Already??

    • Cinko123

      Big time! Here comes the town with the great football team…. WE ARE THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

    • Dan

      Yeah, they should have taken their first snap by now. Fire everyone!

    • Jason Vancil

      I imagine Jeff Reed is already shirtless by now.

    • Dan

      You’re assuming that he put on a shirt to begin with.

    • dany

      You imagine or you want to imagine? ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

    • Jaybird

      Everyone- enjoy the game. Go Steelers.

    • Jason Vancil

      Um. No.

    • Dan

      Ok Steelers, you got this. Limit the dumb turnovers and keep Bortles in the pocket. They can’t beat you through the air, so make them go that route! Jump on them early and keep your foot on the pedal.

    • Chad Weiss

      #doitfordan
      #shalieve
      #dillydilly

    • Jaybird

      Anyone watching Cower interview Ben ? Ben looks fat. He better hit the kayak this offseason.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Our defense made Deshone Kizer look like Joe Montana…careful what you ask for.

    • Chad Weiss

      Goosebumps hearing cowher say shaziers injury recovery going “very very well”

    • Jaybird

      Bold game prediction : Steelers block a punt for a TD.
      We win 30-9 , exact same score we lost to these Jags.

    • Chad Weiss

      Today’s x factor – special teams

    • Jaybird

      I predicted a punt blocked for a TD!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The best things about the Steelers being in the playoffs except them being in the playoffs is I do not have to find a online thread with massive pop ups

    • 6 ring circus

      Wow, Its awfully quiet, civil and pleasant in here…wait, the game hasn’t started…HERE WE GO STEELERS!

    • Jaybird

      I’m going to snap on the first person who brings up the Pats after we have to punt! Lol

    • Chris92021

      Bold prediction: JuJu will house a kickoff for a touchdown today.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      we will never beat the Patriots if that is how we walk out the tunnel before we play them.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      sorry…could not help myself

    • BurghBoy412

      Do not get sucked into the ego game!!

    • Jaybird

      Nah it was a good one! Made me laugh, gotta keep it loose!

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Ben looks fired up. I’m predicting 4 Passing TDs for him today.

    • alevin16

      As long as they are Steelers TDs 🙂

    • heath miller

      that made my wife cry … HEEEATH

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I’ll add 0 INTs too 🙂

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I will make it easy…just win.

    • Rob

      Lets go STEELERS NATION!! #WERIDE

    • pittfan

      STAIRWAY TO #7 BEGINS RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      No offensive turnovers please for all thats wonderful

    • John Noh

      Let’s get out there fast and make Blake Bortles have to come back against the Steelers D. Ain’t happening if that’s the case.

    • T R

      NO NO turnovers… and lets play

    • I4giveSteelers

      this is my fav time of year…..this is the time to show yet again…defenses win superbowls

    • pittfan

      OH CRAP, DAN FOUTS???

    • BurghBoy412

      First negative of the day

    • 6 ring circus

      What can we expect outta Dan Fouts? Some broadcasters seem to have a natural “bent” against the Steelers.

    • 6 ring circus

      Was just asking the same…

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Just give Dan Pouts a whaaaburger and some frenchcries and he will be ok.

    • 太阳三联

      Here we go.

    • pittfan

      ANY STEELER RADIO BRAODCASTS??

    • Aj Gentile

      YOU READY!?!?

    • pittfan

      KICK THEIR ASSSSSSSESSS

    • heath miller

      i cured that immediately .. its on your remote .. INSTRUCTIONS…. find a button that says MUTE.. press it once… press it again in 4 hours from now

    • Shannon Stephenson

      lmao

    • L Garou

      C’mon man. Crap tackling first play. Hit that beotch!

    • Aj Gentile

      Revenge tour starts now! First out of two.

    • 6 ring circus

      Paper cuts…c’mon guys!

    • heath miller

      better play renegade now

    • Chad Sanborn

      seen 2 holds not called

    • L Garou

      Geeze never seen that screen from Bortles before.. C’mon man!

    • heath miller

      lee out

    • Aaron

      hold?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      looked like Watt was held

    • L Garou

      Booooooo!

    • heath miller

      jax making it look ez

    • Agustin-ARG

      Vamos Steelers!!

    • Doogie

      Dam Marino playing?

