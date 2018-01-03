2017 South Side Questions: Anybody Giving The Bills A Chance?

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi January 3, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Is anybody even giving the Bills much consideration?

    Today’s question isn’t really about the Steelers, as the topic in question would not be able to affect them for a couple more rounds yet. It’s more about the underdog. As we quickly approach the first games of the 2017 postseason, we are again at the period in which teams are dismissed out of hand, not even given a shot to advance. And frankly, those moods are frequently on the nose.

    One of those teams seems to be the Buffalo Bills, who will head down to Florida to face the hosting Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that arguably boasts both the best and the most talented secondary in the NFL, particularly their pair of cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

    The Steelers learned first-hand just what sort of competitors those two can be during an ill-fated visit to Heinz Field. It was perhaps the worst game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career, or certainly one of the very worst, as he three five interceptions with no touchdowns to match.

    The Jaguars have since not continued such a stunning touchdown-to-interception ratio, however. In fact, they are actually heading into the postseason riding a two-game losing streak, having fallen victim to both the 49ers and the Titans. Tennessee, a wildcard playoff team this year, beat the Jaguars in both meetings this year.

    Jacksonville, making the postseason for the first time in years, got off to a slow start, ending up with a 3-3 record after six games, and they lost their last two, but in between they were arguably the best, and likely the hottest, team in football, winning seven of eight games as their defense smothered and their offense even came to life.

    The Bills? Right now, they’re simply hoping that LeSean McCoy can play in some capacity, as it sounds like, under normal circumstances, he wouldn’t. But a playoff game makes you heal faster. Frankly, they don’t have much else outside of him. He has the most receptions for the second-most receiving yards, and the leader, their tight end, doesn’t even have 600 yards.

    The Bills’ strength on defense is their pass coverage, but the Jaguars put their running game first, and Buffalo allowed 22 rushing touchdowns this season at 4.3 yards per carry. It will be hard to imagine them matching without McCoy.

    • Conserv_58

      The Bills chances of advancing are slim to none without McCoy. McCoy is their best player and with him hurt they’re in trouble. Steelers fans love to bash Landry Jones, but let me tell ya’s, the Bills fans would take him over Tyrod Taylor in a heart beat. Simply put, Tyrod Taylor is a terrible NFL QB. He was a Rex Ryan pick and given what I’ve seen of Tyrod it’s no wonder Ryan has never had success as a head coach. Ryan’s unsuccessful history as a head coach is directly related to his inability to know what a legitimate NFL QB looks like. He took Sanchez when he was with the jets and then selected Taylor with the bills. I live in Bills country and I’m stuck watching their games. IMO, If they had a good QB they would be a dangerous team. Their fans call Taylor, “Tuck-n-Run Tyrod”. He is despised by Bills fans and rightly so.

    • kakello34

      No chance, they are the worst playoff team I ever remember seeing. Especially the way they laid down to the Pats (as usual) a couple weeks ago up in New England.

    • FATCAT716

      I live in buffalo & I have never heard one fan call him tuck-n-run but anyway Tyrod isn’t loved by a long shot but Bills fans understand he is there only shot. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes & he makes plays. The Bills are a sub par football team at best which gives them almost zero chance of winning this game but dont tell these fans that cuz they are fired up

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Really all comes down to McCoy. With him I might pick them to upset the Jags and without them, no way. Of all the teams I actually think the Titans are the weakest. I would take playing them over playing the Bills.