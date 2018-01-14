Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger On Why He Didn’t Sneak: ‘That’s Over My Head’

    By Alex Kozora January 14, 2018 at 06:37 pm

    Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers putting up 42 points against a very tough Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense, the offense still had several miscues that, in part, cost them the game. Twice, the Steelers went for it on 4th and 1. Twice, they failed. Neither time did Ben Roethlisberger sneak it. One was a toss to Le’Veon Bell, a disastrous loss of four, and the other playaciton that fell incomplete to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    So the obvious question after the game was: why no sneak? Roethlisberger didn’t offer much of an answer. “It’s over my head,” he said, per this tweet from the NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

    Clearly, a deflection to the coaching staff and Todd Haley.

    The fact the Steelers didn’t sneak it may be a disappointment but hardly a surprise. The sneak has been taken out of the playbook and hasn’t been run since 2015. Which is odd considering how successful Pittsburgh is at it. Here’s a great nugget from NFL Research.

    That’s right. Ben is 18/19 on career sneaks, even better than Tom Brady, widely regarded as the league’s best at them.

    In Pittsburgh’s mind, their goal is to protect Roethlisberger from taking the beating of a sneak. That, clearly, is a debatable mindset, especially in a playoff game. That’s taking the all out of Ben’s hands, who has said he is all for running them. Here’s what he told Jeremy Fowler when this issue came up in Week 3’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

    Tomlin and Haley have pulled the plug on QB sneaks. And in doing so, pulled the plug on their 2017 season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Jason Vancil

      That is just the dumbest thing I have heard. I thought I followed a much smarter organization and coaching staff. I am a Tomlin supporter but this is testing my support and patience. Makes no sense to not have Ben sneak the ball.

    • mtrico

      Just another in a long line of examples as to the sheer stupidity of this coaching staff.

    • blue

      Somebody needs fired.

    • SixburghFan

      So, who do we want as our new Offensive Coordinator? I know people are saying Fichtner – and I don’t know much about him, other than he is close with Ben – but is there someone else out there who would be good for the job? By good for the job, I mean aggressive, creative, and competent. Or is Fichtner the man?

    • Melly

      I have been a Tomlin backer, but the 4th and 1 plays and the onside attempt?! GMFB!!!!!!! What is the percentage of getting an onside kick????

    • Chris

      No need to get the QB air holed in the regular season but in the post season it’s worth it. I was okay with the pass play if Juju isnt held its a big time play. The pitch play was awful. Personally, i thought butler was worse than haley today.

    • Nolrog

      If they change one, I’d like to see Rex as the DC (even though I don’t think he would accept a DC position anymore.)

    • Melly

      His answers and rationalization at his Press Conf peeved me off too!

    • Chris

      not calling the timeouts before the 2 minute warning and the onside kick with 3 clock stoppages was so freaking bad

    • SixburghFan

      I wouldn’t mind that, if he could handle the idea of not being the HC.

    • Melly

      i agree. they had it set up w/ the timeouts and 2min warning to possibly stop them, have them punt, and give Ben the time to tie!

    • AndyR34

      While Haley certainly has his warts…and the fact that he hasn’t been extended is telling…the fact is the offense has never been more prolific than it has under Haley. Not saying he is a genius, but certainly effective. Maybe Ben was so quick to say he’s coming back because he knows Haley isn’t, but in my mind Butler and Smith are the only coordinators that deserve to be fired.

    • CountryClub

      I’m all for them not running the sneak in almost every situation. Keeping Ben healthy is goal A. But, this is the freaking playoffs. You take the chance in do or die games.

    • AndyR34

      “His non-answers and poor rationalization at his Press Conf peeved me off too! There…I fixed it for you. 😂

    • SixburghFan

      My problem with Haley is that he is rarely aggressive until he ‘has’ to be, such as when we are trailing by 21. I understand why we don’t attack all the time with our defense (because we don’t have the players, especially without Shazier) but when you have the offensive talent at every position like we do, we should be creative and aggressive from the first play and I don’t think we are.

    • Don

      That’s right. It’s not just that they allowed 45 (actually 38 on the defense), but it’s the opponent. Absolutely ridiculous that they couldn’t stop that offense. Even inspite of the turnovers and other miscues, the Steelers put up 6 TDs against a very good defense. When you’re facing Blake Bortles, you should expect to win with half that. Unbelievable.

