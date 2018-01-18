Hot Topics

    Alejandro Villanueva: ‘Maybe It’s Not Just Talent That’s Going Get You To The Championship’

    By Matthew Marczi January 18, 2018 at 06:20 am

    Alejandro Villanueva has certainly seen a lot in his life. He has probably accomplished more by the age of 29 than most will in multiple lifetimes. Yet he will be the first to admit that he is not a head coach nor a general manager and doesn’t know how to go about building a team that wins a Super Bowl.

    In fact, he was the first to say it, speaking to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that prematurely ended the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season in the Divisional Round. “From my little world of the left tackle, I just don’t have the answer right now”, he conceded.

    Yet he still thinks about it. And he looks around the locker room and sees a ton of talent. So he can’t help but think, perhaps it takes more than just a collective group of talented players. The whole must be more than the sum of its parts, does it not?

    “Maybe it’s not just talent that’s going get you to the championship”, the former Army Ranger ruminated. “And maybe we need to find that out. But again, I’m not a head coach either. I’ve never won a Super Bowl. I don’t know what it takes to win a Super Bowl”.

    All he can think to do is the look around the league and compared what he sees in his own group to the successful models of other franchises. Naturally, in such a discussion, eyes will tend to turn toward the New England Patriots, who have won five Super Bowls over the course of the past decade and a half or so.

    “I think that maybe you can look around the NFL and see what traits are winning Super Bowls. And maybe that’s the winning formula”, he told reporters. Though he also knows that what works for one team might not necessarily work for another.

    And he also knows that, despite their 13-3 record this past season, they were not necessarily the dominant team that might indicate. “We did execute and won a lot of games when maybe we shouldn’t have. A lot of lucky plays, field goals and whatnot”, he said.

    “I think it’s almost like college football — you have to be that dominant throughout the season. And when you go into the playoffs you have to show that dominance”, Villanueva continued. “It’s not one of those things where you get to the playoffs and then you can maybe scramble and get by and win three more games”.

    Are the Steelers on the cusp of reaching that point where they can be dominant? The defense looked like it might be there in the first half of the season. The offense looked like it might be there in the second half. What if they can put it all together next season? Are the pieces in place? Are new pieces needed?

    These are not questions for either Villanueva or myself to answer. But it’s something we’ll both spend time thinking about, knowing our own limitations on the subject.

    • Dorian James

      If I was a member of the media I would spin this into him saying he thinks the coaching staff is poor LOL. Kind of like Colin Cowherd was doing with Ben’s comments, saying that he wants Mike Tomlin out

    • Brenton deed

      Simple yet profound.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Villanueva, yes. 13-3 record and the Steelers must be studs that will win it all, correct? Perhaps not. But AV tells the absolute truth that some wins involved luck and many last minute wins. Where was the dominance? Sometimes you get bad calls against and some times they go for your team. And the ball may just bounce a certain way. Your kicker might make every field goal.

      You have to love him and how he behaves. During his contract dealings he knew to basically shut up. Why? You see he knows he needs to speak the truth, yet he always backs his bosses, his team , as he should. He knew he would get tough questions where if answered, they either make him look bad or the team look bad.

      Anyway, I think there are lots of Steelers and people all over that can learn from this man. Yes, AV, underdogs do sometimes win. And some teams learn how to be dominant for a time. And, the Steelers have great talent but don’t win these days. We fun’s get in trouble when we talk like that. Well said, AV

    • Romel Roze

      Villanueva here is an idea, how about that talented OL get some push up front to allow your RB pick up a first down on 3rd and a foot.

      How about that talented OL not get dominated by the JAGS and open up some lanes for the RB. If you were so talented you wouldn’t have gotten dominated in the trenches. Maybe you are not as talented as you think. If you were so talented the OC can call any damn play on 4th and 1 because you guys are pushing the DL around.

      The talent is at the skill position. The OL is a good pass blocking line and that is it. When they meet a physical DL they cannot run the ball and Bell with all his power, quickness and elusiveness but is getting dropped 4 yards in the backfield. Just STFU!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Straight from the horse’s mouth you heard it and truer words have seldom been spoken. Villanueva recognizes the collection of talent that exists within his own locker room and he RIGHTFULLY questions why they are not fulfilling their potential. These sentiments are echoed by the fanbase. As a newer member of the team and a guy who had fewer playing years than others around, it was the right thing for him to simply be a good and supportive teammate. However, now that he’s been here a few years and solidified his role as a quality starter, it might be time for him to start to speak up and have more of an opinion. If his comments here are any indication of what he has to offer in that regard, he could certainly offer a voice of reason.

    • Michael Putman

      So, 78 is essentially saying the same thing as the fans. The Steelers had a lot of talent this year but couldn’t figure out how to put it together. The Steelers had a lot of wins this year but very few of them were dominant. The Steelers put up a lot of yards this year on offense but a lot of that had to do with freakish individual effort, rather than a collective gameplan and 11 guys working together.

      This is what a lot of us have been saying this year. Yes, we won 13 games in the regular season… but we had a LOT of obvious deficiencies that some people wanted to overlook because we were winning. Some of us were concerned about the stability of this team and whether we were capable of winning in the playoffs… turns out we were right to be concerned.

