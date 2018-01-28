Hot Topics

    2018 Pro Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 28, 2018 at 02:49 pm

    The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is about to get underway in Orlando, FL and it looks like this year’s All-Star game might include some wet weather.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have nine players expected to participate in Sunday’s Pro Bowl and they are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell, fullback Roosevelt Nix, center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, defensive end Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell. Additionally, the Steelers coaching staff is in charge of the AFC team.

    If you are up for watching and discussing this year’s Pro Bowl game, feel free to do so in the comments below this post. Additionally, I will add a few video highlights from the game as it progresses.

    • Jaybird

      I need 36 points from Steeler pro bowlers to catch Alan Tman in Friday night five. Cmon Ben , Bell, and AB!
      I’m Looking for a sneaky TD from Nix today !

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Am I a fair weather Steelers fan since I have Forged in Fire reruns on instead of the pro bowl coverage?

    • Jaybird

      I was watching the history channel all morning- I saw like three episodes of Forged in fire and Count Customs!!! Lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Visiting an old rugby teammate in a few weeks who is a smith. He is going to oversee me forging my first knife.

    • Sabbies 5

      This will be the first pro bowl that I’ve watched in 12 years, the flu and boredom are my sad excuses

    • Darth Blount 47

      Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries. Please God, no injuries.

    • Sabbies 5

      Speaking of injuries, had James Harrison played The 25 snaps a game that he was allegedly promised, does anyone think he would’ve lasted the entire year without getting hurt at his age ?

    • Jaybird

      Believe it or not, my neighbor who recently moved is a blacksmith. He fits the horses at the race track in philly with shoes.
      Who the hell emver would have thought there would be a show on blacksmithing!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I was just thinking the exact same thing when Dave Bryan tweeted that Cam Heyward is starting.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      a farrier! A lot of them are good knife makers

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think Ben, Bell, and Brown are the big ones. And Cam. And Decastro. And well, Villaneuva. And yeah, Nix. Of course, Pounce. And yes, for sure, the Wizard of Boz. (Did I leave anyone out? Lol.)

    • Sabbies 5

      This will be like watching A 21st-century version of athletic three stooges

    • Sabbies 5

      Me, but I’m down with the flu

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I do

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well, he IS a cyborg. So possibly.

    • Jaybird

      Get Heyward out of there- he’s playing too hard! He’s gonna get hurt!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Did they game start? Will have to close the window on Friday Night Questions.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No, but if they had played him 15-20 snaps a game he probably would have hung out a week or two when waived to make room for Gilbert.

    • Aj Gentile

      Fire Keith Butler. NFC went right down the field!

    • Darth Blount 47

      I felt a cold coming on the other day. Somehow, miraculously, I think I survived the “Great Flu Epidemic of ’17 / ’18.”

      I beat that cold down though. I ate so many oranges that it never stood a chance.

      Immune system: 1.
      Bitc* as* Cold: 0

    • SteelersDepot

      TD NFC. Fire Butler? Too soon?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Tomlin is making the defensive calls.

    • Aj Gentile

      Nah never too soon

    • Darth Blount 47

      Does anyone doubt that Drew Brees could DEFINITELY play till he’s 45 — as he hopes?

      I think Brees, as I’ve said before, is the most underrated QB in NFL history.

    • Aj Gentile

      A real hit!

    • 6 ring circus

      ya gotta catch that pass from AB…you got your hands on it….but, it is the “pro-(tidy)-bowl”.

    • 6 ring circus

      a pro bowl carry for a loss? C’mon, man…!

    • Aj Gentile

      I wanna see Nix pop someone

    • Darth Blount 47

      Welp, Fichtner already pulled out his first gadget play. Greatest Steeler OC in history. Book it!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      was it a QB sneak?

    • Darth Blount 47

      He’s saving those for 4th and 1’s.

      #TakeThatTequilaCowboy

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      should have been first offensive play of the game; maybe he saving it to open the 2018 regular season.

    • Sabbies 5

      Nice!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well, I’ve seen enough. Pull the Steeler starters.

      No, seriously.

    • Sabbies 5

      I want to see some 3-4 exotic blitzes and some Casey Hampton smash mouth football, and some troy Stuff, and more stuffs that are long gone…. and fire Tomlin and Colbert, and on and on and on and on

    • Sabbies 5

      Where all the bubbly screens?

    • Darth Blount 47

      In Cleveland.

    • Sabbies 5

      Did you used to be Darth Vader??

    • Darth Blount 47

      No. But I was Joan of Arc in a former life.

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s a lot of rain!

    • Sabbies 5

      I’m Spartacus

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Deebo doesn’t get hurt
      hurt gets deebo

    • Sabbies 5

      James Harrison

    • Darth Blount 47

      Normally I’d say you are full of it – but Kirk is still alive. 101 now. So it is true, you CAN’T kill Spartacus.

    • Jaybird

      I never liked that rule- that you can’t advance a muffed punt.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I absolutely LOVE that Chris Boswell’s Twitter handle is WizardOfBoz09.

      I swear I was the first person to call him that. “No… Sincerely” (Vern, from ‘Stand By Me’).

    • Sabbies 5

      Boswell that ends well

    • Jaybird

      I’m getting the feeling that Steeler pro bowlers will NOT get 36 points for me in the Friday night five!