    • terry

      That is a crock … It shouldn’t even have to be called. He should just be able to go up to the line and do it. That is just situational football ( pretty much should be a default setting )

    • AndyR34

      I get that, but as I said…we have seldom been this prolific…aggressive or not…and…you can’t be one-dimensional in that regard. But tell me…who is better that we can hire?

    • greeny

      This is why Tomlin needs to go to as well. You are the head coach. You can easily say Todd you are going to run a QB sneak here but he does not regardless of it being in the playbook or not. I don’t care even they would bring Landry Jones and tip their hand for that one play. That’s the play call to call in that situation. If it’s obvious to everyone watching then it is an alarming problem.

    • Doug Andrews

      The argument that they want to save Ben holds no weight. Tom Brady has been sneaking since entering the league and he’s a healthy 40 something year old now. Let that sink in.

    • ThePointe

      B’S. Tom Brady the undisputed best QB of all time runs the sneak many times every season. You want everyone to believe that the Steelers offense shouldn’t ever have to face a 4th &1? Ridiculous.

    • AndyR34

      Well…in situational football, Tomlin makes the calls, not Haley or Ben. And we know that is not one of MT’s core competencies. Ergo, the dfault excuse is we did not execute. The 4th and 1’s were great calls…we just didn’t execute. (sarcasm)

    • Shane Mitchell

      Lets see 6’5″ 270lb QB, all pro center, all pro guard, all pro RB and we need half a yard………….what should we call?

    • AndyR34

      But we were going to fool them, dontcha know.

    • ThePointe

      There are two sides to an offensive coordinator. The side that installs the offensr, and the side that calls plays on gameday. Make no mistake, this is 100% Todd Haley’s offense no matter who calls the plays. However Haley’s play calling on game day has been suspect for the last several years and that is where he is failing IMO.

    • Shane Mitchell

      No doubt, they probably brought in their dime package for short yardage against us at this point. SMH

    • TroymanianDevil

      Look people, I’m ready to move on from Haley too, given that his contract his up.

      But the team scored 42 points. The defense was the problem today. 0 sacks, 0 turnovers 45 points. Dominated at the line of scrimmage and giving up 8/14 on 3rd down. Couldn’t even stop them when Fournette got hurt. Yeldon just picked up where Fournette left off.

      All that being said, let’s hope we add the sneak back into the playbook

    • AndyR34

      That’s all basically true, but as I said…we have seldom been this prolific over this many seasons. You don’t have an answer to that…and, second, who would be better that we can get???

    • AndyR34

      😂!

    • AndyR34

      ^This

    • Darth Blount 47

      January 14th, 2018.

      I’ve just read the stupidest, dumbest, most idiotic, most asinine fuc**** thing I’ll read all year.

      Hands down.

      (The content of course, NOT the authorship)

    • SixburghFan

      I’m not sure who to hire — I actually ask this question in a post below.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Ok lets say that is a legit argument, so whats our next best option to gain half a yard? all pro center, all pro guard, all pro RB.

    • Michael Putman

      There has been too much finger pointing from Ben this year. I’m tired of hearing him deflect blame. If he feels that the call is so bad, then he needs to audible out of it. We need to see some things change this offseason, there is entirely too much dysfunction on this team…

    • ThePointe

      I’m not saying you are wrong. This offense along with the players running this offense is very prolific, and Todd needs to get credit for that. I’m not in the replace Haley crowd. Just pointing out that Tood is failing in the play calling portion of his job.

    • CP72

      Boy…Ben has no issues tossing Haley under the bus.

      Give Ben Fichtner and see how it goes.

    • AndyR34

      Hard for me to say…I don’t know when Ben checks out of the play called and when not. Also, as I said elsewhere, Tomlin is the one who ‘approves’ situational play calls…and I don’t think that is a core competency of his.

    • CP72

      I don’t think Haley will be back. I think Butler will be.

    • AndyR34

      Mis-carraige of justice…the offense has been quite productive since the 1st Jags game…even today (!)…the defense not so much…56 sacks notwithstanding.

    • melblount

      Did BB say, “It’s over my head” or “Haley has a hole in his head”?

    • ThePointe

      I’m ready to move on from Butler. No room for loyalty. He’s had several years now, and everything is like Lebeau never left. The defensive philosophy is old and tired and outdated. Tebowed again!

    • Steelers32

      Not a Tomlin fan, none of the foolishness surprises me. May make me spit out some perfectly good whiskey now and then, utter a profanity string at the T V, you know little stuff. Calling for his head now is just a knee jerk reaction, he has done things like this from day 1. Afraid you all need to get used to it, i fear his position is safe for as long as he wants it. Loyalty can be a double edged sword and the Rooneys are willing to fall on it.

