    Antonio Brown: A Journey From Undervalued, 6th Round Pick To Unanimous All-Pro

    By Parker Abate January 6, 2018 at 10:52 am

    He doesn’t cut hard enough. He won’t succeed against physical cornerbacks. He doesn’t have the skills to separate from defenders. He will only be able to play slot in the NFL. He is not a great route runner.

    Those are just a couple of the things that were said about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown before the 2010 NFL Draft. Many bought into those ideas, especially after Brown only came down with 16 catches for 167 yards in his rookie season. Of course, Brown was behind Mike Wallace, Hines Ward, Emmanuel Sanders, and Antwaan Randle El that year.

    The following season, however, Brown skyrocketed to the No. 2 wide receiver behind Wallace, and hauled in 67 catches for 1,108 yards. Heading into the 2012 season, Wallace decided to hold out from training camp, unhappy with his contract situation.

    The Steelers saw Brown’s potential and locked him up instead of entertaining Wallace. The rest, as they say, is history. Brown has taken the league by storm ever since.

    Anyone who has followed AB on social media over the years recognizes the time and commitment he has put in to be successful. The Steelers have been blessed with a hardworking, dedicated, once in a generation type of player. So many people didn’t expect to get much from the guy. To many, he was a 6th round pick who probably wouldn’t pan out. Boy, were those people wrong. Brown is now only a couple successful seasons away from passing Ward on the all-time Steelers all-time receiving yardage list.

    His critics early on have been proven wrong due to his hard work. He is one of, if not, the toughest receivers to guard in the entire National Football League. His route running continues to leave many in awe and his separation skills are second to none. He has proven that he can line up outside or in the slot, and get open no matter what.

    It was announced yesterday that Antonio Brown was the only player to be voted to the AP First Team All-Pro team unanimously. The honor of being placed on the AP First Team All-Pro team has become almost something to expect for Brown as he has now made the team four times. This year, however, was the first season that the votes for Brown were unanimous. It didn’t matter to voters that he missed the last two and a half games of the regular season. His dominance and brilliance on the field was properly recognized.

    His career, thus far, is one to appreciate. He is the most dominant wide receiver under 6 feet tall that many have ever seen play. When all is said and done, he could be considered, pound for pound, one of the best wide receivers of all time.

    It all began with a 5’10 wide receiver from Central Michigan having more people doubt him than believe in him. Brown has worked his butt off since and this past season has been another year of Brown proving that.

    Brown’s career has much more in store and I’m sure the next achievement that he would love to cross off the list would be a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

    Parker Abate

    Pittsburgh Steelers’ football and writing are the two passions for Parker Abate. He may only be 21 years old, but his knowledge and experience regarding the two are advanced. He is currently studying to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications with a specialization in Sports Communication. He had written several pieces regrading Steelers football prior to joining Steelers Depot in December of 2017. Parker’s favorite Steeler (and athlete) of all time is Hines Ward. He bleeds black and gold and is also an avid follower of the Pirates and Penguins. Follow him on Twitter @parkerabate

    • Jeremy Scott

      “Does not like to work.” Bahahahahahaha

    • Kevin Artis

      Our wr coach will retire but I hope he sticks around in some capacity within the organization.
      Brown
      Wallace
      Sanders
      Bryant
      JuJu
      Rogers
      Just to name a few. How about the others that played well:
      Hamilton
      Ayers
      We need his expertise to recognize talent. I at least hopes he waits until after the draft to retire.
      I would draft another to keep the cupboard full.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Remember this article when we’re doing the pre draft discussion threads this coming off season.

      You can’t just read the scouting reports and assume they’re accurate. These analysts are wrong all the time. You have to watch these guys with your own eyes. And trust what you SEE not what you READ.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Great article, Parker!
      AB is my favorite player I have ever seen play. He is the most electric player bar none and he works off the field like he hasn’t made it yet!
      #boomin’

    • Charles Haines

      As I remember, Steelers did “entertain” Wallace but he held out and they offered the contract to AB instead.
      These scouting reports are incredible sometimes, the one above bears zero resemblance to AB, the entire thing is wrong. Best part was “very thin and small in stature” right underneath “didn’t miss a game in 3 years”. Perhaps this “scout’ moved on to the 4 letter network with the rest of the draft geniuses. Good Post Parker

    • LHW

      “Functional strength?” I can clearly recall the Ravens game on Christmas day 2016. He used his limited functional strength to stay upright long enough to reach across the goal line during the last play of the game to earn the win with 3 players draped on him doing everything they could to prevent him from doing just that. Imagine he did have functional strength? The guy would be a beast.
      It seems that being an NFL scout is like being an art critic – they over analyze and pen complicated prose just to sound like they actually know what they are each analyzing. I sure am glad I am neither!

    • Jeff McNeill

      He might wind up the best WR of all time not just the best pound for pound.

    • CoachCot

      I have a feeling he could put up Jerry Rice-ish career numbers and people would still use the “but” clause because of his height