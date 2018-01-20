Hot Topics

    2018 East-West Shrine Game Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 20, 2018 at 02:00 pm

    The 2018 East-West Shrine Game will be getting underway this afternoon and if you feel up to discussing it, you can do so in the comments below.

    If you want to watch the game online, there’s a chance your cable provider will allow it and below is a link for that. The game is being broadcast by the NFL Network.

    http://nflnonline.nfl.com/

    The 2018 East-West Shrine Game Rosters are below along with each player’s measurements.

    2018 ROSTERS
    EAST
    NO.POS.NAMECOLLEGEHTWTHANDARMWING
    50GTony AdamsN.C. State60143149 3/833 3/879 3/8
    64CBrian AllenMichigan State60113008 3/431 5/876 1/4
    16QBJ.T. BarrettOhio State60102201032 1/876 1/2
    30LBParris BennettSyracuse60012229 1/833 1/279 1/2
    65GKyle BoschWest Virginia60423068 1/231 1/275 7/8
    53LSHunter BradleyMississippi State60242379 1/831 1/874 1/4
    27KDrew BrownNebraska51042048 1/229 1/268 5/8
    40LBJason CabindaPenn State60052439 5/832 1/478 1/2
    83WRRegis CibasuUniversite de Montreal60202419 7/832 1/277 7/8
    92DECurtis CothranPenn State60462919 3/833 1/878 7/8
    90DTParker CothrenPenn State6033297932 1/278
    49PJoseph DavidsonBowling Green6066230833 3/877 1/2
    4CBDee DelaneyMiami (Fla.)51151969 3/431 3/874
    22RBChase EdmondsFordham5085203931 1/270 5/8
    NAOTAaron EvansUCF60433109 1/23379
    31CBBrandon FacysonVirginia Tech60141959 3/432 7/879
    93DTFoley FatukasiConnecticut603631810 1/434 5/882 1/8
    1QBRiley FergusonMemphis60261969 3/430 5/875 1/4
    9QBQuinton FlowersUSF51022109 3/831 1/873
    32STre FlowersOklahoma State60321938 1/83480
    10WRDaurice FountainNorthern Iowa60152109 1/234 1/279
    86TEDamon GibsonMinn. State-Moorhead60362499 3/433 1/479 1/8
    73OTAustin GolsonAuburn60443079 1/232 5/879 7/8
    15CBGrant HaleyPenn State50901838 1/230 1/871 3/8
    5WRDaeSean HamiltonPenn State600520793275 1/2
    51GCory HelmsSouth Carolina603530910 1/432 1/276
    70GConnor HillandWilliam & Mary60042969 1/43278 1/2
    23RBD’Ernest JohnsonUSF5104204931 1/471 7/8
    75GJaryd Jones-SmithPittsburgh606232110 3/83787 3/8
    97DEDalton KeeneIllinois State60262828 3/43276
    57CAustin KuhnertNorth Dakota State60363088 5/831 1/478 1/8
    71CBrad LundbladeOklahoma State6025294933 1/878
    14CBAvonte MaddoxPittsburgh50901838 7/83072
    20STrey MarshallFlorida State51122069 1/232 1/876 1/4
    2SJordan MartinSyracuse60152088 3/433 1/479 1/4
    33DEMarcus MartinSlippery Rock60102509 1/431 1/274 7/8
    62OTK.C. McDermottMiami (Fla.)60563169 3/433 3/878 1/8
    77OTJamar McGlosterSyracuse60603169 3/434 7/882 1/8
    3CBDeatrick NicholsUSF50871868 3/429 1/470 1/4
    44LBD.J. PalmoreNavy60202409 1/83378 1/4
    95DTJamiyus PittmanUCF60122849 5/834 1/278 3/4
    34LBJacob PughFlorida State603023510 1/434 1/282 1/4
    98DTDeadrin SenatUSF60013229 1/232 3/877
    84TECam SerigneWake Forest6021240932 3/877
    96DEKentavius StreetN.C. State602228510 1/433 1/279 5/8
    24CBGreg StromanVirginia Tech51111748 1/430 3/871 3/8
    21SJamar SummersConnecticut51101899 1/43276 5/8
    99DEChad ThomasMiami (Fla.)605127510 3/834 1/880
    6LBMatthew ThomasFlorida State60262179 1/833 1/279 1/2
    11STracy WalkerLouisiana-Lafayette60101958 3/433 5/881 1/8
    25WRJustin WatsonPenn60232159 1/433 1/278 3/8
    81WRJester WeahPittsburgh60222138 3/433 1/477
    17FSDamon WebbOhio State5103196831 3/873 3/8
    7RBRalph WebbVanderbilt50862008 5/830 1/271 3/8
    82TEEthan WolfTennessee60562488 1/232 3/878 3/8
    45LBChris WorleyOhio State6013232931 1/276 3/8
    WEST
    NO.POSNAMECOLLEGEHTWTHANDARMWING
    50GDejon AllenHawaii60202939 1/233 7/880 3/4
    75GJacob AlsadekArizona60623199 3/434 1/481 5/8
    2WRJeff BadetOklahoma51111838 1/231 1/472 5/8
