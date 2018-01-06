2017 NFL Wildcard Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Picks

Week 6 Picks

Week 7 Picks

Week 8 Picks

Week 9 Picks

Week 10 Picks

Week 11 Picks

Week 12 Picks

Week 13 Picks

Week 14 Picks

Week 15 Picks

Week 16 Picks

Week 17 Picks

Wildcard – Playoff Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 PM ET (SAT) Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (SAT Rams -5.5 Falcons +5.5 Falcons +5.5 Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -8.5 Jaguars -8.5 Bills +8.5 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:40 PM ET (SUN) Saints -6.5 Saints -6.5 Saints -6.5 2017 Results 129-127 120-136