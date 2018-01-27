Hot Topics

    2018 Senior Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 27, 2018 at 01:30 pm

    The 69th annual Senior Bowl game will get underway shortly in Mobile, AL and as usual, we are providing an open format for those who wish to discuss the college All-Star game in addition to talking about individual players.

    The North and South rosters for this year’s Senior Bowl game are below and if you missed the full measurements of all the players that took place on Tuesday, I have linked those below along with all of the daily reports that our very own Alex Kozora filed while covering the practices.

    2018 Senior Bowl Weigh-In & Measurement Results

    2018 Senior Bowl Recap: Day 1

    2018 Senior Bowl Recap: Day 2

    2018 Senior Bowl Recap: Day 3

    2018 Senior Bowl Recap: Winners And Losers

    north-south-2018-senior-bowl-rosters

