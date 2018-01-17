2018 Offseason Questions: Who Are You Replacing Mike Tomlin With?

Hot Topics

    By Matthew Marczi January 17, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: In the exceptionally improbable event that the Steelers part with head coach Mike Tomlin, who would replace him?

    While I’ve known for over a decade by now that there are plenty of Steelers fans who either hate Mike Tomlin or think he’s a bad coach, the past day has been pretty illuminating as to the extent that this feeling goes within the fan community.

    Pro Football Talk reported yesterday that ‘sources’ believe a group of the ‘limited partner’ minority owners of the team intend to lobby primary owner and decision-maker Art Rooney II to considering parting ways with Tomlin after 11 seasons following a one-and-done playoff performance coming off a 13-3 regular season.

    It’s easy to dump a coach or a player, but it’s quite another thing to actually replace that part, something that doesn’t get thought of nearly as much as the first part of the equation. And when you are talking about replacing a coach who has had a tremendous amount of success, the second part of the equation becomes much more important.

    It’s one thing for the New York Giants, for example, to fire Ben McAdoo. McAdoo accomplished tremendously little during his time there both as head coach and frankly as offensive coordinator as well. There was no compelling reason to continue to carry him, so it made sense to fire him.

    When you’re talking about firing Tomlin, you’re talking about finding somebody who is better, not just somebody who is different. Only the Steelers and New England Patriots have played in the Divisional Round in each of the past three seasons. Everybody aside from Tomlin and Bill Belichick have done worse. That would be a lot of firings.

    So tell me, you who seek to find another man to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who is your realistic choice as the next head coach for the team? Admittedly, it would be a highly attractive post that could potentially draw some surprising names. But let’s not drop a Bill Parcells out here. And they probably wouldn’t trade for a coach, either.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • capehouse

      That’s the problem. Finding someone better than Tomlin, Haley or Butler is probably unachievable. Plus with a championship contender do you really want to upset things and start over? Difficult decision, but the negatives of this group are real. Butler’s defense is not working and it’s gotten worse. Haley will always call plays that leave you scratching your head especially at crucial moments in the game. Tomlin’s “situational football skills” are poor, and he’s proved that over and over. Together this group knows how to win a lot of football games, but their negatives annually cost them a Super Bowl. Just doesn’t seem like they have what it takes. Maybe that’s the best we can hope for. Always a bridesmaid.

    • Joe Simko

      This talent is being wasted with poor discipline, poor game management . What good is 13 and 3 if it’s always one and done. It feels as if the entire season was a waste. The loss was a complete breakdown in all areas and that’s Tomlins fault as head coach.They shot their mouths off and were not prepared to play.Jax came in prepared outplayed them and out coached them.with this amount of talent no excuse for not wining the SB. Seems like Groundhog Day,

    • kakello34

      If that were to happen, i’d like to see them pursue the interests of Tony Dungy.

    • Kevin Artis

      Tomlin has made some bone head decisions and definitely need to tighten up the ship with his players but I would not fire him. He could use an advisor to help him. Maybe Tony Dungy or someone he looks up too.
      But I would definitely show the door to Lake and Porter. Butler has one more year then I’m moving on from this entire scheme. LeBeau scheme is not working with the current players. And especially when you don’t have the players to run it. You need OLBs that can provide pressure. Period. You can drop them in coverage, have your DL be more of a penetrating force, and get the collective sacks, but in a 3-4 defense or at least with 3-4 personnel, you need designated pass rushers that can get to the quarterback.
      Collectively, we have the worst group of OLBs in steelers history. Watt (good), Dupree, Moats, Chick are oxygen thieves. Now with Shazier done, ILB is a huge concern.
      LBs for the Steelers in the past is like Alabama in college football. It was a staple. Kirkland, Olvaskey, Chad Brown, Lloyd and Greene. Farrior, Foote, Porter, Haggans, Gildon, Kendrell Bell ,Harrison and Woodley. Hell, I would take Jason Worilds over the last three of this group.

    • CP72

      Tomlin is frustrating. It’s almost like there’s two sides of him.

      Tomlin is a good leader. His guys want to play for him. He intelligent and charismatic. I think he has a great feel for the how to interact with different personalities. He is upper echelon in the coaching ranks in this aspect.

      Now the other side of the coin. His in game decisions can be mystifying. His time management is horrendous. He makes decisions on gut feel instead of solid situational football. As a game day coach he’s below average at best. When is the last time we can say we beat a team because we “out coached” them? Probably not as often as we can say we lost a game because of some mind boggling coaching decisions.

