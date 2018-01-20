2018 East-West Shrine Game Discussion Thread

The 2018 East-West Shrine Game will be getting underway this afternoon and if you feel up to discussing it, you can do so in the comments below.
If you want to watch the game online, there’s a chance your cable provider will allow it and below is a link for that. The game is being broadcast by the NFL Network.
http://nflnonline.nfl.com/
The 2018 East-West Shrine Game Rosters are below along with each player’s measurements.
|2018 ROSTERS
|EAST
|NO.
|POS.
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|HT
|WT
|HAND
|ARM
|WING
|50
|G
|Tony Adams
|N.C. State
|6014
|314
|9 3/8
|33 3/8
|79 3/8
|64
|C
|Brian Allen
|Michigan State
|6011
|300
|8 3/4
|31 5/8
|76 1/4
|16
|QB
|J.T. Barrett
|Ohio State
|6010
|220
|10
|32 1/8
|76 1/2
|30
|LB
|Parris Bennett
|Syracuse
|6001
|222
|9 1/8
|33 1/2
|79 1/2
|65
|G
|Kyle Bosch
|West Virginia
|6042
|306
|8 1/2
|31 1/2
|75 7/8
|53
|LS
|Hunter Bradley
|Mississippi State
|6024
|237
|9 1/8
|31 1/8
|74 1/4
|27
|K
|Drew Brown
|Nebraska
|5104
|204
|8 1/2
|29 1/2
|68 5/8
|40
|LB
|Jason Cabinda
|Penn State
|6005
|243
|9 5/8
|32 1/4
|78 1/2
|83
|WR
|Regis Cibasu
|Universite de Montreal
|6020
|241
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|77 7/8
|92
|DE
|Curtis Cothran
|Penn State
|6046
|291
|9 3/8
|33 1/8
|78 7/8
|90
|DT
|Parker Cothren
|Penn State
|6033
|297
|9
|32 1/2
|78
|49
|P
|Joseph Davidson
|Bowling Green
|6066
|230
|8
|33 3/8
|77 1/2
|4
|CB
|Dee Delaney
|Miami (Fla.)
|5115
|196
|9 3/4
|31 3/8
|74
|22
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|Fordham
|5085
|203
|9
|31 1/2
|70 5/8
|NA
|OT
|Aaron Evans
|UCF
|6043
|310
|9 1/2
|33
|79
|31
|CB
|Brandon Facyson
|Virginia Tech
|6014
|195
|9 3/4
|32 7/8
|79
|93
|DT
|Foley Fatukasi
|Connecticut
|6036
|318
|10 1/4
|34 5/8
|82 1/8
|1
|QB
|Riley Ferguson
|Memphis
|6026
|196
|9 3/4
|30 5/8
|75 1/4
|9
|QB
|Quinton Flowers
|USF
|5102
|210
|9 3/8
|31 1/8
|73
|32
|S
|Tre Flowers
|Oklahoma State
|6032
|193
|8 1/8
|34
|80
|10
|WR
|Daurice Fountain
|Northern Iowa
|6015
|210
|9 1/2
|34 1/2
|79
|86
|TE
|Damon Gibson
|Minn. State-Moorhead
|6036
|249
|9 3/4
|33 1/4
|79 1/8
|73
|OT
|Austin Golson
|Auburn
|6044
|307
|9 1/2
|32 5/8
|79 7/8
|15
|CB
|Grant Haley
|Penn State
|5090
|183
|8 1/2
|30 1/8
|71 3/8
|5
|WR
|DaeSean Hamilton
|Penn State
|6005
|207
|9
|32
|75 1/2
|51
|G
|Cory Helms
|South Carolina
|6035
|309
|10 1/4
|32 1/2
|76
|70
|G
|Connor Hilland
|William & Mary
|6004
|296
|9 1/4
|32
|78 1/2
|23
|RB
|D’Ernest Johnson
|USF
|5104
|204
|9
|31 1/4
|71 7/8
|75
|G
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|Pittsburgh
|6062
|321
|10 3/8
|37
|87 3/8
|97
|DE
|Dalton Keene
|Illinois State
|6026
|282
|8 3/4
|32
|76
|57
|C
|Austin Kuhnert
|North Dakota State
|6036
|308
|8 5/8
|31 1/4
|78 1/8
|71
|C
|Brad Lundblade
|Oklahoma State
|6025
|294
|9
|33 1/8
|78
|14
|CB
|Avonte Maddox
|Pittsburgh
|5090
|183
|8 7/8
|30
|72
|20
|S
|Trey Marshall
|Florida State
|5112
|206
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|76 1/4
|2
|S
|Jordan Martin
|Syracuse
|6015
|208
|8 3/4
|33 1/4
|79 1/4
|33
|DE
|Marcus Martin
|Slippery Rock
|6010
|250
|9 1/4
|31 1/2
|74 7/8
|62
|OT
|K.C. McDermott
|Miami (Fla.)
