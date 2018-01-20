2018 East-West Shrine Game Discussion Thread

The 2018 East-West Shrine Game will be getting underway this afternoon and if you feel up to discussing it, you can do so in the comments below.

If you want to watch the game online, there’s a chance your cable provider will allow it and below is a link for that. The game is being broadcast by the NFL Network.

http://nflnonline.nfl.com/

The 2018 East-West Shrine Game Rosters are below along with each player’s measurements.

2018 ROSTERS EAST NO. POS. NAME COLLEGE HT WT HAND ARM WING 50 G Tony Adams N.C. State 6014 314 9 3/8 33 3/8 79 3/8 64 C Brian Allen Michigan State 6011 300 8 3/4 31 5/8 76 1/4 16 QB J.T. Barrett Ohio State 6010 220 10 32 1/8 76 1/2 30 LB Parris Bennett Syracuse 6001 222 9 1/8 33 1/2 79 1/2 65 G Kyle Bosch West Virginia 6042 306 8 1/2 31 1/2 75 7/8 53 LS Hunter Bradley Mississippi State 6024 237 9 1/8 31 1/8 74 1/4 27 K Drew Brown Nebraska 5104 204 8 1/2 29 1/2 68 5/8 40 LB Jason Cabinda Penn State 6005 243 9 5/8 32 1/4 78 1/2 83 WR Regis Cibasu Universite de Montreal 6020 241 9 7/8 32 1/2 77 7/8 92 DE Curtis Cothran Penn State 6046 291 9 3/8 33 1/8 78 7/8 90 DT Parker Cothren Penn State 6033 297 9 32 1/2 78 49 P Joseph Davidson Bowling Green 6066 230 8 33 3/8 77 1/2 4 CB Dee Delaney Miami (Fla.) 5115 196 9 3/4 31 3/8 74 22 RB Chase Edmonds Fordham 5085 203 9 31 1/2 70 5/8 NA OT Aaron Evans UCF 6043 310 9 1/2 33 79 31 CB Brandon Facyson Virginia Tech 6014 195 9 3/4 32 7/8 79 93 DT Foley Fatukasi Connecticut 6036 318 10 1/4 34 5/8 82 1/8 1 QB Riley Ferguson Memphis 6026 196 9 3/4 30 5/8 75 1/4 9 QB Quinton Flowers USF 5102 210 9 3/8 31 1/8 73 32 S Tre Flowers Oklahoma State 6032 193 8 1/8 34 80 10 WR Daurice Fountain Northern Iowa 6015 210 9 1/2 34 1/2 79 86 TE Damon Gibson Minn. State-Moorhead 6036 249 9 3/4 33 1/4 79 1/8 73 OT Austin Golson Auburn 6044 307 9 1/2 32 5/8 79 7/8 15 CB Grant Haley Penn State 5090 183 8 1/2 30 1/8 71 3/8 5 WR DaeSean Hamilton Penn State 6005 207 9 32 75 1/2 51 G Cory Helms South Carolina 6035 309 10 1/4 32 1/2 76 70 G Connor Hilland William & Mary 6004 296 9 1/4 32 78 1/2 23 RB D’Ernest Johnson USF 5104 204 9 31 1/4 71 7/8 75 G Jaryd Jones-Smith Pittsburgh 6062 321 10 3/8 37 87 3/8 97 DE Dalton Keene Illinois State 6026 282 8 3/4 32 76 57 C Austin Kuhnert North Dakota State 6036 308 8 5/8 31 1/4 78 1/8 71 C Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State 6025 294 9 33 1/8 78 14 CB Avonte Maddox Pittsburgh 5090 183 8 7/8 30 72 20 S Trey Marshall Florida State 5112 206 9 1/2 32 1/8 76 1/4 2 S Jordan Martin Syracuse 6015 208 8 3/4 33 1/4 79 1/4 33 DE Marcus Martin Slippery Rock 6010 250 9 1/4 31 1/2 74 7/8 62 OT K.C. McDermott Miami (Fla.) 6056 316 9 3/4 33 3/8 78 1/8 77 OT Jamar McGloster Syracuse 6060 316 9 3/4 34 7/8 82 1/8 3 CB Deatrick Nichols USF 5087 186 8 3/4 29 1/4 70 1/4 44 LB D.J. Palmore Navy 6020 240 9 1/8 33 78 1/4 95 DT Jamiyus Pittman UCF 6012 284 9 5/8 34 1/2 78 3/4 34 LB Jacob Pugh Florida State 6030 235 10 1/4 34 1/2 82 1/4 98 DT Deadrin Senat USF 6001 322 9 1/2 32 3/8 77 84 TE Cam Serigne Wake Forest 6021 240 9 32 3/8 77 96 DE Kentavius Street N.C. State 6022 285 10 1/4 33 1/2 79 5/8 24 CB Greg Stroman Virginia Tech 5111 174 8 1/4 30 3/8 71 3/8 21 S Jamar Summers Connecticut 5110 189 9 1/4 32 76 5/8 99 DE Chad Thomas Miami (Fla.) 6051 275 10 3/8 34 1/8 80 6 LB Matthew Thomas Florida State 6026 217 9 1/8 33 1/2 79 