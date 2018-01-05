Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Wildcard Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

    By Dave Bryan January 5, 2018 at 05:05 pm

    Happy Friday to all yinz once again and welcome to Wildcard weekend.

    With the Pittsburgh Steelers on a playoff bye this week, we can now look forward to watching four Wildcard games in relative peace. We’ll know by Sunday evening whether or not the Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, or Tennessee Titans a week from Sunday in the Divisional Round.

    Even though the Steelers were on a bye this week, the team still had a dose of drama thanks to offensive coordinator Todd Haley being involved in a New Year’s Eve incident at the Tequila Cowboy. Personally, I’m not sure I could correctly recite all of the mini dramas the Steelers have had this season and in order in less than two minutes. Here’s to hoping that the Haley incident is the final one for at least this season.

    As usual, I have five questions for you to answer in the comment section below on this quiet Friday evening. I also added a bonus question this week.

    I hope all of you have a great weekend and make sure to look for our Wildcard round discussion threads on the site starting Saturday.

    Peace and love, peace and love and Go Steelers!

    1 – Assuming the Steelers ultimately make it to the Super Bowl in a few more weeks, which one of the 6 NFC playoff teams do you think would provide them the steepest competition in Minnesota? (Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Saints, Panthers, or Falcons)

    2 – Will Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak land a head coaching job this offseason?

    3 – How many total points will be scored in all four Wildcard playoff games this weekend? The closest to the actual number without going over receives 10 points and second place gets 5.

    4 – Do you view the Friday morning ESPN story about the New England Patriots as being a major distraction for them, a minor distraction, or no distraction at all? Also, if you read the story, share your main takeaway from it.

    5 – With the regular season now over, would you give Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell the $14.54 million franchise tag during the offseason even if you knew ahead of time that no contract extension would ultimately be signed and that he would holdout all of training camp and the preseason just as he did this year?

    Bonus – Who wins the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia?

    Recap last week’s Friday night questions per David Orochena:

    Question 1 – Over 74% of respondents (23 of 31) believe the team should NOT have cut James Harrison after his second request around Week 8. The reasoning is that he had been paid a guaranteed salary and was insurance in case of injury. This saga will continue to be debated. Though a growing number want to move on.

    Question 2 – Cam Sutton and Brian Allen were the two back-up players we were most excited to see play. Both got 9 votes. Sutton only got 3 defensive snaps but that was enough to gain his admirers a point. Brian Allen was limited to special teams only so no points for his supporters. Others voted for Landry Jones (6), Stevan Ridley (5), Anthony Chickillo (1) & Josh Dobbs (1). All got a point except for Josh Dobbs who did not get to play.

    Question 3 – The Ravens were the team that 14 folks thought had the best chance of beating the Patriots. Another 8 thought the Chargers with Philip Rivers were. All were wrong. If the Chiefs beat the Titans this weekend; the 8 folks that picked them will get a point.

    Question 4 – The Steelers were over 4.5 with 6 sacks. Only 11 folks got this right.

    Question 5 – Landry Jones only had one TD pass against the Browns so was under 1.5. Even less people – only 7 got this right. 24 folks took the over.

    With the end of the regular season a lot of results came in from previous weeks:

    Week 1: Jesse James played in 81.92% of offensive snaps compared to 24.5% by Vance McDonald. 13 got a point for picking James to play more. Chris92021 got a point for being closest to percentage of snaps played. Steeler-Drew & Kevin Schwartz got points for predicting that Heyward, Tuitt, Hargrave & Alualu would combine for 21 sacks. Also, 11 folks predicted the Patriots 13-3 record while 13 predicted the Steelers 13-3 record. There are two more points to be won for this week. Many predicted a Steelers vs Patriots AFC championship – we’ll find out who was right soon.

    Week 9: Ben ended up with 18 TD passes and 5 INT’s in last eight games of season. Reader783 & Larry Kraus pegged the TD count while 19 folks got the INT number right. 16 folks also predicted a 7-1 Steelers 2nd half season record.