    • 6 ring circus

      Coverage looks too loose already.

    • Chad Sanborn

      indeed and on the play before the CB was held

    • Applebite

      …..

    • L Garou

      LOL what a joke!

    • Chad Sanborn

      tighten up!!!!!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      They know we will be playing the run hard…

    • Paul RK

      Bortles already has 53 yards passing…..

    • Rob

      Hold them to 3

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Make em kick a FG

    • heath miller

      we havnt played the run or pass hard

    • heath miller

      FG no doubt

    • L Garou

      Looks like they have last night’s refs too..

    • ayub

      It’s like preparing for a speech for a month only to completly bungle it the day of presentation.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Red Zone Defense held them. But dang they made it easy to get there.

    • Sammacdon

      Bills played it hard. They managed not to give up 60 yard shots passing per drive.

    • heath miller

      they going damn run it in

    • Shannon Stephenson

      LETS GO!!!!!!

    • heath miller

      no one there to hit him

    • Shannon Stephenson

      DAMN

    • Doogie

      here we go?

    • alevin16

      Well there goes the shutout

    • 6 ring circus

      Too damn easy

    • Paul RK

      SAD !!!!

    • L Garou

      LOL, butt kicking early..

    • Applebite

      That was way too easy…

    • Chad Sanborn

      dang. welp. that was easy. Spence missed.

    • capehouse

      spence ftw

    • pittfan

      FK

    • Chad Sanborn

      15-10. it was inevitable

    • 6 ring circus

      Over the top, well, de, ja F’n Vu.

    • dany

      They should really go for it. They’re not gonna catch the D sleeping like that again

    • Aj Gentile

      Just like I thought. A shootout.

    • heath miller

      well that was fun

    • NinjaMountie

      Have we lost yet

    • Sammacdon

      Bottles looking like hall of famer.

    • L Garou

      Coming up . . run, pass, pass, punt..

    • Paul RK

      just giving them a false sense of security…….

    • heath miller

      yep

    • pittfan

      YES, ITS OVER.
      SELL THE TEAM

    • Nunya

      Butler is in usual form at the start if a game.

    • I4giveSteelers

      the defense playing quick sand whole drive

    • SfSteeler

      play action, why dont we use it?

    • Danny Porter

      That was aweful

    • heath miller

      it takes 2 teams to score to make it a shoot out

    • Chad Sanborn

      I said 15-10 and I am sticking with it. Butler makes good adjustments

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Some of our players haven’t played in 3 weeks. Just shaking off a bit of rust.

    • Steelers12

      Jesus im glad some of u guys are not the owner,gm,coach or a player😂😂😂😂

    • Shannon Stephenson

      BURN THEIR CHILDREN!!!!!

    • L Garou

      Yeah, held them to a TD..

    • capehouse

      terrible start for the D, but good play calling by the Jags. Butler got owned that drive.

    • Applebite

      Yeah…Fire Butler, and tell Tomlin to be ready to pack his stuff. Take down that statue of Rooney in front of Heinz Field…

    • 6 ring circus

      We need to match that score. If we don’t, the psychological advantage is all Jags

    • Chad Sanborn

      not yet! We knew they would score some points. Butler makes good adjustments. He will fix it.

    • ayub

      To be fair, most of these plays are scripted. We’ll see when theres in game adjustement

    • Randy

      Sky is falling

    • pittfan

      ooooooo!

    • heath miller

      our DBs make lots of QBs look like HOFers

    • NinjaMountie

      I guess that’s it. They scored. May as well give up.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      too much?

    • Chad Sanborn

      C’mon man. we haven’t even had the ball yet.

    • Steve Johnson

      Either the Coaching Staff is a joke, or the players in the secondary are Dead from the Neck Up!

    • RASTA

      Butler’s D comes out strong…as usual. Let’s go B’s!!

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Gotta make a play Spence

    • Dorian James

      I don’t care what happens the rest of this game you let these guys score on their opening drive!!! History repeating itself.

    • L Garou

      20 yard wide open screens all the way.. sheesh.

    • Michael James

      Horrible D.

    • BurghBoy412

      This one’s gonna be on the Offense

    • DAWAARE

      jags vs viking superbowl

    • 太阳三联

      Holding on watt that one play

    • Steve Johnson

      Terrible isn’t the word, Pathetic!

