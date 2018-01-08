Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Participates Some In Steelers Monday Bonus Practice

    By Dave Bryan January 8, 2018 at 01:26 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game this coming Sunday and all signs continue to point to wide receiver Antonio Brown being able to participate in that contest.

    Brown, who suffered a left calf injury during the first half of the Steelers Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots, hasn’t played since. The wide receiver, however, said Monday afternoon that he was glad to be back with his teammates at practice earlier in the day, according to Missi Matthews of steelers.com. Monday was a bonus practice day for the Steelers with them being on a bye last week.

    Brown said after practice that he went through most drills on Monday in his first session back with the team, according to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    The Steelers will resume practices on Wednesday and Brown is expected to be a participant in them in some capacity the remainder of the week. The wide receiver spent the weekend in South Florida training and running routes with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. In those several social media videos that both Brown and Johnson posted over the weekend the Steelers wide receiver didn’t appear to be limited much, if any, by his previous calf injury.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference on Tuesday and at that time he’s expected to give a very positive update on the health of Brown, who would have been considered as questionable this past weekend had the team not had a first-round playoff bye.

    • Danny Porter

      Welcome back AB!!!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Let’s get ready to rumble

    • I forget which beat writer tweeted it last week, but they said AB would have been able to play had there been a game last week, and he’ll be nearly 100 by this coming Sunday.

    • FATCAT716

      That injury may have been a blessing in disguise being it may have allowed AB to be over the foot injury as well & now be 100%. Also it allowed Ben a chance to get on one accord with the other receivers

    • RangerBrigade

      One thing I am nervous about with AB is that if he isn’t 100% will the Steelers and Ben manage it correctly. We all know AB wants his as does any top notch receiver and he is the best in the game right now. I do get concerned with Ben forcing the ball to him especially against a very good secondary. The truth of the matter is the other wideouts especially JuJu but even Bryant to some extent played very well in the two games AB was out. I am not trying to imply that maybe they should leave Brown out – but sometimes it is hard to integrate the guy coming off injury back into the fray.

    • Sam Clonch

      No ego allowed at this point in the season. Throw it to the open guy. There could be no bigger feather in AB’s cap than a ring on his finger!