      I can understand wanting to keep him and wanting to fire him. Does this team win in spite of his coaching style or because of it? I really don’t know.

    • will

      Someone needs to have the authority and Tomlin’s trust to push him to reverse idiotic decisions that he makes on the sidelines during games. Case in point the on side kick. Tomlin needs to examine himself and be able to admit “I was wrong”. (Have you EVER heard him utter those words?). Only then will he have a chance to win critical playoff games and other close games. I believe the Steelers would have won the game in New England given the chance. As like everyone feels, this was a frustrating end to the season.

    • Darth Blount 47

      As I’m sure most people know, I stated my case for Tony Dungy yesterday.

      Not only does he bring the pedigree of a championship. Not only was he a former member of the glory days, Steel Curtain. Not only is he a man of exceptional, unquestionable character. A man of faith and a man of color. And not only is he a Hall of Famer. But he’s also about as polar opposite from the Mike Tomlin style as you can get. Quiet, reserved, calm, calculated, disciplined, and wise. Tony Dungy would make a great transitional coach, at age 62 instead of 45, that would lend a steady and guiding hand while we found a longer term solution in the next 3-5 years or so. His regular season winning % is even higher than is Tomlin’s (And Tomlin’s is great.)

      He’d talk Peyton Manning into coming to be his Offensive Coordinator. He’d lure Tom Moore back to Pittsburgh to work with Big Ben. And those two would have almost interchangeable roles, working with each other to devise the best plan of attack each week (Moore worked as the O Coord. in Indy with Tony previously).

      He’d also assemble an All-Star defensive staff. And we’d likely get back to running a version of the Tampa 2 / Old 70’s Steelers blend of a 4-3, which so many people are clamoring for. He’d have so many good options as defensive coaches, as his tree in that department is fruitful. Perhaps luring Lovie Smith, Leslie Frazier, Rod Marinelli, Joe Barry, or a host of others, to be a apart of the staff.

    • CP72

      Where does Tomlin rank with current NFL coaches?
      1. Belichick
      2. Andy Reid
      3. Mike McCarthy
      4. Sean Payton
      5. Tomlin? Gruden? McVay? Zimmer?

      BTW….some Chiefs fans are calling for Andy Reid to be fired and some Packer fans want McCarthy gone. Maybe if you don’t have Belichick you’re looking for something better that may not exist.

    • Nolrog

      That is a really good summation.

    • Renohightower

      Andy Reid who Tomlin owns

    • pdupuis

      But the question is who would you replace him with!

    • CP72

      Believe me I struggled to come up with 4 names to put in front of Tomlin. I also think Andy Reid has won and won a lot in different places. He doesn’t have a Super Bowl though.

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, my suggestion would be NO ONE!!!
      I’m sure the fan base will want Bill Cowher.
      OC: Hines Ward
      DC: Troy Polamalu
      Strength Coach: James Harrison
      Linebackers Coach: Kevin Greene
      Secondary Coach: Rod Woodson

      ….or some other mashup of old players.

    • pdupuis

      Didn’t have a problem with the onside kick. Kick it deep and Jacksonville more than likely runs out the clock. Who would you replace Tomlin with is the question.

    • CP72

      You could argue the two worst coaches on the staff are Joey Porter, and Carnell Lake.

    • pdupuis

      That’s my suggestion too. I would have fired Haley yesterday. Butler’s seat is smoldering. Porter & Lake are both gone today.

    • ThePointe

      A completely disingenuous question. How many would have named Bill Cower after Chuck Noll, or Tomlin after Cower? Better yet, how many would have laughed or rolled their eyes at anyone who could possibly have named them? The point is, there may be plenty of candidates out there that may be perfect for the position. I trust that the front office would do a great job in picking our next coach. After all, they have a fantastic track record so far.

    • NinjaMountie

      Yup, you absolutely could. Good players rarely make good coaches. There are, of course, always exceptions.

    • Gizmosteel

      Not our jobs to replace him. That’s why employers hold interviews. Invite lots, choose the best. Who had McVay, Pederson, Marrone on their lists? There are good ones out there.

    • CP72

      Good point…probably 90 percent of the people on this site had no idea who Sean McVay was until this year.

    • NinjaMountie

      Being that situational defenses rule football the whole base defense thing is getting tiring. Also, who cares where the sacks come from as long as you don’t have to send the house to get them?
      I think the Steelers need to get more consistent with getting pressure while rushing 3 or 4 but I could care less if it’s the DE, NT or OLB getting the majority of the sacks.
      Do you think the QB cares who he’s getting bulldozed by? Does he pop up and say, “Oh, that was only a 34 DE that sacked me…no biggie.”
      Do you think the opposing offense didn’t scheme to stop Heyward because he’s only a 34 DE?

