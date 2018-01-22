Hot Topics

    2018 Offseason Questions: Is There A Super Bowl Matchup You Wouldn’t Watch?

    By Matthew Marczi January 22, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: Is there a Super Bowl matchup so bad that you wouldn’t watch it—and is this one it?

    When it comes to Steelers fans, there are not many teams that they hate more than the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles. While many still put their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals—the Cleveland Browns are too bad to care about—ahead of the aforementioned teams, there is usually at least a degree of respect involved.

    Could this be a matchup so bad, particularly for fanbases such as Pittsburgh’s, that they might tune out from the biggest game of the year—and typically the most-watched television program of every year? There are plenty of people who don’t even particularly care about football who end up watching the Super Bowl.

    But many, based on my Twitter feed and elsewhere, are having a hard time reconciling the idea of (another) Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl, knowing that both of them can’t lose. And this one comes with New England on the verge of tying the Steelers for the most Super Bowls of all time. And the Eagles don’t even have Carson Wentz, easily one of their most likable players.

    I would expect that the responses to this will be mixed. There are some fans who are almost entirely about only their team. There are some fans who love the game, or even sports in general, that they will watch whatever is on no matter the context.

    With the Steelers’ season having left such a bad taste in people’s mouths this year, however, and perhaps with people wondering how the playoffs might have gone differently if not for an overturned touchdown call that favored the Patriots against Pittsburgh, there may be a bit more tuning out than there normally would be.

    Personally, I haven’t missed a Super Bowl since I’ve been conscious of what a Super Bowl is, and that’s not going to change. At least I can pull for the Patriots not winning their sixth Lombardi. It’s not like Tom Brady has a legacy that needs securing…

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • CP72

      Ravens vs Bengals…..thankfully that can’t happen.

      BTW I looked this up…Dion Lewis, James White, Red Burkhead, Jay Ajaya, LeGarette Blount, and Corey Clement had a 2017 cap hit of around 9 million dollars COMBINED.

    • Rob H

      That’a easy, the only SB I wouldn’t watch is Pats vs. Cowboys.
      Outside of New England, I can’t even comprehend how anyone could root for a team like the Pats. As far as fanbases, the only one that can even compete with Pat fans for obnoxiousness is…cowboy fans.
      I lost track of how many cowboy fans I ran into during the nineties who couldn’t tell you the name of anyone on the team beyond the big three and Moose, yet they never shut up about how great the cowboys were, and how every other team sucked. On top of that, you when you weren’t seeing a shot of Jerry Jones, you’d be seeing one of Kraft…gag.

    • Matt Manzo

      Anytime there’s a chance of Brady losing, I’ll watch. I probably wouldn’t have watched Philly/Jax.

    • Orlysteel

      Don’t watch Super Bowls that the Patriots play in.

    • Nolrog

      Anything with the Patriots.

      I even watched Baltimore vs San Fran.