    • Sabbies 5

      Fire Tomlin,

    • alevin16

      I swore I would not watch this but I could not NOT watch the Steelers. Oh and FIRE DANNY SMITH

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Not watching the game but fire Fichtner

    • alevin16

      By the way NFL network is showing the Super Bowls and they just showed SB 40. There was a very odd play at the end where they needed to get the first on 3rd and 2 and Ben kept the ball. Is a QB allowed to do that??? 😀

    • Darth Blount 47

      I said 6, as a way of doing the “Price Is Right classic” of $1.

    • Darth Blount 47

      79 yard pick 6 TD. That’s likely to hold up as the longest of the day I’d say.

      Side Note: Harrison Smith is a M O N S T E R.

      #Domer

    • alevin16

      Haven’t watched this game in years, I had forgotten how bad the tackling is. I am not saying they should try to tackle harder, it is just odd to watch.

    • T R

      #FireRandy pick 6 by Ben on 4th and 7

    • Dorian James

      Ben looks like he did during the regular season LOL LOL. And so does Mike Tomlin LMAO

    • alevin16

      That is on Ben, he needs to stop focusing only on Brown. 🙂

    • T R

      good time to start Fire Randy

    • Matt Manzo

      C’mon Ben!!!

    • T R

      thats on Todd Haley

    • Dorian James

      That’s not his style LOL

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Ben making us look bad

    • Dorian James

      Lmao, nice

    • Iulo

      seriously? or entire coaching staff????
      not watching the game 100% but listening and watching from time to time…. Ben being Ben… same issues as always also with the whole team…

    • alevin16

      Hey they marked that poorly, throw the challenge flag Tomlin!!! No wait they gave us the first, ok then

    • T R

      Tomlin Redzone still bad, even with Alex Smith and Randy Fit

    • DirtDawg1964

      Jeff Vader’s brother.

    • alevin16

      That was the break we needed! Go AFC! /S

    • Iulo

      so its not really the personnel the main issue in PIT i guess….
      I have never asked for any firing but this game makes me wonder many things

    • DirtDawg1964

      This is what football will look like twenty years into the future. Essentially a flag football league.

    • alevin16

      Still leaving the middle of the field open

    • T R

      dont lose no sleep on that..

    • Darth Blount 47

      Chances Tomlin and his coaching staff and the NINE Steelers all get dogged on social media for getting DOMINATED by the NFC? Oh, wait… it’s already happening? Yes. Yes it is.

    • Sabbies 5

      He will , and Shane Mitchell will lead the charge

    • alevin16

      I would like to think most of the comments are made in jest. I know mine are.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Wes Lee predicted 79 yards as longest TD on Fridday Night questions – if it holds he will get the points.

    • Darth Blount 47

      JuJu just tweeted:

      “If y’all didn’t actually wanna play in the pro bowl you could’ve let me know! 😂 I’d be in that full speed!”

      I’m really loving that guy.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m tired of Tomlin losing to sub-par Pro Bowl teams!

    • NinjaMountie

      I see Shane has endeared himself to the new guy already! lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think he’s just guilty of “looking ahead.”

      To September.

    • Kevin Artis

      That’s why there are down….

    • Sabbies 5

      That fg scrum was awful, fire Tomlin

    • alevin16

      I hope Butler makes some adjustments at the half!

    • NinjaMountie

      I think it’s because he isn’t playing .

    • Sabbies 5

      Tomlin needs to be fired

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Mitchell will be coaching how to talk trash and rip off those flags like a champ!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bonzer!

      It will almost assuredly hold.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If we’re honest with ourselves, he just misses Will Allen. Terribly.

    • Matt Manzo

      That’s funny!

    • Matt Manzo

      Dang! Good call!

    • Sabbies 5

      Let’s see what kind of half time adjustments Tomlin makes!

    • NinjaMountie

      The AFC squad just released Suggs!
      Fire Tomlin! How could he release their best pass rusher! They’ll lose this game now because of that move.

    • Sabbies 5

      Go pats!

    • NinjaMountie

      The only thing he’ll adjust is his challenge flag. Needs to make sure it’s available to throw for meaningless plays.

    • Matt Manzo

      Has a defense ever done a trick play?

    • alevin16

      I do not know if the AFC is built to come back from such a huge deficit.

    • NinjaMountie

      Why isn’t Tomlin running the ball with Bell? Bad coaching decision! LOSER! Fire Tomlin!

    • Sabbies 5

      Yes, the Steelers trick themselves out of stopping the run

    • NinjaMountie

      The Steelers D know how to make a lead disappear.

    • Sabbies 5

      Onside kick

    • NinjaMountie

      Don’t use Boswell!!!!

    • NinjaMountie

      Just put flags on their belts this is getting silly with the early whistles.

    • alevin16

      And the comeback is on! It is going to come down to a Boz kick, I do not know if my heart can handle it

    • NinjaMountie

      Lewan was coming in to start a fight!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      If I’m being honest, so do I. Have you seen our safety population lately? Lol

    • Sabbies 5

      Tomlin going to save his job

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Terrible time to talk about the Bell contract situation. Right when they score and you can’t hear a damn thing the guy is saying.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ll help you, it was “blah blah blah blah blah”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I think the NFC just signed him.

    • alevin16

      About time you use the TE Tomlin! Now we’ll see if Butler can dial up the D…:D

    • Sabbies 5

      Hats to Tomlin and Butler for dialing up a great scheme on that play!

    • NinjaMountie

      Yea…finally jamming the WR…ten yards down field

    • NinjaMountie

      Was Rosie the first RB to hit the ground?

    • alevin16

      So on short yardage you CAN give the ball to a big fullback?

    • Sabbies 5

      Did James Harrison get a snap yet?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Heyward sack!