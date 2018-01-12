Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: Will Bell Toll For Steelers In 2018, And Will It Be Under Tag?

    By Matthew Marczi January 12, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments for as long as they push on through the postseason, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Le’Veon Bell play the 2018 season with the Steelers, and if so, will it be under a franchise tag?

    I realize a lot of comments in response to this article will point out that this is a question for the offseason and they don’t want to discuss it now. These people will just have to move on to another article. Things like this are far more of a ‘distraction’ to fans than to the team. They all already knew this.

    There are a number of different ways that things can play out in the offseason with Le’Veon Bell, and each outcome has a number of proponents who are highly confident that that is definitely, absolutely the way that it will happen.

    Bell, entering his sixth season in 2018 after playing the current campaign under a franchise tag valued just north of $12 million, appears fully intent on making the bank that he has been singing about for a year or two now. Personally, I can’t blame him. it’s his job and his life. He’s not obligated to love the Steelers so much he’ll play for less. I’d like it if he would, but I can’t expect it of him, and my reasons for feeling that way are purely selfish.

    Because of his tag value in 2017, Bell’s tag value will be around $15 million in 2018. That is a hefty sum, and one I’m not absolutely certain the Steelers will be willing to play. If it means keeping a championship window intact, they may, but I don’t think this is a shoe-in.

    A long-term deal seems even more unlikely, especially given that they already tried to come to an agreement into the 11th hour last summer and failed to do so. I’m not sure what will have changed between now and then to raise the confidence in getting it done. Bell had an All-Pro campaign and their salary cap situation already necessitates cuts or restructures to fit his hypothetical new deal in.

    The alternative to a franchise tag or a new deal is simply to walk away from the relationship, which is an option I believe is solidly in play. And that could come after a franchise tag is enacted. The Panthers rescinded Josh Norman’s tag just a couple of years ago.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Chad Weiss

      Why wouldn’t they tag and trade him instead of letting him role into free agency?

    • Jason

      Before the masses come after me for this let me 1st say I know what Bell brings to this team, however there’s no way I would give him a long term contract with the numbers he’s demanding. First off, history has proven RB’s that carry this kind of load fall off the cliff very quickly. How many years does he have left that he can perform at this level? With rb’s like Kareem Hunt or Kamara being taken outside the 1st rd is it that impossible to get near his production in the draft? Again, I’m not understating his importance to this team but I think paying him 15+ per season would be a mistake.

    • Jason

      Because whoever they trade him to would be on the hook for that money on a rb who already has an injury history. That team would have to be willing to play the ridiculous money he wants long term or risk him sitting out on them all year.

    • CP72

      People seem to think you should “just tag him” then let him walk after 2018. I’m not sure the Steelers can afford to do that.

      Seen projections the Steelers have 2.5 to 4.5 of cap space. Look at Bell’s tag and some other known costs were going to have. I’ll be optimistic and use 4.5 million in cap space to start.

      14.5 million for Bell’s franchise tag
      6 million for signing the draft class
      3 million for tendering restricted free agents
      2 million for contingencies during the season

      That is a 21 million dollar short fall with 4.5 million in cap space.

      You’d have to cut Haden, McDonald, Wilcox, Foster, Gay, and DHB to get back to even. Of course then you’d also have to replace those guys.

    • CP72

      This is a deep running back class in the draft this year.

    • John

      A talent he is when healthy, but I’ve said this elsewhere: He and his agent do a good job of backing his asset into a corner.

    • Jason

      And i wouldn’t discount Connor and Ridley being in the mix. The latter has played pretty well since joining the team.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m with CP72. I’ve been wondering for a while how the heck they planned on paying him. He laid it out below. Do we seriously want to let Haden walk?
      They’re going to have to kick some things around just to do necessary housekeeping next season.
      If we’re wrong, please let us know.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well put. Thank you. I think there are just a few of us that have been vocal about wondering how they can get it done.
      I just don’t think he’s worth it. I truly don’t.

    • CP72

      Ben got paid
      AB got paid
      DeCastro got paid
      Pouncey got paid
      Heyward got paid
      Tuitt got paid
      Haden got paid

      Somebody isn’t going to.

    • Chad Weiss

      So what you are saying is he will be a Cleveland B4own next year via trade?

    • NinjaMountie

      We have the most 10mill+ players of anyone in the league. By a good margin.
      As you said, we can’t pay everyone.

    • CP72

      Somebody will pay him. Teams have 70…80…100 million in cap space. Giving him 15 million a year is a mistake, but you can make mistakes when you have that much room for error.

      Just out of curiosity have the Patriots had one pro bowl running back during their run of championships? I can’t think of one.

    • francesco

      Bell will have his contract because this will be Ben’s final year. Steelers will obviously use Landry Jones going forward and will draft a QB in 1st round this year so as to be their starter the year following. 2nd round will be ILB to make up for Shazier. 3rd round a Safety to replace Mitchell. They will add a CB in FA. 4th round a WR to replace Bryant. 5th round a OLB to replace Dupree.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ben’s contract just doesn’t disappear if he retires, which I highly doubt he will.
      Even if Ben should retire the savings isn’t enough to sign Bell to what he wants.
      Ben would account for 12mill in dead money with only a 10mill savings.
      So where are they going to get the money to sign the CB in FA?
      5th round OLBs don’t pan out too often.
      Optimistic of you but I don’t see how that unfolds.

    • CP72

      100 million on 179 million-ish cap tells you all need to know.

    • CP72

      I like it when they say cut player X and just replace him with a rookie. Sounds easy. All you have to do is draft 4 rookie starters in one draft class.

    • jsteeler72

      is that counting Bell’s current contract into the cap number? I assume as you are projecting these are the cap numbers without Bell’s salary included that’s why you listed 14.5 mil instead of the 2 plus mil difference from his current tag price.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’d be okay with a highly talented rookie ILB next season. I wouldn’t even want to start a rookie S with Davis, though. Assuming they part ways with Mitchell.

    • Doug Andrews

      Tough decision maybe Bell thinks he can get a long term deal done. While i’d like to just tag him and move on I know the cap situation might not allow that to happen for a second year in a row. I just wonder how effective will Bell be on a team that can offer him the money he wants. Such as Miami or the Browns?

    • NinjaMountie

      Bell isn’t on the books at all so any contract or tag will be a brand new charge. Yes, he’d “only” be making 2ish million more than this year but it’s a full 15 million charge when we are right up against the cap as it is.
      I don’t want them to do it but I’d be real curious to see how they would.

    • CP72

      Bell doesn’t have a contract for next year. The 12 million dollar franchise tag is a one year deal. He’s a free agent unless they franchise him. It’s a 15 million addition to the bottom line if that happens.

    • EdJHJr

      Not if it’s Barkley

    • CP72

      Who’s going to be gone 20 picks before our pick.

    • NinjaMountie

      at least

    • EdJHJr

      It’s always never in stone, but Barkley can run,catch,block.

    • jsteeler72

      got it thanks

    • capehouse

      yeah that’s why he’s a top 10 pick and the best RB in the draft. Probably top 5 pick.

    • jsteeler72

      Yes I can agree it will be interesting to see how they do it. I do not want them to do that either, but who knows. I think we can win with out him and we have before.