    Week 10: 15 people correctly predicted that Cam Heyward would lead the team in sacks in the last half of the season (two only get half credit since they picked two players). Eight predicted that it would be 7 sacks. Also, Ben’s TD & INT’s was a repeat question. Reader783 picked up another point on Ben’s 18 TD’s and 9 folks the INT number.

    So, all previous weeks have been tallied up with just Weeks 1, 12 & 17 having answers still to be determined.

    Leaderboard after Week 17:

    1st Place – Alan Tman with 38.5 points

    2nd Place – Darth Blount 47 with 36.5 points (back point surge within 2 of lead)

    3rd Place – DirtDawg1964 with 35 points (on Darth’s heels)

    4th Place – Jeff McNeil with 33.5 (McNeil up 8 spots in 2 weeks!)

    5th Place – (tie) Marcel Chris Chauvet & Josh Cummings with 32.5 points

    7th Place – (tie) Reader783, SJT63 & LucasY59 with 32 points

    10th Place – Chris92021 with 31.5 points

    11th Place – Matt Manzo with 31 points

    12th Place – Pittfan with 30 points

    13th Place – (tie) heath miller & Jaybird with 29.5 points

    15th Place – Phil Brennenman II with 29 points

    16th Place –  J. with 27.5 points

    17th Place – NONAME with 27 points

    18th Place – Kevin Schwartz with 26.5 points

    19th Place – Beaver Falls Hosiery with 25 points

    20th Place – Ted Webb with 24.5 points (Welcome to the leaderboard)

    Dropped off leaderboard for now: Michael Mosgrove (21.5), SkoolHouseRoxx (24), & PaeperCup (20)

    Wes Lee (22.5) & JohnB (22.5) almost there.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • StrengthOfVictory

      1. In order of most to least challenging, I’d say Rams, Vikings, Saints, Eagles, Panthers, Falcons
      2. No. But I think he could land one in another year.
      3. 183
      4. Internally, I think it’s more of a distraction than they’ll let on. Because they pride themselves on being tight-lipped, I think it bothers them that internal matters (even exaggerated ones) are getting out. My main takeaway is the possibility of Belichick leaving the Pats due to ownership interference. That would send shockwaves through the league.
      5. Yes, I would. Bell is way too much of a difference-maker, especially if Ben sticks around. If Connor is the future (and I’m not sure yet he is), I doubt he’s ready for the featured role right away. If he’s not, the Steelers have too many other draft needs (LB, S, TE) to spend a high pick on their next top running back.

      *BONUS: Georgia

    • Chris92021

      1. Saints

      2. No. I believe Arizona will end up going with John DeFlippo or Frank Reich.

      3. 212 total in those 4 games

      4. I see it as a major distraction. If it wasn’t, the Patriots would not have released that statement today addressing it. Watch for ESPN to run with this all next week and Belichick just rolling his eyes and Brady getting snippy during their pressers. However, no one will find Bob Kraft for a comment. It’s good to be the owner.

      5. Absolutely yes. I don’t care if he never plays another preseason game for the Steelers as long as he plays at least 16 more regular season games and at least 6 more playoff games in Steelers’ black and gold.

      Bonus: Georgia. It’s their time.

      Enjoy the weekend, y’all and relax for once!! We don’t have to play this weekend!! Thank goodness!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. Eagles (point if your selection makes it)

      2. No. Selfish wishful thinking on my part. (no points)

      3. 86 points: KC 24 Ten 21 and JAX 21 Buf 20 (Bills kicker misses a 47-yard attempt with 8 seconds left). Big stakes on this one per Dave Bryan’s scoring criteria.

      4. This “story” is a collaboration between ESPN, NFL & the Patriots to improve their Q rating; nothing more.

      5. Yes. This was within the amount the Steelers had offered him last year.(no points)

      Bonus: Alabama (1 point)

    • SJT63

      1. The Vikings or the Rams
      2. No
      3. 161
      4. No distraction. My takeaway was that it was probably no more than a headline-grabbing combination of guesswork and BS.
      5. Yes, in a heartbeat.
      Bonus. I know zilch about college football and care even less, but will say Georgia for the hell of it.

