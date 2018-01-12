Hot Topics

    Alejandro Villanueva Ranked 15th Best Left Tackle Of 2017

    By Alex Kozora January 12, 2018 at 08:00 am

    Alejandro Villanueva has had quite the journey. Army veteran to defensive line to turning into a franchise left tackle. Now that the season is over, the World Wide Web is full of rankings and review of 2017. As we’ve done with quarterbacks and the defensive line, we’re checking out Bleacher Report’s NFL 1000, breaking down most of the left tackles in the league. 

    That job was taken up by Duke Manyweather, one of the best follows for the lowdown on the offensive line. He definitely has credibility. And in ranking the best left tackles in the league for this year, Villanueva came in at 15th place. He scored a 75 out of 100.

    In breaking him down, Manyweather writes:

    “Villanueva is one of the best stories in the NFL, from his service in the U.S. Army to being cut from or never signed to multiple practice squads to now becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers starting left tackle. Villanueva has gotten better every season since he became the starter in 2015, and it isn’t always pretty, but it has proved to be effective for the massive 6’9″ 320-pound tackle.”

    Not a ton of info here about his play but he sums Villanueva up well. He’s especially struggled at the beginning of years and evened out after the fact.

    By our charting, Villanueva allowed a team-high six sacks this season, though some of that can be attributed to his position and the fact he was so available. No other Steeler played more snaps along the line.

    In specific categories, Villanueva graded out with a 18/25 for his pass protection and a 16/20 as a run blocker. He graded worst in his power, just a 14/20, which makes sense given his tall frame.

    Villanueva is in a tough class of AFC North blindside protectors, coming in third place behind Joe Thomas (2nd) and Ronnie Stanley (12th). Chris Hubbard was not ranked with this group; I assume he’ll be with the right tackles.

    If you’re curious, the Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari finished at the top with a score of 83, so the gap between 1st and 15th isn’t substantial.

    In all, a fair ranking. Hopefully Villanueva will even out next year. If he does, he’s certainly capable of cracking the top ten.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Rocksolid20

      How is he Pro Bowl if he is ranked #15 ?

    • CoachCot

      Sounds about right to me

    • CoachCot

      Because he did not kneel for the anthem

    • letownia

      Isn’t Harrison really good against larger tackles ? How do you all think he stacks up against Villanueva?

    • 20Stoney

      There’s always undeserving people in the pro bowl, based purely on their play.

    • heath miller

      because pro bowl is voting for favs not the best players.. people love him … after the national anthem fiasco when he stood alone on the field while the team remained in the locker room … that next week he was the leading jersey sold in the NFL .. that = votes.. so he goes to the pro bowl as number 15 . thats why the pro bowl is a joke ..

    • heath miller

      yep .. exact answer .. could have been the best or worst or 15th best … as long as you stand for the anthem you are a po bowler… amazing and thus why th NFL has lots a ton of viewers ,,,betwen that and the partisan ref calls .. its become a joke. i bet refs determine the outcome in 40% of the games.. worst thing they ever did was focus in on the refs calling the penalties on the broadcast .. of course they call more penalties to get more air time .. and if you dont believe that you just arnt paying attention .. HEEATH

    • The Tony

      We will never know. Titans are going to go into New England and win!!!!!

      Hopefully

    • JZ

      true….he didn’t deserve it. cam heyward did though…..too bad

    • CoachCot

      Doesn’t matter as neither would get to play in the game anyways 🙂

    • FATCAT716

      Lol sad but true

    • jsteeler72

      If you go back and look at some of the preseason reports from just last year there are a couple of mentions of him struggling against JH.

    • jsteeler72

      He led the Pro Bowl in Fan Voting. That makes him an automatic Pro Bowl player. The same for every other position. If you get the most fan votes at your position then you make the Pro Bowl. But only the leading vote getter is guaranteed their spot based solely on fan votes.

    • FATCAT716

      The Steelers know Harrison very well & I’m sure that matchup has been watched alot during camp. Villanueva said he learned alot about the position from Harrison so I’m sure he understands how to play him

    • pittfan

      +100. I would not be shocked at all by that