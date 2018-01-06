Hot Topics

    2017 South Side Questions: How Will Dupree Look In Postseason?

    By Matthew Marczi January 6, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: What will Bud Dupree look like during the postseason?

    I’m sure Bud Dupree himself would agree that the third-year outside linebacker did not have the sort of season that was expected of him, expectations that he had on his own without external motivation. It didn’t help that he played through a shoulder injury, and we don’t know how that might have continued to affect him.

    If it had, then getting the bye week off will be of a minor benefit, but I wouldn’t imagine that we will see a dramatically different play from the one we have been seeing. Although he did not play the full game, with the depth being rotated in more than ordinary, Dupree did not record a statistic against the Browns.

    For the season, he recorded 40 tackles with six sacks and a pass defensed. Overall, not the most impressive stat line you could come to expect from an edge rusher, even accounting for a game missed. He recorded four and a half sacks in just seven games a year ago returning from a groin injury. And if I recall correctly, he didn’t even play in the first game he dressed for.

    Opinions on Dupree’s season have varied, but the range goes from okay to terrible. I haven’t encountered anybody who held the belief that he has had a very good season. I think it would be fair to say that he has yet to live up to expectations, regardless of whether or not there are legitimate injury excuses to partially explain why that is.

    The Steelers still managed to record 50 sacks that he didn’t record himself, so it’s not as though they need him to be a dominant player, but more consistency and production from one of their starting outside linebackers would certainly be a welcome site.

    *cue discussion about why the Steelers should have kept a highly disgruntled James Harrison now*

    • Kevin Artis

      Bud Dupree is just another guy like Moats and Chick. He is lightly better than the two reserves but not by much. May you shoulder injury slowed him down and that is unfortunate but he needs to show his worth in the postseason because that might determine his 5th year option if we have to decide by March.

    • CP72

      Bud’s gonna be pretty solid against the run. He’s going to be decent at dropping into coverage. He may get the corner on a guy and get a sack.

      He also will disappear for stretches. He’ll get controlled by tackles that shouldn’t be able to control him. He will run the arc in pass rush 32 times in a row.

      Not every 1st rounder is pro bowler or a bust. There’s more layers than that. We may just have to come to grips with the fact he’s just good enough to start. He’s not Von Miller. He’s also not Jarvis Jones. He’s somewhere in between.

    • Michael James

      The frustrating thing with him is, that he has all the athletic potential in the world.
      He’s good against the run and ok at dropping into coverage, but he simply can’t rush the passer. Before anyone points towards his six sacks, just take a look at them. If you’re generous you can say that one (!) of them was an actual quality sack, where he beat an OT (against Minnesota). The other five sacks were simple hustle/cleanup sacks or came unblocked and via stunts. All sacks that didn’t require great pass-rushing skill or actual 1-vs-1 wins, just good athleticism.
      That’s the frustrating part. If he could actually learn how to be an effective pass-rusher, he would easily get double-digit sacks, because he will always have a solid number of sacks due to his sheer athleticism, that don’t require any skill. After three years he hasn’t developed one bit in that department, though.

    • Mutatedgenome

      My guess,……invisible.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Exploited.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Disagree. Chick has come a long way. At this point I want to see more chick.

    • GravityWon

      When he came up to the podium on draft day my first thought was that he seemed too nice & docile to be a dominate LB. At first look he didn’t have the demeanor of a lot of our best LBs like Lambert, Lloyd, Porter & Harrison. I wrote it off and took solace that there were other great LBs that weren’t as intimidating like Ham & Merriweather. However after this season of watching my favorite show I’m convinced he isn’t an intense competitor and thus close to his ceiling.

      There are a few areas which he can work on but the only one that truly matters is the WILL to beat the blockers and get the ball.
      — needs to improve hand usage in order to shed blocks
      — needs explosion off snap
      — destroy RBs & TEs who try to block you. That cant happen
      — bull rush OTs and actually move them back into pocket for once
      — scrap the stutter step (what successful OLBs use it???)

      Did the off-season trainer only teach bend & speed moves? I don’t know whether it’s the teacher or student but it wasn’t worth the time or money.

    • Rob H

      I could be wrong (it’s been known to happen occasionally), but I get the feeling that a lot of the people saying Bud has been terrible, and calling for Chick to get more snaps are the same people who have been pimpin Chick for the last couple of years. You know, many of whom were saying he could be the next Kevin Greene.
      That isn’t happening, I think Chick is what he will basically always be, a good backup and core special teams guy, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Considering he was a sixth round pick, that actually makes him a homerun pick.

      The next GREAT edge rusher/OLB is on the other side of the field.
      Many people forget that Bud was considered an athletic freak, who was EXTREMELY raw as a football player, and he may never become a top tier player in that regard. I remember Dale Lolley didn’t like the pick at the time, specifically because he was so raw, and he felt it would take him three years to get where he needed to be. So, considering that he’s only played two seasons worth of games, I’m more than willing to give him another year to see if he can turn the corner from decent to consistently good/very good. If he doesn’t you move on, if he does you offer him what you think matches his production. On matters like these, I tend to defer to the people who get payed a lot of money to make these evaluations and decisions, rather than act like I know better than they do.

    • Ichabod

      He’ll make a few splash plays but he’ll be a non-factor for the most part

    • dany

      Yup! Now, his fifth year option that’s obviously a no go, to me at least, as well as getting another contract. But he’s the starter next year too unless some Watt-like rookie suddenly steps up

    • Michael James

      Chickillo is nothing more than a good backup. I’ve watched every snap he played this season and while he’s ok for a sixth round pick, he really is far from being anything special.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and dupree is better? not really. chick may be a bit slow but he’s got more moves. i imagine given the amount of snaps dupree had that chickillo would have easily tied if not surpassed him.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I agree that Bud’s season could have been better. But for those writing him off, go take a look at Jadaveon Clowney’s combine results and compare them to Bud’s. Almost the exact same measureables and results. Bud is the kind of athlete you stick with until that light switch comes on.

    • Rob H

      Do you really want to see Chickillo dropping back into coverage and trying to run with RB’s and Te’s on a regular basis?? That’s what Dupree does on more than 40% of his snaps. I know that a lot of people are slow to warm up to this particular fact, but it’s not all about pass rushing at the OLB position in this defense anymore, far from it, that’s why a DT leads the team in sacks, and an ILB leads all the linebackers in sacks.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yeah actually i would. i went through every game this year and tallied 76 plays that dupree had either got beat in coverage, pushed out of the arc, or otherwise had zero impact on plays. a few weeks ago i even went through both halfs of a game and showed i think 8 times where dupree got beat.

      dupree may have luck at inside but he is not good at outside.