1/2 11 S Tracy Walker Louisiana-Lafayette 6010 195 8 3/4 33 5/8 81 1/8 25 WR Justin Watson Penn 6023 215 9 1/4 33 1/2 78 3/8 81 WR Jester Weah Pittsburgh 6022 213 8 3/4 33 1/4 77 17 FS Damon Webb Ohio State 5103 196 8 31 3/8 73 3/8 7 RB Ralph Webb Vanderbilt 5086 200 8 5/8 30 1/2 71 3/8 82 TE Ethan Wolf Tennessee 6056 248 8 1/2 32 3/8 78 3/8 45 LB Chris Worley Ohio State 6013 232 9 31 1/2 76 3/8 WEST NO. POS NAME COLLEGE HT WT HAND ARM WING 50 G Dejon Allen Hawaii 6020 293 9 1/2 33 7/8 80 3/4 75 G Jacob Alsadek Arizona 6062 319 9 3/4 34 1/4 81 5/8 2 WR Jeff Badet Oklahoma 5111 183 8 1/2 31 1/4 72 5/8 77 C Jake Bennett Colorado State 6024 295 8 33 77 1/4 4 WR Bryce Bobo Colorado 6016 201 10 1/8 33 77 83 WR Devonte Boyd UNLV 6010 178 9 1/4 32 1/4 76 1/8 6 QB Jeremiah Briscoe Sam Houston State 6030 220 9 1/8 31 75 38 RB Jordan Chunn Troy 5113 234 8 1/2 30 5/8 74 1/8 3 S Secdrick Cooper Louisiana Tech 6003 208 8 5/8 32 7/8 77 3/8 68 OT Zach Crabtree Oklahoma State 6062 318 8 3/4 34 1/2 80 1/8 9 CB Dane Cruikshank Arizona 6010 204 8 1/4 30 7/8 74 85 WR Steven Dunbar Houston 6012 210 9 3/8 33 76 3/4 95 DT Poona Ford Texas 5110 309 8 1/2 33 1/2 79 3/8 96 DE Marcell Frazier Missouri 6042 261 9 3/8 32 76 1/2 92 DT P.J. Hall Sam Houston State 6000 308 9 5/8 32 1/8 76 3/4 24 CB Heath Harding Miami (Ohio) 5094 191 8 1/4 31 1/2 73 7/8 25 CB Davontae Harris Illinois State 5112 203 8 1/2 32 75 1/4 17 S Godwin Igwebuike Northwestern 5110 213 10 32 1/8 75 1/2 21 RB Justin Jackson Northwestern 5113 199 9 1/8 31 3/8 75 1/2 42 LB Leon Jacobs Wisconsin 6012 245 9 1/2 33 3/8 79 5/8 12 S Natrell Jamerson Wisconsin 5105 200 9 1/4 32 3/8 77 57 DE Alec James Wisconsin 6030 270 9 1/2 32 5/8 78 46 CB Josh Kalu Nebraska 6001 198 10 1/8 32 3/4 78 65 OT Mark Korte Alberta 6024 283 9 1/4 31 1/2 77 1/8 32 S Afolabi Laguda Colorado 6005 205 9 3/4 33 3/8 79 2 LB Joel Lanning Iowa State 6013 232 9 32 76 3/4 99 DE Justin Lawler SMU 6037 264 9 3/8 31 3/4 78 23 RB Phillip Lindsay Colorado 5073 185 8 1/8 31 73 1/2 90 DT James Looney California 6024 279 10 5/8 32 3/8 77 1/4 10 TE Blake Mack Arkansas State 6015 229 9 3/4 33 3/8 79 7/8 15 K Matthew McCrane Kansas State 5094 166 9 29 7/8 72 7/8 93 DT Bilal Nichols Delaware 6033 301 10 34 3/8 80 1/2 76 G Cody O’Connell Washington State 6084 365 10 35 5/8 84 62 C Jacob Ohnesorge South Dakota State 6020 291 9 1/4 31 3/8 76 45 DE Joe Ostman Central Michigan 6020 248 10 1/8 31 75 31 CB Malik Reaves Villanova 5112 201 9 32 1/2 76 7/8 8 S Cole Reyes North Dakota 6007 216 9 3/4 30 1/2 72 3/8 11 LB Ja’Von Rolland-Jones Arkansas State 6013 245 9 1/2 33 78 3/8 48 LB Tegray Scales Indiana 6003 228 8 1/2 30 5/8 75 44 LS Drew Scott Kansas State 6012 232 9 31 74 72 OT Greg Senat Wagner 6061 294 9 1/2 35 5/8 84 79 C Coleman Shelton Washington 6031 300 8 3/8 31 7/8 76 16 QB Nic Shimonek Texas Tech 6026 218 9 31 1/4 76 1/2 20 CB Linden Stephens Cincinnati 5113 190 8 1/2 31 1/8 72 1/2 7 QB Nick Stevens Colorado State 6026 203 9 5/8 31 3/4 75 82 WR Jordan Thomas Mississippi State 6051 269 11 34 5/8 82 1/2 78 OT Brett Toth Army West Point 6056 304 10 33 5/8 81 18 P Shane Tripucka Texas A&M 6024 207 9 5/8 32 74 74 G Salesi Uhatafe Utah 6050 324 10 32 5/8 79 1/4 87 TE Andrew Vollert Weber State 6054 239 9 31 74 1/2 88 TE David Wells San Diego State 6053 252 9 1/2 31 3/4 76 3/4 19 WR Jake Wieneke South Dakota State 6041 218 9 5/8 33 1/8 78 1/8 22 S Chucky Williams Louisville 6015 206 8 3/8 32 1/8 74 1/4 43 LB Kenny Young UCLA 6007 226 9 1/8 32 5/8 78 7/8