|6056
|316
|9 3/4
|33 3/8
|78 1/8
|77
|OT
|Jamar McGloster
|Syracuse
|6060
|316
|9 3/4
|34 7/8
|82 1/8
|3
|CB
|Deatrick Nichols
|USF
|5087
|186
|8 3/4
|29 1/4
|70 1/4
|44
|LB
|D.J. Palmore
|Navy
|6020
|240
|9 1/8
|33
|78 1/4
|95
|DT
|Jamiyus Pittman
|UCF
|6012
|284
|9 5/8
|34 1/2
|78 3/4
|34
|LB
|Jacob Pugh
|Florida State
|6030
|235
|10 1/4
|34 1/2
|82 1/4
|98
|DT
|Deadrin Senat
|USF
|6001
|322
|9 1/2
|32 3/8
|77
|84
|TE
|Cam Serigne
|Wake Forest
|6021
|240
|9
|32 3/8
|77
|96
|DE
|Kentavius Street
|N.C. State
|6022
|285
|10 1/4
|33 1/2
|79 5/8
|24
|CB
|Greg Stroman
|Virginia Tech
|5111
|174
|8 1/4
|30 3/8
|71 3/8
|21
|S
|Jamar Summers
|Connecticut
|5110
|189
|9 1/4
|32
|76 5/8
|99
|DE
|Chad Thomas
|Miami (Fla.)
|6051
|275
|10 3/8
|34 1/8
|80
|6
|LB
|Matthew Thomas
|Florida State
|6026
|217
|9 1/8
|33 1/2
|79 1/2
|11
|S
|Tracy Walker
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6010
|195
|8 3/4
|33 5/8
|81 1/8
|25
|WR
|Justin Watson
|Penn
|6023
|215
|9 1/4
|33 1/2
|78 3/8
|81
|WR
|Jester Weah
|Pittsburgh
|6022
|213
|8 3/4
|33 1/4
|77
|17
|FS
|Damon Webb
|Ohio State
|5103
|196
|8
|31 3/8
|73 3/8
|7
|RB
|Ralph Webb
|Vanderbilt
|5086
|200
|8 5/8
|30 1/2
|71 3/8
|82
|TE
|Ethan Wolf
|Tennessee
|6056
|248
|8 1/2
|32 3/8
|78 3/8
|45
|LB
|Chris Worley
|Ohio State
|6013
|232
|9
|31 1/2
|76 3/8
|WEST
|NO.
|POS
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|HT
|WT
|HAND
|ARM
|WING
|50
|G
|Dejon Allen
|Hawaii
|6020
|293
|9 1/2
|33 7/8
|80 3/4
|75
|G
|Jacob Alsadek
|Arizona
|6062
|319
|9 3/4
|34 1/4
|81 5/8
|2
|WR
|Jeff Badet
|Oklahoma
|5111
|183
|8 1/2
|31 1/4
|72 5/8
|77
|C
|Jake Bennett
|Colorado State
|6024
|295
|8
|33
|77 1/4
|4
|WR
|Bryce Bobo
|Colorado
|6016
|201
|10 1/8
|33
|77
|83
|WR
|Devonte Boyd
|UNLV
|6010
|178
|9 1/4
|32 1/4
|76 1/8
|6
|QB
|Jeremiah Briscoe
|Sam Houston State
|6030
|220
|9 1/8
|31
|75
|38
|RB
|Jordan Chunn
|Troy
|5113
|234
|8 1/2
|30 5/8
|74 1/8
|3
|S
|Secdrick Cooper
|Louisiana Tech
|6003
|208
|8 5/8
|32 7/8
|77 3/8
|68
|OT
|Zach Crabtree
|Oklahoma State
|6062
|318
|8 3/4
|34 1/2
|80 1/8
|9
|CB
|Dane Cruikshank
|Arizona
|6010
|204
|8 1/4
|30 7/8
|74
|85
|WR
|Steven Dunbar
|Houston
|6012
|210
|9 3/8
|33
|76 3/4
|95
|DT
|Poona Ford
|Texas
|5110
|309
|8 1/2
|33 1/2
|79 3/8
|96
|DE
|Marcell Frazier
|Missouri
|6042
|261
|9 3/8
|32
|76 1/2
|92
|DT
|P.J. Hall
|Sam Houston State
|6000
|308
|9 5/8
|32 1/8
|76 3/4
|24
|CB
|Heath Harding
|Miami (Ohio)
|5094
|191
|8 1/4
|31 1/2
|73 7/8
|25
|CB
|Davontae Harris