    • Kevin Artis

      Why do you expect to win against Blake Bortles when you made Huntley, Kizer(twice) Brissett, Savage look like Joe Montana.

    • Doug Andrews

      1 FB dive with Nix 2. line up Nix and Bell in the I formation and handoff to Bell running up the the middle. Anything but a god awful toss play against a fast reacting fast flowing defense. Sometimes as much as I like Tomlin/Haley they tend to get cute sometimes and outsmart themselves.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Even the pass to Juju on 4th & 1 was a horrible call. Get the damn first down and move the chains. This team also has a penchant for going deep on 3 & 1 and that also drives me nuts. Tomlin and Haley get too cute and outcoach themselves. It’s been happening far too long now.

    • T R

      well you can check into anything else you want.. why not check into a QB sneak, Tomlin already said in a presser that Ben has the right to check into something cause he on the field and see more then them (coaches) see. Check into it and deal with back lash after u get it.

      So don’t give me that “over your head” BS.. Ben again deflecting and point fingers

    • Chris92021

      I am betting the biggest reason why Big Ben will be back in 2018 will be because Todd Haley won’t be calling the plays. Give Randy Fichtner the job, please.

    • T R

      exactly. offense was the least of worries. although them 4th down were big. should never been in that position having to score 42 damn points to keep up. it would be one thing if offense was not doing anything and defense was tired. but offense had long drives. then defense comes right in and gives them scores quick

    • Doug Andrews

      Butler was terrible this game. I’m not even sure he makes in game adjustments

    • SixburghFan

      I agree most of this is on the defense. However, we were down 21 – 0 (instead of 21 to ‘not zero’) because the offense didn’t get any points on it’s first two drives. In addition, at least four of the touchdowns we scored weren’t because of great play calls – they were the result of amazing throws and catches or Ben making a crazy improv lateral. It doesn’t seem like we see players comfortably or quickly open because of scheme often enough.

      Having said all that, I’m open to the possibility that Ben is checking out of things or missing open receivers and that not as much of this is on Haley as I think.

    • Ichabod

      All OCs come from somewhere, including the good ones. Go out and find one. With the talent we have it has to be hard to fail.
      Besides, it is obvious Ben has had enough of Haley.

    • ThePointe

      This could be a fabulous compromise that I could get behind. Keep Haley as the evil genius he is drawing up these plays and concepts, just let Randy call the plays on game day.

    • Steeldog22

      Inexcusable.

    • GravityWon

      Due to stars. Haley is more of a roadblock than a mastermind.

    • SwagDaddy330

      THEY NEEDED SIX. FREAKING. INCHES. —– TWICE!

      W. T. F. !!!

    • melblount

      10-to-1 Haley is in a bar fight tonight.

    • John A Stewart

      Jim Cardwell he was Manning and Flacco OC when the Ravens won their last Super Bowl. I don’t know anything about Fichtner other than he’s Bens buddy.

    • Chris92021

      Agreed. Butler was so bad that I am not so sure he will even coach in the NFL again, especially given his age.

    • GravityWon

      I think Haley needs to go. My concern is that Fitchner is a good QB coach who isn’t fit to be a coordinator.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Munchak?

    • Steelers32

      I am pretty sure if BA was still the OC we would not be having many of these debates… as Ben would have been gone due to either multiple concussions or battered body years ago.
      Haley extended Bens career by seasons, I will give him that.

    • Applebite

      Hasn’t been tried since the 2014 season. So there’s that..

      But you know what? This wouldn’t have been a question, had Haley not run a stupid toss play on 4th and 1…
      So for whatever reason, i’d like to know from Coach T and Haley, why in that situation they didn’t spread the defense out? Go 4 wide, and if it’s not there, let Ben sneak it over. Would have made much more sense to me.

    • John A Stewart

      Butler seems like a dumb country boy to me it’s like Lebeau is still hear with that zone s!:t.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Haley may have called those horrible 4th & 1 plays, but when does, Ben needs to be more forceful, willing to step up and say “let me sneak it”.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Sure, the offense could’ve done even better. I agree. 42 points with 2 dumb 4th down calls.
      But for me it’s on the defense. The reason it was 21-0 was b/c they marched down the field. The defense did nothing. In fact, I’ll say them marching down the field on the opening drive and getting a TD set the tone. Everyone, including myself was like wtf just happened.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Haha you’re describing me watching the game.

    • SixburghFan

      He’s a great o-line coach. He seemed like an average head coach. My concern is that he’d be too old school and/or too conservative for my liking.

    • John A Stewart

      He doesn’t know how

    • Matt Hatchett

      Haley will not be back and he knows that or maybe Roethlisberger will not be back and he knows that.

    • John A Stewart

      Jim Cardwell

    • John A Stewart

      Jim Cardwell please

    • Dan

      Pagano is available. I’d like that.

    • John A Stewart

      Exactly they let players go with no problem why not do it to their coaching staff.

    • Dan

      I don’t think Munch is much of an Xs and Os guy. He’s the best positional coach in the league though.

    • SixburghFan

      I hear ya. I had to move to the basement to watch the game at the 21 – 0 point because my kids had friends over and I was getting a little too riled up!

    • John A Stewart

      Ben is a very very good Jock

    • Tom moore

      Oc is a fn idiot

    • cknuckles60191

      I guess the Steelers are doing it for Shitzer……They look paralyzed.

    • Steelers32

      scummy thing to say

    • rick randall

      Butler has no talented players in the middle of the base defence.
      That’s the simplest recipe for disaster in football, outside of a totally incompetent quarterback.

    • John A Stewart

      Why Fichtner do you know anything about him only that he’s Bens buddy. Personally I want Jim Cardwell.

    • rick randall

      Hampton, Farrior, Polamalu, and Clark made Lebeau look smart for a long time.

    • SixburghFan

      I agree with that – and I truly do appreciate that aspect of what he’s done.

    • SixburghFan

      Wow… something only someone hiding behind a screen would ‘say’…

    • AndreH

      I’ve been saying that about Tomlin ever since he got here. Limited experience, one year as defensive coordinator and prior to that he was the DB’s coach under Jon Gruden. Inherited an experience playoff tested team with a Super Bowl winning QB. Defense under Lebeau and now Butler has steadily gotten worse throughout Tomlin tenure. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense looked unstoppable and Steelers defense had no answer for it. The whole week the media played up the Jags defense but it was the offense that that stole the show. Mike Tomlin deserve a lot of the blame for this debacle. But I think he will continue to get a pass like he always does.

    • #7

      As if we needed anymore proof that the head coach on this team is a moron, but here it is. Mike Tomlin is dead weight.

    • Zombie Nixon

      Delete your account.

    • #7

      You can blame Haley all you want, but this ridiculous “protection” of Ben either falls on Tomlin, or his bosses. Period. If Tomlin wanted a QB sneak, then he would use his authority and call for it. But Tomlin is a useless, vapid, empty track suit, so maybe he doesn’t have that authority.

    • Chris92021

      Fine by me. Anyone but Haley.

    • cknuckles60191

      “We’re going to play [the Patriots] again. We can play them in hell, we
      can play them in Haiti, we can play them in New England. …  We’re
      gonna
      win.” – Mike MItchell
      ~~~~~~~
      He must have been talking about next season.

    • cknuckles60191

      Who would have thought that losing James Harrison would make Squealers defense implode.

    • Balok’s Plight

      He’s gotta go

    • cknuckles60191

      Remember a few weeks ago when Cam Heyward said: ‘He [James Harrison] won’t be getting a ring with us’ ?

      Pepperidge Farms Remembers……

    • #7

      Who would’ve thought that your mother and your uncle procreating would produce such a vile, disgusting human being

    • cknuckles60191

      Remember when Rapey Ben wanted to see the Jaguars in the playoffs? Oooops….

    • #7

      Remember when your father/uncle left his sister/your mother after he knocked her up and was told his unborn child had a brain defect? Sorry…

    • cknuckles60191

      Steelers did know that the bye week was over and that there was a playoff game today right?

    • FATCAT716

      I would hate that. This team is already over confident & cocky don’t need that idiot

    • Stevie D

      Good Season for all Steelers fans. They would have lost next week to Patriots anyway. Save yourself the hurt one week earlier.

    • Scott

      Sometimes your best defense is a good offense. 2 boneheaded 4th down and short calls that didn’t convert isn’t going to cut it. And those bad 4th down calls by the way put our defense back on the field with lousy field position. Convert even one of them and it’s a different game.

    • David Ryan

      It doesn’t matter if you can’t do it when it counts. All those stats don’t mean anything if only win one home playoff game in the last 7 years