2018 Pro Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2018 NFL Pro Bowl is about to get underway in Orlando, FL and it looks like this year’s All-Star game might include some wet weather.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have nine players expected to participate in Sunday’s Pro Bowl and they are quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell, fullback Roosevelt Nix, center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, defensive end Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell. Additionally, the Steelers coaching staff is in charge of the AFC team.

If you are up for watching and discussing this year’s Pro Bowl game, feel free to do so in the comments below this post. Additionally, I will add a few video highlights from the game as it progresses.

Teammates in the #ProBowl.@DrewBrees connects with @AThielen19 for the NFC TD! 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/3sKHIbgI7Y — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018