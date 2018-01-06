Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Wildcard Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan January 6, 2018 at 03:45 pm

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Week 1 Picks
    Week 2 Picks
    Week 3 Picks
    Week 4 Picks
    Week 5 Picks
    Week 6 Picks
    Week 7 Picks
    Week 8 Picks
    Week 9 Picks
    Week 10 Picks
    Week 11 Picks
    Week 12 Picks
    Week 13 Picks
    Week 14 Picks
    Week 15 Picks
    Week 16 Picks
    Week 17 Picks

    Wildcard – Playoff GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 PM ET (SAT)Chiefs -8.5Chiefs -8.5Chiefs -8.5
    Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (SATRams -5.5Falcons +5.5Falcons +5.5
    Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:05 PM ET (SUN)Jaguars -8.5Jaguars -8.5Bills +8.5
    Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 4:40 PM ET (SUN)Saints -6.5Saints -6.5Saints -6.5
    2017 Results129-127120-136

     

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE