Hot Topics

    2017 Postseason Bye Evaluation Break: ILB Sean Spence

    By Matthew Marczi January 8, 2018 at 09:00 am

    We weren’t able to get around to talking about every single notable player for the Pittsburgh Steelers during our midseason evaluations at the bye week, so as we have another bye week and a brief pause in football, I wanted to take this time to circle back a bit and highlighting a few more players who played an undervalued role for the team this year.

    The Steelers went 6-2 during the first half of the season, and did even better in the second half, with only a review in New York separating them from an 8-0 back half. 7-1 isn’t bad, but it is the difference between a bye week and homefield advantage.

    As the season wore on, different players were called upon to step up at different times, and I wanted to take a moment to talk about some of them. This week, I will be highlighting Tyson Alualu, Sean Spence, Cameron Sutton, James Conner, Chris Hubbard, and Chris Boswell.

    Player: Sean Spence

    The newest addition to the 53-man roster, short of running back Stevan Ridley, the Steelers brought back inside linebacker Sean Spence after parting nearly two seasons ago following the severe injury suffered by Ryan Shazier, and the former third-round pick has since become the team’s primary answer at the spot.

    While he is rotating some with L.J. Fort in obvious passing situations when the team uses its dime defense, the bulk of the mack responsibilities for the defense has fallen back to Spence, who was also here for Shazier’s first two season, during which he got a number of spot starts.

    The sixth-year veteran opened the season with the Colts, but was released after a few games and has been on the couch since then until the Steelers came calling in the wake of Shazier’s injury. He got off to a slow start as he adjusted both physically and mentally back to the game, and to the scheme, but has improved since then.

    In the four games that he has played with the Steelers, he has now registered 19 tackles to go along with a sack, and the bulk of that production has come just over the course of the past two games. He had six tackles in the season finale, and eight tackles plus a sack against the Texans on Christmas.

    He is no seamless replacement for Ryan Shazier—there is no player in the league who would provide a seamless replacement for his unique talents—but Spence has proven to be the best answer that the Steelers have currently available to them to fill the substantial void that fell upon them.

    But the defense will be counting upon him to continue to progress and play at his best as we enter the postseason as well, using the bye week to get more comfortable with a scheme that has undergone tweaks and alterations since he was last here.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Zarbor

      I have not done a full review but on just watching the games, I’m a bit concerned with Spence. I know he was working his way back into game shape but its clear he has lost his speed. Not to mention, his tackling seems poor and recognition a bit slow. Hopefully he is up to speed now and he plays better in the playoffs.

      I like L.J. Fort but he is better in passing downs not running downs which we will get a heavy dose of against the Jaguars. Fort easily gets taken out and can’t get off blocks on running plays. If he had better recognition, he would be able to better use his speed to avoid blocks but he doesn’t. I personally have not liked our run defense the last few weeks coming to the end of the season.

      We should blow out the Jags but that will all depend on not only our run defense but, Ben looking for redemption against these dudes.