|Illinois State
|5112
|203
|8 1/2
|32
|75 1/4
|17
|S
|Godwin Igwebuike
|Northwestern
|5110
|213
|10
|32 1/8
|75 1/2
|21
|RB
|Justin Jackson
|Northwestern
|5113
|199
|9 1/8
|31 3/8
|75 1/2
|42
|LB
|Leon Jacobs
|Wisconsin
|6012
|245
|9 1/2
|33 3/8
|79 5/8
|12
|S
|Natrell Jamerson
|Wisconsin
|5105
|200
|9 1/4
|32 3/8
|77
|57
|DE
|Alec James
|Wisconsin
|6030
|270
|9 1/2
|32 5/8
|78
|46
|CB
|Josh Kalu
|Nebraska
|6001
|198
|10 1/8
|32 3/4
|78
|65
|OT
|Mark Korte
|Alberta
|6024
|283
|9 1/4
|31 1/2
|77 1/8
|32
|S
|Afolabi Laguda
|Colorado
|6005
|205
|9 3/4
|33 3/8
|79
|2
|LB
|Joel Lanning
|Iowa State
|6013
|232
|9
|32
|76 3/4
|99
|DE
|Justin Lawler
|SMU
|6037
|264
|9 3/8
|31 3/4
|78
|23
|RB
|Phillip Lindsay
|Colorado
|5073
|185
|8 1/8
|31
|73 1/2
|90
|DT
|James Looney
|California
|6024
|279
|10 5/8
|32 3/8
|77 1/4
|10
|TE
|Blake Mack
|Arkansas State
|6015
|229
|9 3/4
|33 3/8
|79 7/8
|15
|K
|Matthew McCrane
|Kansas State
|5094
|166
|9
|29 7/8
|72 7/8
|93
|DT
|Bilal Nichols
|Delaware
|6033
|301
|10
|34 3/8
|80 1/2
|76
|G
|Cody O’Connell
|Washington State
|6084
|365
|10
|35 5/8
|84
|62
|C
|Jacob Ohnesorge
|South Dakota State
|6020
|291
|9 1/4
|31 3/8
|76
|45
|DE
|Joe Ostman
|Central Michigan
|6020
|248
|10 1/8
|31
|75
|31
|CB
|Malik Reaves
|Villanova
|5112
|201
|9
|32 1/2
|76 7/8
|8
|S
|Cole Reyes
|North Dakota
|6007
|216
|9 3/4
|30 1/2
|72 3/8
|11
|LB
|Ja’Von Rolland-Jones
|Arkansas State
|6013
|245
|9 1/2
|33
|78 3/8
|48
|LB
|Tegray Scales
|Indiana
|6003
|228
|8 1/2
|30 5/8
|75
|44
|LS
|Drew Scott
|Kansas State
|6012
|232
|9
|31
|74
|72
|OT
|Greg Senat
|Wagner
|6061
|294
|9 1/2
|35 5/8
|84
|79
|C
|Coleman Shelton
|Washington
|6031
|300
|8 3/8
|31 7/8
|76
|16
|QB
|Nic Shimonek
|Texas Tech
|6026
|218
|9
|31 1/4
|76 1/2
|20
|CB
|Linden Stephens
|Cincinnati
|5113
|190
|8 1/2
|31 1/8
|72 1/2
|7
|QB
|Nick Stevens
|Colorado State
|6026
|203
|9 5/8
|31 3/4
|75
|82
|WR
|Jordan Thomas
|Mississippi State
|6051
|269
|11
|34 5/8
|82 1/2
|78
|OT
|Brett Toth
|Army West Point
|6056
|304
|10
|33 5/8
|81
|18
|P
|Shane Tripucka
|Texas A&M
|6024
|207
|9 5/8
|32
|74
|74
|G
|Salesi Uhatafe
|Utah
|6050
|324
|10
|32 5/8
|79 1/4
|87
|TE
|Andrew Vollert
|Weber State
|6054
|239
|9
|31
|74 1/2
|88
|TE
|David Wells
|San Diego State
|6053
|252
|9 1/2
|31 3/4
|76 3/4
|19
|WR
|Jake Wieneke
|South Dakota State
|6041
|218
|9 5/8
|33 1/8
|78 1/8
|22
|S
|Chucky Williams
|Louisville
|6015
|206
|8 3/8
|32 1/8
|74 1/4
|43
|LB
|Kenny Young
|UCLA
|6007
|226
|9 1/8
|32 5/8
|78 7/8