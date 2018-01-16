Hot Topics

    2018 Offseason Questions: Who Might Steelers Lose Or Part With This Offseason?

    By Matthew Marczi January 16, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: How many notable contributors might the Steelers lose this offseason either via free agency or roster cuts?

    NFL rosters are cyclical—some more than others. For a more stable and veteran franchise, it might be routine to retain 40 or more players over a span of a few years. For less successful and more volatile franchises, the turnover can be dramatic. The Cleveland Browns, for example, drastically reshaped their roster over the course of the past two years, with only about 10 or so players who have been with the team prior to 2016.

    The Steelers had been one of the more stable franchises for a long time, but they have had a bit more roster turnover than has been their custom over the course of the past half-decade or so. And now that their offseason is here, it’s time to speculate about who may stay and who may leave.

    The two big names to consider are Le’Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant. Bryant is under contract for 2018 so there is little he can do other than be a disruption if the team doesn’t want to deal him. But while he is making nice now, it’s hard to imagine there being enough balls to go around for him, Antonio Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster to keep him happy.

    As for Bell, he has hinted at possibly holding out or even retiring if the team attempts to apply the franchise tag on him, presumably in the hope that they would rescind the tag and let him hit free agency if they can’t work out a long-term deal.

    Arthur Moats is going to hit the market, and there’s a very good chance he’s not re-signed. William Gay is under contract, and likely will not have a defensive role next season. He wants to coach, though, so perhaps he interns.

    Darrius Heyward-Bey is still clinging to a roster spot via special teams, but if they draft another receiver, he is ever more vulnerable. Justin Hunter, on the other hand, is assured to be gone. Daniel McCullers likely will be as well. Coty Sensabaugh would be a sensible cut, as would J.J. Wilcox, while Sean Spence looked like a player who was previously cut.

    Chris Hubbard is the biggest contributor who I’m confident will not be on the team in 2018. But we have been wrong about these things before in judging market value—cue Robert Golden, though that was far less clear a case as this.

    Joe Haden has an awfully large salary, but could they afford not to retain him? I don’t think so. Vance McDonald’s salary also jumps up, but they clearly want to see if he can be a full-time starter and dual threat at tight end.

    If you had to take a guess at the most surprising name that will not be on the roster in 2018, what would it be?

    • Brenton deed

      I’m not certain how the timetable works but I think the free agency period arrives well before the draft. This means the steelers won’t be able to wait until after the draft to decide whom to keep.

      imagine what Deebo (or Lloyd) and Troy at their peak added to this defense would do?

      Oh well ….I fear that unless they get lucky and fluke upon a couple of those type of players ( and it is a fluke) the window may close. I mention those players because Harrison and Lloyd were virtual draft afterthoughts and Troy was drafted at about 18 when I bet he’d go 1 if they reran that draft. Getting Haden was a fluke and he just might be better next year if injury was indeed the real reason for his perceived decline at Cleveland. Luck plays a big part. The Steelers are just a good organisation that’s often in a position to need just a bit of luck to win it all and I think they’re overdue for some – the De Castro drafting was the last bit of luck they’ve had and since then not much. AB maybe but we need a couple of defensive beasts.

    • CP72

      Fluke…really? They haven’t had a losing season in a decade. They’ve been to two Super Bowls and three AFC championships in that same time frame. Year after year they field a team that’s competitive and in the hunt for the playoffs.

      Steeler Nation is spoiled fan base. We treat a 13-3 season and a bad loss in the playoffs like we went 5-11. This is one of the best organizations in professional sports. With all the success they’ve had it’s given the fans a since of entitlement.

      It’s no fluke. It’s not luck. It’s a formula for success that other than the amazing run they’ve had in New England no one can match.