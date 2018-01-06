2017 NFL Wildcard Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
Week 11 Picks
Week 12 Picks
Week 13 Picks
Week 14 Picks
Week 15 Picks
Week 16 Picks
Week 17 Picks
|Wildcard – Playoff Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 PM ET (SAT)
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (SAT
|Rams -5.5
|Falcons +5.5
|Falcons +5.5
|Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -8.5
|Jaguars -8.5
|Bills +8.5
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:40 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -6.5
|Saints -6.5
|Saints -6.5
|2017 Results
|129-127
|120-136