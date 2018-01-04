Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Biggest Concern Heading Into Postseason?

    By Matthew Marczi January 4, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: What is the Steelers’ biggest concern heading into the postseason?

    There are no dominant teams in the NFL this year, or at least, no teams without clear flaws, even if they might not show themselves in every game. The Steelers finished the season tied with the best record of anybody in football, yet all who finished with the same record have obvious weaknesses.

    Pittsburgh has gotten stronger from last season, certainly, but there are still issues. The running game is actually not as strong as it was a year ago, for whatever reason, though Le’Veon Bell is coming into this postseason run healthier than the last.

    The health of Antonio Brown heading into this run is a concern as well. It’s hard to imagine that he will be 100 percent in about a week and a half’s time from now. But the team’s supplemental cast surrounding him in comparison to last season is substantially better.

    Defensively, there is one clear negative change from last season, and that would be the absence of Ryan Shazier. Shazier was a huge presence for the defense in both of the past two offseason runs, but he won’t be out there this year.

    The run defense has struggled to stabilize while adjusting to his absence. While there have not been many long runs ripped off against them, opposing offenses are consistently getting successful carries, even if they might be interspersed with a few tackles in the backfield.

    But, at the end of the day, it will always come down to the Patriots for many people until they are eliminated. And how did the Patriots beat the Steelers the last time they played? Well, pretty much Rob Gronkowski.

    The Steelers haven’t necessarily struggled with tight ends throughout the year, but Gronkowski plain and simply dominated them. And they didn’t even have to play him last year in the postseason. They upgraded a couple of spots in the secondary since then, but will it be enough, if the two teams play again?

    • CP72

      Explosive plays allowed by the defense is my biggest concern and my 2nd biggest concern isn’t close to this one.

      We have talented guys on defense. We set a record for sacks. For long stretches we play like a top 10 unit. Then comes the communication errors and/or missed tackles (particularly by the secondary). The really frustrating part is they seem to make the same mistakes multiple times.

      We have an offense that can score with anybody. If the defense can make other teams “earn” their points we’re going to be tough to beat.

    • Jason

      No doubt. Blown coverages and terrible tackling are the most concerning things. The latter needs to be ironed out for the likely matchup with Fournette.

    • Steeler4life

      Concerns…..ummmmmmm
      I think they need to see the big picture!
      Never lose focus of the big prize. Never doubt. Keep believing in the system and fighting. No quiting. We have the weapons on all 3 sides of the ball. Keep the mistakes to a minimum and we will be rasing #7!

    • CP72

      Listen I’m a glass is half full guy. There’s just no denying this defense has been bad.

      Also the article was called “what’s your biggest concern
      heading into the playoffs “.

    • kjacksonpgh

      Concerns:
      Defense
      Getting off of the field on 3rd down especially long yardage on 3rd down
      The defense taking bad angles when tackling allowing chunk plays
      The inability to communicate on defense especially the secondary
      The inability to cover the middle of the field especially seam routes
      The inability to adjust and acknowledge when teams best individual players are eating you lunch ie: Rob Gronkowski.

      Offense:
      Redzone offense which has been an issue all year.
      Being predictable on offense when calling plays, good teams will figure out you via tape, so add some new offensive wrinkles.
      Stop forcing the ball to AB even if he is the best player. Other players need to step up and contribute other than JuJu and L Bell.

      Special Teams:
      Jordan Berry needs to be more consistent when punting, can’t boom a 50 plus punt then throw in a 38 yard punt when were pinned back on our end of the field.
      Let JuJu return kick offs and stop using low ineffective players.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Chunk plays and run defense.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      same thing all year. consistency.

    • Nolrog

      The biggest concern is the Patriots, our inability to beat them and the fact that we have no one to cover Gronk.

    • PittShawnC

      Just my opinion, but I’m not really stressing over anything in particular. If I had to pick something, it would obviously be Shazier’s absence. But gotdamm, this team all season has just been SO resilient.

      Down 10pts early? Who cares they win
      Down 10pts in the 4th? Who cares they win
      Give up some deep plays? Who cares they win

      I feel as good about this team getting to the Super Bowl as I possibly can, honestly.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Need more from #48.

    • ThatGuy

      Secondary.