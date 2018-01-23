Hot Topics

    2018 Offseason Questions: Where Will Steelers Find Next Starting ILB?

    By Matthew Marczi January 23, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: Where will the Steelers’ next starting inside linebacker be most likely to be found?

    There are three reasonable answers to this question: the current roster, free agency, or the draft. There aren’t a whole lot of other ways to acquire players, after all. But there seems to be an opening at inside linebacker for the Steelers, and they are going to have to find a more permanent solution than Sean Spence, who will probably not be re-signed in the first place.

    It was all going according to plan. They drafted Ryan Shazier in the first round, and he was installed day one into the starting lineup. There were bumps and bruises along the way, but in a short amount of time, he worked his way into being a Pro Bowl contributor. Then it all changed suddenly.

    Is the next starting linebacker already on the roster? If so, then it will be from a list of names including Spence—provided that he is re-signed—L.J. Fort, Tyler Matakevich, and Keith Kelsey, who was on the practice squad. He was the second option behind Matt Galambos, who was injured.

    But they had these players at their disposal last year and it didn’t work out too well. The defense really started to fall apart without Shazier in the lineup. Going from Shazier and Lawrence Timmons a year ago to Spence and Vince Williams now, the level of play was night and day.

    There is still a contingent that believes Matakevich can be the answer. He had a shoulder injury that prevented him from being given that opportunity. Could a rotation of Matakevich and Fort in passing situations be sufficient, using heavy dime packages?

    Or is a new starter entirely the necessity? If the Steelers are going to pursue an inside linebacker in free agency—they toyed with bringing in Dont’a Hightower a year ago—then they will have to do some moving around in terms of the salary cap. But until the day Shazier walks through the doors ready to suit up again, there needs to be somebody to fill the void.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • spicyitln

      Pretty sure they draft ilb first or second round….At 28 Rashaan Evans ILB Tide or Da’ron Payne NT Tide….Depends on who is still on board…Marcus Allen FS Penn state.. 3rd round…

    • ATL96STEELER

      Understanding Shazier is a rare talent, it’s tough to replace him from an athletic standpoint. But, the job must be done.

      Looking at the FA market 1st…Kevin Minter…had a better showing in AZ than CIN, but if healthy, maybe they can get him a on 1 yr prove it contract.

      Draft…I like this kid from Clemson…Dorian O’Daniel…some sites are projecting him as a 43 OLB, but I think he easily fits a 34 ILB scheme.

    • CP72

      As of right now there appears to be three “first round” talent inside backers. Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds, and Rashaan Evans.

      I went back and looked at the last 5 years of draft history. An average of 1.8 inside linebackers go in round one. If the three guys mentioned above prove out to be first round worthy there’s a good chance one of them could be available when the Steelers pick at 28.

    • CP72

      I’ve seen Allen going in the 1st round.

    • CP72

      The free agent market right doesn’t look very inspiring. Bunch of average guys thst are probably going to want above average money.

    • Jaybird

      I still think we need TWO starting ILBs. I think VW is an excellent backup but a mediocre starter at best.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Agreed….Minter is coming off an IR season…might play a little cheaper, but this is a stop gap type signing…not a long term starter most likely.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I think Smith will go top 15ish…as always…if the QBs that probably shouldn’t go 1st round that will push a player or two down.

      I like the Clemson kid, O’Daniel because of his play in space, but would be okay with Evans from Bama. I need to be educated on Edmunds, never seen him play, interesting length for a ILB.

    • Chad Weiss

      Seen him going anywhere from first to last third

    • CP72

      Edmunds is very interesting. I think he might go ahead of the other two guys. He’s going to be one of those height, weight, speed freaks.

    • spicyitln

      I havent seen him ranked that low.. Some of the mocks are all over the place!!! Regardless Steelers need Run stoppers at all 3 levels of D… DT,ILB,FS…

    • Sdale

      He’s also pretty instinctive and doesn’t miss tackles. I watched a couple games and he didn’t miss one. Very good closing speed and really brings his legs…doesn’t bounce off tackles. I actually like him more than Smith.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I tend to agree, but they’re not going to take VW out of the Buck role next yr, He’s already 28/29 so they do need to be looking at a younger Buck.

      I do think Dirty Red can play the Buck spot better than Mack so I’m not sure how high I would draft a 2nd ILB with FS and maybe RB being needs as well…with the 4th rd pick going to SF for McDonald, they need to be prudent with these picks this yr.

    • CP72

      Yeah…teams might downgrade Smith a little because of his size. He reminds me of Denzel Perryman. The Chargers got him in the 2nd round. Smith is a little taller and maybe a little faster than Perryman, but they both are tackling machines.

      I hope do downgrade Smith. He’s a hell of a player.

    • spicyitln

      I agree with you Williams would be better in a rotation…He lacks sideline to sideline speed…

    • ATL96STEELER

      Not Dupreeish I hope…:>)!

      The combine will have a lot to do with his slot…I’m sure GMs can see him in several roles.

      If he can run with TEs and play with his back to the QB and control the run…yes, he will be the 1st ILB off the board.

    • ATL96STEELER

      You’ve peaked my interest already…I’m definitely locking in on this kid for the combine. But it sounds like he’s long gone before 28.

    • spicyitln

      Didnt Steelers get some later round picks for Coates and Cockrell???

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Edmunds is the best ILB prospect in the draft. As mentioned before, he really brings his legs and doesn’t miss tackles. Abother thing you’ll notice is he sees what he hits. Head stays up and arms wrap while the legs drive. It’s a thing of beauty. His height is very intriguing as well. Be hard to drop a ball in over his head. I think he’s perfect for our scheme, but I also think he’s going in the top 15 picks.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I like Zach Brown a lot as a FA. Don’t know what he’d cost, but he would be a good fit I think.

    • Nolrog

      There is actually only one reasonable answer. We need to utilize in house options in the short term, find a free agent that can step in and play and draft someone high in the draft. It’s not any one, it’s a combination of all three.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      Draft plain and simple

    • spicyitln

      Steelers dont have many picks after 3rd round between McDonald,Wilcox and Gilbert…They traded most away including what they got for Cockrell and Coates…

    • razaard2

      You guys are nuts. Bince played lights out, he lead the entire league in sacks for off ball players