    Alan Faneca Selected As 2018 Hall Of Fame Finalist, Hines Ward Continues To Wait

    By Alex Kozora January 2, 2018 at 08:59 pm

    Alan Faneca has been selected as one of 15 finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame, the committee announced Tuesday night.

    This will be Faneca’s third straight time as a finalist. The final voting will take place Saturday, February 3rd. Each player needs at least 80% of the votes to get into the Hall of Fame. Ed Bouchette will again state his case for Faneca when it comes time to decide.

    Faneca, who played for the Steelers from 1998 to 2007, and then spent another three years in the league, was named to nine Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. He started a career 201 games, 153 of those in Pittsburgh, and is one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He’s best remembered for the block he had on Willie Parker’s then-record setting 75 yard touchdown in Super Bowl 40.

    Faneca is one of several offensive linemen on the finalist list, making it a tough group to crack.

    It’s likely only two of them end up inducted this time around.

    Sure to disappoint Steelers’ Nation, Hines Ward was not among the 15 finalists to get in. Another tough group, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Issac Bruce all made the cut over him. It’s been historically tough for receivers to make it into the Hall and is another reminder that while Ward is an all-time Steelers great, his path to Canton is going to be very difficult.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • LucasY59

      Faneca and Hutchison should go in together, 2 best OGs of the 2000s (decade)

    • CoachCot

      Faneca better get in. I’m not sure Hines ever gets in

    • JohnB

      Ward is going to be waiting a while.

    • Sam Clonch

      8 pro bowls for Mawae, and he couldn’t even give us over okay year, lol.

    • Quite Frankly

      They’ll both eventually get in. But I’m scratching me nugget on Kevin Greene making the Hall of Honor before Greg Lloyd.

    • CoachCot

      Not sure why. Kevin Greene was a more productive player for a longer period of time. Sacks are sexy for fans and voters

      Edit: misread your post. My bad.

    • Quite Frankly

      I’m talking about the Steelers Hall of Honor. Even though he claims us, he’s a Ram. And only was in Pitt for 3 seasons

    • CoachCot

      Yeah I caught that after I posted it. Hence my edit. My mistake.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Faneca also has 7 pro bowl selections to go with being a 6-time first team all pro which trumps the other offensive linemen unless Al Riveron is reviewing the final selections.

    • Alan Tman

      Because Lloyd did more for the Steelers.

    • CoachCot

      I’m aware. I added an edit to my post acknowledging I misread his post

    • J.

      Unfortunately for ward there is a log jam at WR thanks to many of the halls written and unwritten rules (they try not to put in two from the same position in nay given year).

    • PittShawnC

      Lewis and Moss are locks. So that’s two spots.

      Urlacher I think has an excellent chance. Probably spot #3.

      I have no idea how one separates Owens (#2 rec yds ever, #3 rec TD’s ever), Dawkins (best NFC safety 2000’s) and James (#2 RB of 2000’s).

      I also have no idea with the OL. All are members of All Decade teams. If Jacoby and Boselli arent in yet, it means it’s probably between Faneca, Hutch and Mawae.

      Lewis, Moss, Urlacher, Dawkins and Owens is my guess. Owens is the wild card. He AND Moss same class? If no Owens, Faneca.

    • Dan

      WTF! And double F! Ward should’ve been first ballot. Not because of his receiving stats (which should be good enough on their own), but because of his greatness as an all around football player. Not to even make the top 15 is ludicrous.

    • heath miller

      no doubt.. then never seen my fav player (hines) play i guess.. royal screw job