    • heath miller

      i was waiting to see who used RUST as an excuse first.. we have a winner .. DING DING DING

    • Applebite

      How’s Tuitt’s arm?

    • Chad Sanborn

      hahaha yeah I thought they would go for the FG … Wrong.

    • Nunya

      Worst offense in the playoffs go through our D like paper. Being out coached at the start drives me nuts!

    • EdJHJr

      Look familiar

    • SFIC

      Ouch! A 3 and out would not be good here

    • Chris

      So far Steelers Defense can talk a better game than they play. Long day if they don’t change that.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      what’d i win?

    • Chad Weiss

      Perhaps that’s why Dupre is jogging half speed chasing play from behind

    • Shannon Stephenson

      hey buddy!!!

    • heath miller

      no way pats beat the jags 35-10

    • SfSteeler

      all started w that short kick

    • ryan72384

      Gotta match that score

    • L Garou

      They made it look easy because it was..

    • heath miller

      yep it did

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly! Mike Mitchell being the lead talker.

    • SFIC

      Hey Shags

    • Shannon Stephenson

      and then could not tackle him

    • gentry_gee

      Wow. We’re looking at one and done boys. This D is putrid.

    • Sammacdon

      Looking sharp!

    • RJ

      now comes a 1 yard run.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Pushes AB before the ball No Flag? ..ok

    • ayub

      Weren’t the Titans up 7-0?

    • gentry_gee

      Now the O is going to lay an egg.

    • nikki stephens

      Please no empty back sets anymore

    • heath miller

      screen pass

    • gentry_gee

      They’re done.

    • Sammacdon

      WR screen. Sweet.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      wow…bubble screen…going deep in the playbook

    • Wayne’O

      Wow Spence, that was the best snot bubble opportunity that I ever seen in my life on that Fournette TD!

    • heath miller

      empty backfield and a screen .. wow thats not predictable huh

    • nikki stephens

      Don’t make yourself one-dimensional

    • Chad Sanborn

      so much for Bell getting lots of carries

    • Applebite

      oh god, plz no….

    • Evan Eremita

      Great pass defense, let’s throw it as much as possible with empty sets

    • alevin16

      te te te

    • gentry_gee

      If they miracle past this game the Patriots will annihilate them.

    • Nunya

      Great D against the pass and we throw! And people ask why I can’t stand our coaches sometimes!

    • Sammacdon

      Sigh.

    • SFIC

      Dang!!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      not even close

    • Paul RK

      more dancing than actual running by rodgers

    • Danny Porter

      17 too much dancing around

    • alevin16

      Eli had that if he ran straight

    • ryan72384

      Exactly the way they didn’t want to start

    • Shannon Stephenson

      did not like that set of plays for obvious reasons

    • Steeldog22

      Yep

    • L Garou

      Way to not get the first down Eli!

    • ciscor65

      wow

    • Danny Porter

      Defense need a pick

    • RJ

      Just pathetic. They are looking past this game already. Bubble screen? seriously?

    • gentry_gee

      What a dud. Totally unprepared and completely outschemed and out coached in every conceivable fashion.

    • SFIC

      Well, the crowd is now a non issue

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      No way. We’ll go to Foxborough and punch them in the mouth.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      3 and out?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Stop running your mouths boys. You got NOTHING to brag about so far.

    • heath miller

      empty BF.. screen…. empty BF .. its liek the jags got to call the plays for us to run on that set ..

    • GravityWon

      Glad that O-line brings some fight. Defense lacked it.

    • Aj Gentile

      What???????

    • SfSteeler

      RUSTY

    • Chad Sanborn

      giving everyone 2 weeks off… A good idea or a bad idea?

    • Rob

      Before the game started I was going to say “I hope haley doesn’t get too cute” but I decided I shouldn’t go into the game expecting his worst quality..and here we are

    • Nunya

      Well the gameplan for the start of this game was pathetic!

    • Steelers12

      Troll

    • NinjaMountie

      Yep…first series win games. Ask the Titans

    • Aj Gentile

      D needs to get some of that fire in them

    • hdogg48

      Fire Butler….can’t game plan for Blake Bortles?

    • RJ

      Playing right into jacksonville style of play too. They want to get ahead and ground and pound. Perfect.

