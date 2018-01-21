Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Championship Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 01:27 pm

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks
    Week 11 Picks
    Week 12 Picks
    Week 13 Picks
    Week 14 Picks
    Week 15 Picks
    Week 16 Picks
    Week 17 Picks
    Wildcard Week Picks
    Divisional Week Picks

    Championship – Playoff GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots 3:05 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -7.5Patriots -7.5Patriots -7.5
    AFC Championship Game Final Score PredictionPatriots 25-13Patriots 27-13
    Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 6:40 PM ET (SUN)Eagles +3Vikings -3Vikings -3
    NFC Championship Game Final Score PredictionVikings 20-16Vikings 24-21
    Divisional Week Results1-31-3
    2017 Results131-133123-141

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Chris

      Here’s my prediction. If the Jags win because of a Brady hand injury the scrutiny over a missed opportunity for another Steelers Super Bowl will intensify X10 on these boards.