    • SJT63

      Q3 is the total of all four games isn’t it?

    • J.

      1. The Saints (they are the team to beat in the NFC and I felt this even before Wentz went down)
      2. Yes
      3. 177 in the 4 games
      4. Minor Distraction.
      5. Yes
      Bonus: Alabama (are you kidding after the beat down they gave Clemson no way they are coming up short)

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yes; I forgot about the NFC. Thanks!

    • heath miller

      1 eagles still
      2 no way 0.00%
      3 176 points
      4 0.01% only slightly higher then munch getting a HC job
      5 yes give it
      bonus .. hope GA wins it for my all time fav player Hines Ward.. but Bama will win easily ROLL TIDE

    • Spencer Krick

      I’m pretty sure I’m the worst person at answering these questions, but I’ll continue anyway!

      1. I don’t think this team has an answer for Gurley, so give me the Rams.
      2. Nope, I think he stays with the Steelers.
      3. 142
      4. For what was pumped up as a bombshell, it was pretty tame. I don’t think things will change one way or the other because of this story.
      5. *heavy sigh* Yeah, I’d give him his money. He’ll be an asset for years to come, especially with a new QB in the next few years.
      Bonus: The machine that is Alabama.

      Have a good weekend!

    • DirtDawg1964

      1. Rams would be most challenging. Followed by Saints, Vikings, Panthers, Eagles and Falcons.
      2. I hope not. So I will say no.
      3. 174
      4. I hope it’s a distraction but I’m thinking this actually galvanizes them.
      5. In a heartbeat.

      BONUS: ‘Bama. Roll Tide.

      And my appearance on the leaderboard tells you this is more about consistently answering questions than it is about anything else. At least for me it is. 😏

      Great exercise all year long. A lot of fun. Thanks for pulling it together.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Can I get any lower?
      1. Saints
      2. No
      3. 156
      4. Minor distraction. They are 13-3. I will say if they don’t win in the postseason then that dynasty is over.
      5. No. I franchise him to get a deal done. You want him in training camp. You want him in preseason!
      Bonus: Roll Tide

    • Ted Webb

      1. Saints are only team I fear falcons close 2nd
      2. No
      3. 177 total points
      4. Minor distraction for pats because they might be asked a few questions. But to me it’s major this type of stuff never gets leaked to the public from the Pats. Not saying it’s all true but I’m thinking some of this stuff is accurate. Why would they trade Bursett to Colts then turnaround and trade jimmy g
      5. Yes yes yes he’s an all-Pro this year he’s worth every dime. We talking about practice lol. Love AB but Bell is a difference maker running and catching and definitely when Ben retires we’re going to need this guy for a young QB in the years to come. Just pay the man.

      Bonus. Alabma the D is no joke.

    • PSUSixtyFiveSixtySeven

      1. In order of most to least challenging: Eagles, Panthers, Falcons, Vikings, Rams, Saints
      2. Yes
      3. 193
      4. Minor, because of Belichick won’t let it become major. I respect Belichick even more and Brady even less and hope that the NY Giants offer Belichick a way to exit the Patriots right after they lose to Kansas City next weekend.
      5. I think that it really hurt the Steelers that Bell held out this year. While he has had a ver good year, it would have been better. if the option includes Bell holding out again, they should find a way to trade him so as to get the most out of him that they can, even if the most is zero. This has nothing to do with him playing pre-season game, its about preparation and practice. Not pre-season games, Same with Martavius and anyone else who doesn’t want to be on the team. It simply takes too much energy to get folks to do their best when they don’t even want to be with you and disgruntled. Cash in the the Prima Donnas.

      Bonus: Central Florida… The current playoff system is a sham.