      I was a fan of Haley when he came here. He made a lot of productive changes for this team. Ben has never been healthier. Ben has stretches of amazing output. We’ve put up a lot of points on occasion. But we also never seemed to have a cohesive PLAN. Week in and week out the offense was fluky. Some weeks we can out looking inspired and motivated and capable… some weeks it looked like 11 guys were gathered off a street corner and thrown in the midst of a game they knew nothing about. Some drives looked great, other drives were flat out horrible. Some situational football was amazing, but other times it made zero sense at all. It was time to move on from Haley. He had a great playbook, but he seemed to lack an overall design and flow for a game.

      I’ll be honest… I liked LeBeau 10 years ago and thought he was one of the greats. Then he lost his key guys and the defense tumbled. I quickly realized that Lebeau wasn’t necessarily great, he was fortunate enough to have an amazing stable of talent at his disposal. Once that talent disappeared, he didn’t seem capable of adapting his plan to his talent level. Butler seemed like an odd choice to me to replace Lebeau. It seemed like more of the same. Butler has been able to perk up the D a little, but that is likely due to individual talent of players, rather than overall scheme. I’m hopeful that the Steelers at least consider other D coordinators this year… at least put pressure on Butler that his job is guaranteed next year. I don’t know how you can play an entire 16 game season, plus 4 preseason games and a playoff game and still have such confusion in your defense. That is a DIRECT reflection of the quality of the coaching. If your guys are too stupid to understand the system, you have to dumb it down for them. If you can’t or won’t get your guys to understand the system, maybe the problem is with YOU, not your guys. Bottom line, defense didn’t get it done this year. Sacks were great, and that might be what keeps Butler employed another year or 2… but the overall product was poor.

    • Michael Putman

      In fairness, the Jags are known for a really good defense. #1 passing defense, #2 in points per game. They aren’t as great of a rushing defense, coming in at #21… but they are known for their speed. Too often, especially on that 4th down, the Steelers ran into the strength of the Jags… their speedy 2nd level. It was great execution by the Jags against a poor call by the Steelers. The Steelers simply didn’t have enough people on the right side of the field to counter the amount of people the Jags had on that side. It didn’t help that the TE whiffed on his block… but there were more Jags closing in quickly besides that one missed block.

      Oh yea, and Villanueva plays on the offensive LEFT side, that failed run was to the right…

    • Paul Rainey

      Being a military officer that led men in battle AV has more leadership skills than the rest of this team combined. Tomlin is no leader, Ben is no leader, no leader on offense or defense. Maybe the only leader on this team is coach Munchak, and that reflects in AV’s attitude.

    • Jacob

      There have been many teams over the years that had top talent, but could not put it together. Remember the Eagles “dream team” a few years back?

      Honestly I believe the Steelers got too cocky. They needed to be humble but confident. And that starts with Tomlin.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      With the possible exception of Cam Heyward, I must say that I agree with everything you’ve stated. Well said!

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Tomlin is a politician, an ass kisser and deferrer.

    • NinjaMountie

      You realize that saying your worried about winning in the playoffs isn’t that big of prediction, don’t you?
      I can say, without seeing what team we put on the field next season, that I think we are going to lose in the playoffs. Statistically, I have a GREAT chance of looking like Nostradamus.
      I only bring this up because I’m getting a little annoyed at people, not you, pointing to this loss and using it as justification for how poor they said the Steelers were all year.
      This was a disappointing defeat but it doesn’t erase all of the good things they did this year, nor their potential.

    • Baz Jams

      Big Al my man! Captain in the U.S. military, 3 tours of duty, and received the Bronze Star. A true leader of men, and yet he speaks in riddles after an epic failure. Well (living in the little world of left tackle) and not knowing what the problem is…..is in fact the problem! Living in the world of left tackle is to live in the world of left guard….ect ect. I’m starting to see some things that as a retired non com are becoming clear. Big Al sets himself apart from the rest of the team. Maybe it’s the elitist West Point thing, but after putting himself on an island multiple times, I don’t think I would get in a foxhole next to this guy. The Unit/Team comes before the Soldier/Player!
      And one of the reasons for failure Big Al is looking for is lack of nutsac! FYI: there is a reason Haley ran to the right.

    • NinjaMountie

      Sometimes addition by subtraction is a real thing. That’s why I’m a HUGE advocate of not bringing Bell back.

    • NinjaMountie

      Just like a “holier than thou” non-com to belittle a person because they don’t do things the way you think they should.
      I could have lived with everything you said until the “not getting into a foxhole” next to him. That says more about you than him. He’s proven he’s reliable.

    • NinjaMountie

      SMH….siiigggghhhhh

    • Ken Krampert

      What he is subtly getting at is that this team is not focused. Taking videos and playing games in the locker room after practice is more important than maybe watching film of an opponent and putting in extra time in the weight room. I am sure Harrison saw it and that is why he distanced himself from the team. Sometimes when you are very talented, guys think they can get by on talent alone. Dedication, leadership, focus and hard work separates the Steelers from the Patriots. Can you imagine the Patriots locker room looking anything like the Steelers after a practice. No, because you never see a video of it, because Belichick doesn’t allow it. It all starts with Tomlin……

    • Mike Popovich

      A win is a win, but Tomlin has a health stack of ugly ones. With what AV is saying here , Ben’s constant critiques of the coaching staff, and how often we hear the Tomlinism “games are not won on style points”, you have to wonder if what Tomlin is actually saying is that the Steelers won because they had the more athletically talented roster, despite the coaches inability of putting the players in a position to win.