    77CJake BennettColorado State602429583377 1/4
    4WRBryce BoboColorado601620110 1/83377
    83WRDevonte BoydUNLV60101789 1/432 1/476 1/8
    6QBJeremiah BriscoeSam Houston State60302209 1/83175
    38RBJordan ChunnTroy51132348 1/230 5/874 1/8
    3SSecdrick CooperLouisiana Tech60032088 5/832 7/877 3/8
    68OTZach CrabtreeOklahoma State60623188 3/434 1/280 1/8
    9CBDane CruikshankArizona60102048 1/430 7/874
    85WRSteven DunbarHouston60122109 3/83376 3/4
    95DTPoona FordTexas51103098 1/233 1/279 3/8
    96DEMarcell FrazierMissouri60422619 3/83276 1/2
    92DTP.J. HallSam Houston State60003089 5/832 1/876 3/4
    24CBHeath HardingMiami (Ohio)50941918 1/431 1/273 7/8
    25CBDavontae HarrisIllinois State51122038 1/23275 1/4
    17SGodwin IgwebuikeNorthwestern51102131032 1/875 1/2
    21RBJustin JacksonNorthwestern51131999 1/831 3/875 1/2
    42LBLeon JacobsWisconsin60122459 1/233 3/879 5/8
    12SNatrell JamersonWisconsin51052009 1/432 3/877
    57DEAlec JamesWisconsin60302709 1/232 5/878
    46CBJosh KaluNebraska600119810 1/832 3/478
    65OTMark KorteAlberta60242839 1/431 1/277 1/8
    32SAfolabi LagudaColorado60052059 3/433 3/879
    2LBJoel LanningIowa State601323293276 3/4
    99DEJustin LawlerSMU60372649 3/831 3/478
    23RBPhillip LindsayColorado50731858 1/83173 1/2
    90DTJames LooneyCalifornia602427910 5/832 3/877 1/4
    10TEBlake MackArkansas State60152299 3/433 3/879 7/8
    15KMatthew McCraneKansas State5094166929 7/872 7/8
    93DTBilal NicholsDelaware60333011034 3/880 1/2
    76GCody O’ConnellWashington State60843651035 5/884
    62CJacob OhnesorgeSouth Dakota State60202919 1/431 3/876
    45DEJoe OstmanCentral Michigan602024810 1/83175
    31CBMalik ReavesVillanova5112201932 1/276 7/8
    8SCole ReyesNorth Dakota60072169 3/430 1/272 3/8
    11LBJa’Von Rolland-JonesArkansas State60132459 1/23378 3/8
    48LBTegray ScalesIndiana60032288 1/230 5/875
    44LSDrew ScottKansas State601223293174
    72OTGreg SenatWagner60612949 1/235 5/884
    79CColeman SheltonWashington60313008 3/831 7/876
    16QBNic ShimonekTexas Tech6026218931 1/476 1/2
    20CBLinden StephensCincinnati51131908 1/231 1/872 1/2
    7QBNick StevensColorado State60262039 5/831 3/475
    82WRJordan ThomasMississippi State60512691134 5/882 1/2
    78OTBrett TothArmy West Point60563041033 5/881
    18PShane TripuckaTexas A&M60242079 5/83274
    74GSalesi UhatafeUtah60503241032 5/879 1/4
    87TEAndrew VollertWeber State605423993174 1/2
    88TEDavid WellsSan Diego State60532529 1/231 3/476 3/4
    19WRJake WienekeSouth Dakota State60412189 5/833 1/878 1/8
    22SChucky WilliamsLouisville60152068 3/832 1/874 1/4
    43LBKenny YoungUCLA60072269 1/832 5/878 7/8

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Shannon Stephenson

      5 guys I am looking at are Cole Reyes, Trey Marshall, Damon Webb, Tegray Scales and Daesean Hamilton

    • I4giveSteelers

      anyone else having sound issues

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Not me

    • I4giveSteelers

      are watching thru cable or online…thanks

    • Shannon Stephenson

      cable

    • I4giveSteelers

      i miss the days of streamed content just working….both ESPN and NFL network have attempted to deliver a better quality picture over the last year, but have digressed in terms of reliability I think.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m usually so on top of all this! But I’m still licking my wounds and feel way behind on scouting. I almost started crying when Hamilton, Penn St, dropped a perfect pass!

    • Matt Manzo

      Try rebooting your internet, if it’s wifi? Might be a weekend connection.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      That was unfortunate

    • CP72

      Worley is a good player.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      helmet tattoo’d with that a boys

    • Matt Manzo

      I forgot to add the shrine game score for total points scored on the Friday questions!