    • Evan Eremita

      Haley must not want to come back

    • Applebite

      Bad idea, so far….

    • BurghBoy412

      Step back off the ledge folks

    • ciscor65

      Its early guys.

    • nikki stephens

      Didn’t use Bell 1st game try to outsmart and pass 3 three times. … played right into their hands

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Jags showed imagination on their first time out…I saw same tired crap from us.

    • ayub

      The steelers have had to play the Raven’s defense for 18 years. Being down 7 isn’t as scary as it may seem.

    • George Kroger

      Great start Steelers…D better step up here.

    • DAWAARE

      titans provided the roadmap to beat jags?

    • Chad Weiss

      Pff they wasnt to begin with

    • Michael James

      At least they won’t get destroyed in Foxboro once again…

    • gentry_gee

      Stop sniffing glue. Jags carved thru D like melted butter.

    • Nunya

      Butler either

    • L Garou

      Looks like the Coach really has them coached up for the big game!

    • SFIC

      Both teams come out throwin’

    • CoachCot

      Why did Eli just not run? No need for a second cut

    • BurghBoy412

      Relax!!!

    • jconeoone C

      Not one run play …..why?

    • Randy

      If d dont show up will be 14

    • Paul RK

      why franchise Bell and then don’t even given him 1 touch in the opening drive ?

    • Josh Knepshield

      Shut the fck up

    • gentry_gee

      It is a relief consolation package.

    • George Kroger

      Yeah, he definitely should have had that first down!

    • Evan Eremita

      Haley

    • Dorian James

      It doesn’t matter how early it is they can’t stop THIS offense?? they don’t deserve to play next week

    • Chad Sanborn

      Play Action! Did they not watch the tape of the 49ers game? WTF. Not a single run.

    • ayub

      Very true. I think they will.

    • BurghBoy412

      Calm down

    • Vic

      Bottles is a scrub! why does the Steelers always make these guys look like Tom Brady!?!

    • gentry_gee

      Because that would make too much sense.

    • alevin16

      1000+

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      I thought that too, run straight and get it

    • Aj Gentile

      I also have faith they can go in and win

    • heath miller

      crowd is usualy a non issue and people want to give heinz field a nickname.. den of miey hahah . how about the morgue… the church . the library … all the real fans are in the bars not the stadium

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Guessing you didn’t watch the NE game earlier this year. Or any other Steelers game for that matter.

    • pittfan

      geez, hope you dnt have anything sharp in the house

    • GravityWon

      He hasn’t accepted his role and wants to be a star

    • heath miller

      lol 8 guys cant tackle him hahah

    • gentry_gee

      Geezus. This D is soft.

    • Paul RK

      look how good Kizer looked 2 weeks ago

    • ciscor65

      Let the jags settle. Then the Steelers will change it up and win.

    • gentry_gee

      Soft, finesse D

    • pittfan

      rugby?

    • Applebite

      My Terrible Towel suddenly burst into flames!! Call 911! Tell Mr. President!!

    • George Kroger

      Steelers getting punched in the mouth.

    • heath miller

      first down on that crap

    • Chad Sanborn

      Why can’t we tackle? Jags obviously the stronger team. Weight room needed in the offseason

    • L Garou

      What a joke..

    • heath miller

      omg spence did something

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Damn….

    • Nolrog

      Tomlin is that kind of stubborn to throw into that defense continually all game long.

    • SFIC

      Steelers would be lousy at rugby

    • Shannon Stephenson

      n the grasp baby

    • Steve Johnson

      Three and Out for the Offense? C’Mon Man, these guys talked more trash leading up to this game, and now they come out playing like it.

    • Paul RK

      should have been grounding

    • Chad Sanborn

      love your logo. very creative

    • Danny Porter

      Let’s go D!!!

    • RJ

      Why pass when you can run for at least 6 every time?

    • nikki stephens

      In the grasp

    • gentry_gee

      If you want to win playoff football, you have to beat them up.

    • heath miller

      why would they eveer pass… just let the QB and RBs run every play till we can stop it …

    • alevin16

      With the way this run D is going why would bortles even try another pass

    • Dorian James

      That’s the second time a pile has gotten pushed so far back, out physical us on our own field??

    • Steelers12

      Fournette think he the new fred Taylor trying to rush over us Everytime we play them. Not today

    • dany

      FOrt?

