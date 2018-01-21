2017 NFL Championship Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|Championship – Playoff Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots 3:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|Patriots -7.5
|AFC Championship Game Final Score Prediction
|Patriots 25-13
|Patriots 27-13
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 6:40 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|NFC Championship Game Final Score Prediction
|Vikings 20-16
|Vikings 24-21
|Divisional Week Results
|1-3
|1-3
|2017 Results
|131-133
|123-141