2018 Offseason Questions: Favorite Moment From 2017 Season?

The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

Question: What was your favorite memory of the 2017 season for the Steelers?

There is one game left to be played (one game that actually matters, that is) in the 2017 season, and one that the Steelers unfortunately will not be playing in. They were expecting to be participating in 19 games this year, but only made it to 17, after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first postseason contest.

Still, there are plenty of positive moments littering the season, during which they posted a 13-3 record, one of the best finishes that they have had in their history. Not many of those victories were pretty, but they were victories all the same.

So I wonder, what was your favorite moment from this past season, a year that was filled in particular with offensive highlights, especially in the passing game? There were plenty of sacks, and even a decent number of turnovers, but by the end of the year, it had really become about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his receivers.

Was it Antonio Brown’s game-clinching 38-yard grab in the season opener? Was it JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 97-yard touchdown reception, the longest in team history? How about Martavis Bryant’s one-handed stab against the New England Patriots?

Did you like Le’Veon Bell’s long catch-and-run against the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he stiff-armed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to the ground? How about James Harrison’s lone sack for the team against the Kansas City Chiefs that helped close out the game?

Maybe it was one of any number of Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goals. One in particular, though, has to take the cake. If memory serves, the offense got the ball back with about 17 seconds left, threw a couple of passes, and allowed Boswell a chance from 53, a career-long, which he hit as time expired.

There were plenty of exciting moments throughout the season, which will be unfortunately drowned out in the memory of an early postseason exit. Still, that doesn’t mean that we can’t go back and appreciate how it felt at the time.