    • heath miller

      drop

    • L Garou

      They’re just standing around out there.. No energy, no excitement!

    • nikki stephens

      Totally wrapped up in the grasp sack

    • Nolrog

      Not so far, no.

    • CoachCot

      Great play by Artie!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      LEEETTTTSS GOOOOO!!!!!

    • alevin16

      whew

    • gentry_gee

      Every third Down stop is now a minor miracle.

    • Chad Sanborn

      holding again not called.

    • ayub

      Hated Fred as much as I hated Curtis Martin.

    • Rob

      The Brown passed for 350 yards on this bunch. Bortles is much better.

    • nikki stephens

      Nice hold on rt

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Their OL is owning us right now.

    • alevin16

      The refs are saving it up for us

    • capehouse

      I’m gonna bug if this offense doesn’t move the football here.

    • Dorian James

      Lot of that so far

    • Steelers12

      Yeah they chewed us up

    • L Garou

      You know you’re bad when you have to rely on their mistakes to get off the field..

    • heath miller

      theres holding on every play

    • Nunya

      Pittsburgh kinda screwed the pooch in depth at middle linebacker. They are way too soft inside.

    • ayub

      Cut backs and 180’yard games easily.

    • BurghBoy412

      Gotta flip the field here

    • SFIC

      Our D looks lost and confused

    • Applebite

      This is essentially the Vikings with Adrian Peterson. That’s how you have to approach it. Stack the box, and force that dingleberry to throw.

    • heath miller

      30 points.. uh huh better start here

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Settle this game down. Pound the rock.

    • L Garou

      Run, run, pass, punt..

    • Nunya

      Don’t tell Butler the obvious

    • Chad Sanborn

      If Bell doesn’t see the ball here, I am gonna punch Haley in the head

    • gentry_gee

      Super soft. Losing Shaz has collapsed this D. They’re not playoff caliber.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Nice job Burns

    • Cwallace

      LETS GO!! LETS GO!! GAME ON BEN LETS GET 8 GO FOR TWO

    • NinjaMountie

      Is that what you hope

    • CoachCot

      I could go without Hubbard running a route this series please lol

    • GravityWon

      Run it. Bortles will get cold on sideline and choke.

    • ciscor65

      the jags have a lead and they will relax a bit now. go Steelers.

    • gentry_gee

      Xmas wish list. Run and playaction.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      sadly that has been the MO all year…not sure we have had the success we have

    • Rob

      Maybe next year bud

    • L Garou

      Just a pretty darn good guess is all.
      You?

    • Kevin Reich

      Well coachig has sucked. Come out with empty backfield on O and Man Defense.

    • George Kroger

      And no receiver screens!!!

    • T-51b

      I remember we had a decent middle linebacker – Lawrence Timmons.

    • NinjaMountie

      I try not to be so neg all the time.

    • L Garou

      That’s what they just did, innit?
      Result was 7 points.

    • alevin16

      It looks like on every play the Jags have someone in our backfield

    • Danny Porter

      We look flat

    • gentry_gee

      I could see that run coming from a mile away.

    • L Garou

      Well that’s just super!

    • Rob

      Both lines are getting tossed

    • CoachCot

      Gotta shake the rust off in a hurry

    • capehouse

      dude wtf are they doing!!!!!!!!!!

    • George Kroger

      Yep – Ben’s gotta call out of that play.

    • heath miller

      lol u might not like it hhha

    • gentry_gee

      More like stupid.

    • Applebite

      Oh good grief….

    • jconeoone C

      Their lines look like they are having their way with us…geezus

    • Chad Sanborn

      run a gadget play … something

    • ciscor65

      its going to take some time, but the Steelers will break it open

    • Rob

      FRACK

    • gentry_gee

      INT. GAME OVER.

    • Chad Sanborn

      oh boyyyyy

    • RASTA

      Seriously Todd Haley…your scripted plays reek of obviousness!!!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      These coaches all need to be fired. Butler, tomlin, Haley, munchak. Everyone.

    • SFIC

      Owned

    • heath miller

      we still dont INT

    • Nunya

      Phew….. So glad we rested our players for 2 weeks!

    • Danny Porter

      This feels to familiar

    • ryan72384

      This defense absolutely owns him