    • ThePointe

      You know the dirty little secret? Neither did the self righteous football experts who proclaim everyone else idiots because they don’t have a successor already picked out.

    • Nolrog

      By that argument, you could say Doug Marrone owns Tomlin. . . .

    • Nolrog

      Haley has no contract. There is nothing to fire.

    • CP72

      I think some really smart team is going to hire Mike Vrabel.

    • John

      Agreed in full. And I can’t think of anyone from within the NFL, truly I can’t. (Andy Reid? I’m near Philly. No.) Anyone from the college ranks is as much in need of development as most draft products; that’s how specialized things have become.

      Let’s admit that unless any of the coaching staff leaves of his own accord to a situation that very likely ISN’T better the gents we have need put their heads together and come up with a more effective way of using the talent we have (and talent we DO have) while continuing to bolster via the draft and savvy trades and FA acquisitions. Everybody else in the game must, and some obviously do that better and more consistently than we. Call it “a vision thang.”

    • Sonny Saks

      Off the subject because Tomlin isn’t going anywhere can this team be aggressive in free agency. Going after Hightower gave me hope. They can’t continue to try to hit a home run in the draft with busts like jones and Dupree. Go out restructure and create cap space. Two year window on ben closing!

    • MC

      Kevin Green for LB coach would be a major upgrade

    • AndreH

      Butler is still running Dick Lebeau scheme so nothing has change. The question is what has Mike Tomlin added to this defense since coming to the Steelers. I say absolutely, nothing!!! But people continue to make the point why he shouldn’t be replaced. The man had a brain fart in the last 2:18 seconds. An amateur coach couldn’t have done better than that. Mike Tomlin sucks!!!

    • MC

      I say go back to converting a 4-3 college end for that strong side backer role. Woodley was an absolute beast when healthy because he had the size and power to stack and shed and set the edge, not to mention a great pass rush because he didn’t shy from a bigger man like Dupree does. Worilds wasn’t too bad either as a 2nd round pick, a more savy player than dupree is.

    • Zach6432

      Yes. the Steelers’ record is great under Tomlin’s tenure. But we all know that there are many pieces to a football team. My opinion is that all the other pieces are so good that it makes Tomlin look good, when indeed he is not. He makes a lot of boneheaded decisions, that even I as a viewer question (onside kick, WTF!). As to who should replace him? I’m not sure, maybe Cowher wants to come out of retirement. Maybe you promote Munch. Hell, maybe we can get Alex’s hat thrown into the ring! 🙂

    • MC

      He’s not getting fired this off season but man he needs to be designated some advisors cause the man can’t make the right decisions for sh*t in tight moments.

    • Steelers12

      So u got nobody

    • Mutatedgenome

      A one armed chit flinging monkey would be an improvement.

    • Jason

      Completely untrue. Butler’s scheme hasnt been successful but it’s not a copy of Lebeaus scheme.

    • Kevin artis

      I agree with you about where the sacks come from. But if you are relying on your current scheme and personnel, you need your OLBs to be the primary pass rushers.
      I would love for them to draft DT/DEs that are known for their pass rushing abilities. But the current group (Tuitt, Heyward, Hargraves and Alualu was not drafted or brought here because of there pass rush abilities. They are 3-4 DEs NT. Take on blockers and let the linebackers make plays but the linebackers are not good enough.

    • Kevin artis

      They should be the first to see the exit.

      Two of our better coaches are Munchak and Mann. Yes, Munchak a former player but did not play for us and has no ties to Pittsburgh and Mann an old school fundamental type coach.

    • razaard2

      Jim Harbaugh. Give the man the best offensive talent in the league and a long contract and you lure him out of Michigan.
      Best non NFL head coach out there

    • One20Mike

      Lane Kiffin would be an interesting thought. They would never fire Tomlin and I’m well aware Kiffin would never get hired by them but he would no doubt do great things with the offense.

    • Kevin artis

      I would go far to say bring Rex Ryan with him.

      But I think Tomlin needs someone in his ear. Hire Tony Dungy as a consultant and put him in the booth to mentor his decisions.

    • Zach6432

      I mentioned two names, but also mentioned that just about anyone (who doesnt go with their gut) would be better. We need someone with logic and reason.

    • Kevin artis

      He brings too much baggage with an already undisciplined bunch.

    • Weaser3655

      Ya, not a good idea

    • Weaser3655

      Unless its Bill Belichik, id say pass for now