    • Jason Campbell

      1) Saints, Rams, (Eagles #1 if Wentz healthy)
      2) no
      3) 190
      4) won’t affect their play so irrelevant
      5) I would, surprising myself
      Georgia- too many athletes (my Sooners got outcoached at the end)

    • Phil Brenneman II

      1. Saints, no debate. That offense is WAY too scary given our defenses penchant for big plays.

      2. Gonna follow my heart and say no. Really want him back. He just feels like a Steelers coach

      3. 196

      4. No distraction and my main takeaway is that it is probably no distraction.

      5. My answer depends on the rest of the roster. If you still have Ben I would be okay moving on and using the money to better the defense. If you are riding with Jones, or Dobbs, or a draftpick you need Bell to help that transition. It is just way too much money for an RB IMO. He is no doubt the best in the league but dang.

      Bonus -Bama

    • GravityWon

      1 – Panthers – Cam is tough to contain

      2 – No. He will turn down an offer from a lousy organization.

      3 – 186

      4 – No distraction (fake news)
      Belichick is probably pleased. He won’t need to dodge any well thought out questions which could divulge their plans.

      Part of Belichick probably did want to keep Jimmy G over Brady. 10+ years remaining in his career vs a couple for Brady. However it was a minor dispute which they’ve already gotten over.

      5 – Yes.
      He has been a workhorse and very professional since the season began. I’m opposed to most guys skipping camp but he is an elite player who needs to be healthy for playoffs.

      Reason #1:. His pass blocking has been excellent.
      Reason #2:. Receiving threat which LBs & safeties have to respect.
      Reason #3:. There are other needs requiring a high draft pick such as LBs and safeties.

      Bonus – Alabama – been there

    • Jeff McNeill

      1) saints
      2) no
      3) 143
      4) none
      5) no
      I live in Athens, if I picked anyone but UGA I would fear for my life.

    • WreckIess

      1. The Rams.
      2. Nope
      3. 176
      4. No distraction and it was a non story compared to how it was presented.
      5. Absolutely

      Bonus: Bama.

    • DoctorNoah

      1. Saints. We can’t stop the run and we definitely can’t stop Alvin Kamara right now.
      2. No
      3. 181
      4. Minor distraction. Thankfully they don’t care and have the week off. They could be completely dysfunctional and still beat almost every team in the NFL.
      5. Totally yes. Without a doubt. I was going to say it depends whether Big Ben retires but it really doesn’t. Connor isn’t a big league RB, there’s no one we’re going to pick up in free agency, and no one close to his talent that we could pick up for less. Would love for him to sign a long term deal though.

    • Jaybird

      1) Vikings
      2) no
      3) 201
      4) minor distraction.
      5) yes
      6) roll tide

    • Kevin Schwartz

      1) Man, I dunno. 2-6 I feel like there’s not a ton of distinction in quality. Maybe Atlanta’s the weakest, but they’re all good but beatable. If I had to choose one I think New Orleans. With their running game, and Drew Brees, they’re a pretty complete team. Also, I could see Kamara running wild on us and Latimore might be able to have some success against Brown, I guess.

      2) His track record doesn’t seem that strong. I don’t know much about it, but my inclination is to think he’s a better coordinator than head coach. I’ll say no.

      3) 169.

      4) If it’s legit, minor. They’re disciplined enough that they’ll get through it. Long-term, it’s a pretty big deal. Belichick didn’t want to get rid of JG, and Brady was basically giddy when he got traded because there was no competition. Logically, you knew it couldn’t last forever, but this was the first thing I’ve read that would indicate how it could happen.

      It was also interesting that it seemed to indicate he gave JG to SF because he wanted him to succeed and thought he would under Shanahan. Doesn’t seem like something he would do.

      I don’t know what his contract situation is, but it’s the first time I thought that Belichick could end his career somewhere other than New England.

      Having said all that, it’s entirely possible that it was overblown. It wasn’t well-sourced, but it was a credible story that made sense. And, as someone on Around the Horn said, NE is so tight-lipped that it’s not that surprising they couldn’t find anyone to go on record.

      5) Yeah. If he comes back (especially if Ben is there), you’re paying him for later in the season and the playoffs. Who cares if it takes him a few games to get started.

      Bonus: Alabama, but that’s based mainly on reputation.

    • Riverstko

      1. Saints
      2. No
      3. 190
      4. Major distraction
      5. Yes
      B. Georgia