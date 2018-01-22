Hot Topics

    2017 Year In Review – Chapter III: Regroup, Reload

    By Matthew Marczi January 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2017 season ended not only prematurely, but also bitterly, suffering an early postseason exit after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in the Divisional Round by a score of 45-42. The wounds are still fresh, but it’s time to relive the 2017 season that was, starting from the beginning.

    Chapter II – Regroup, Reload

    The Steelers were handed an ugly defeat by the hands of the New England Patriots, the first game that they had lost in their previous 10, having ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and then advancing through the first two rounds of the postseason.

    It was a tough pill to swallow and seemingly even had the team’s quarterback questioning his future. But eventually, the team regrouped, and then began the process of reloading for yet another run that would ultimately turn into a 13-3 season that earned them a bye week through the Wildcard Round this past season.

    For the first time in a good while, the Steelers entered the free agency period with cap space to work with, and early reports had their sights set on targeting a top cornerback, their names being attached to such players as Stephon Gilmore, Logan Ryan, and Dre Kirkpatrick.

    Instead, when the price got too rich for their blood, they turned to…Davon House. Who ended up re-signing with his old team while he was in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex visiting with the Steelers. So they turned around and brought in Coty Sensabaugh.

    Sensabaugh ended up as a starter at the end of his Titans career, and then signed to start for the Rams in 2016, but was released after a few games. He finished the year with the Giants after working his way into a contributing role.

    He contributed for the Steelers this past season as well, but unfavorably. It got him benched in favor of a rookie. And Knile Davis, the running back? He was the very rare free agent signing who didn’t even make the team. They kept Terrell Watson instead.

    Justin Hunter, at least, made the team’s 53-man roster, a spot that was largely earned against Panthers scrubs in the preseason finale courtesy of a long touchdown reception. Injuries to others during the preseason such as Demarcus Ayers made it easier. But he spent a lot of his time inactive and struggled to contribute when given a chance, though he did manage to bring in one touchdown, dropping another.

    By far the biggest addition in free agency was defensive end Tyson Alualu, who immediately became important when Stephon Tuitt was injured on the second snap of the season. Alualu ended up starting a handful of games and registered a career-high four sacks. He also played the run arguably better than Tuitt or Cameron Heyward did.

    It was not until just a short time before the season started that the Steelers finally managed to land their cornerback. With the Cleveland Browns inexplicably releasing Joe Haden at the end of August, the former Pro Bowler signed with Pittsburgh at the end of the same day.

    He was an immediate starter and helped transform the secondary, which began to fall apart once he suffered a fractured fibula. He and Mike Hilton were the best players in the defensive backfield for the team this past year, and neither of them were there a year ago.

    • NCSteel

      Defense is a mess.
      Can’t believe “bad defense” and “Steelers” are even in the same sentence but there it is, I just wrote it.

      I mean, Tomlin, who by all accounts is a defensive minded kind of guy, has been in charge for what ?? 9-10 years now and THIS is where were at with the D ?

      Happy about Cleveland Brown castoffs ? Watching a team that can’t tackle week after week after week after week ……

      I’m getting too old for this ————.

      I gotta find something to do outside during falls and winters.
      Think I’ll take up skiing or something.
      Are ski resorts open on Sundays ?

    • steelburg

      When you look on paper this defense appears to be a few pieces away. But when you watch them on the field they are wildly inconsistent. I’m just searching consistent from them foing forward. And I’m so sick of hearing how talented this team is if they can’t find away a as a group to be consistent. Because the offense started the season inconsistent and the defense ended the season inconsistent.

    • AndyR34

      Ditto on “Steelers” = “Bad defense”…what a mess Tomlin has made of this defense. Instead of good football players we have “athletes”. Bud has regressed. After starting out like a house afire, even TJ regressed…probably that great Joey Porter coaching. Tuitt went backwards…hope it was just the arm injury and that something in the offseason fixes it. Of course…we have almost no ILB’s now…and there was a known problem here entering the season. Hilton appears to be a great find and Haden was a gift; but as someone said elsewhere…we’re taking cast-offs from the Brownies??? Artie didn’t seem to make progress and Davis only appeared to be marginally better than last year…where was the great second-year leap for these two?

    • NinjaMountie

      CRAZY! That’s the description of these boards lately. People be losing their minds. Fire Tomlin! Fire Haley! Fire Everyone! Cut the entire defense! TJ Watt Sucks! Harrison is a God that would have won us the Jags game!

      I don’t know whether to LMAO or actually be a little frightened.

      I would have liked to see some fresh ideas brought in on the defensive side of the ball, in other words, a coaching change. That’s it for me, though. Well, I have the unpopular opinion that we shouldn’t tag Bell.

      The Steelers will put a SB competitive team on the field next year, no doubt. That doesn’t mean they’ll win. Looking forward to seeing what they do this offseason.
      Go Steelers!

    • AndyR34

      Ninja – you are not far off, IMO. However, I don’t think they will be SB competitive…AFCN competitive…maybe AFCCG competitive, but they are playing a much harder schedule next year. Forget 13-3…I’m guessing 10-6, unless they sign starter-quality FS and ILB. If they try to depend on the draft for those, it will take nearly 1/2 the season to get them competent. By then we could be 2-4 or so. I’m basically with you on Bell and a change in the defensive coaching structure. There needs to be major changes there, but as long as Tomlin keeps his fingers in that pie I doubt it will change.

    • Charles Haines

      Am I wrong or were all 4 teams in the championship games running with a 4 man D line?