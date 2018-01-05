Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Ranked As 5th Best QB In 2017

    By Alex Kozora January 5, 2018 at 09:30 am

    In Bleacher Report’s yearly NFL1000, Ben Roethlisberger came away ranked 5th for quarterbacks in 2017. Ranked by Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar, two very smart guys, they tallied up Roethlisberger in the following categories.

    Accuracy: 20/25
    Arm:     23/25
    Under Pressure:     16/20
    Decision-Making:     17/20

    With ten points for his positional value, he finished with an overall grade of 86 out of 100. Here’s an excerpt of what Schofield had to say about Roethlisberger’s performance.

    “…Roethlisberger turned it on coming down the stretch. He threw four touchdown passes in back-to-back games against the Titans and the Packers, and when the Steelers were able to go uptempo, particularly at home, Roethlisberger seemed to thrive.”

    And Farrar.

    “…he’s kept everything under control over the second half of the 2017 season, and he’s perfectly aligned with a vertical passing game with a ton of quick receivers who are learning their route placements.”

    Roethlisberger finished the year completing 64.2% of his passes with 28 touchdowns, 14 picks, and over 4200 yards. Following the disaster that was the Jaguars game, he threw 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The Steelers weren’t shy about throwing the ball either. Over that span, he attempted at least 40 passes in four games, including a franchise record 66 against the Baltimore Ravens.

    While there were still moments of inconsistency, Roethlisberger proved that he’s still nearly as good as he’s ever been. You could even argue him a spot higher though it’s understandable he finished where he did because of those rough patches.

    Ahead of Roethlisberger were: Drew Brees (88 grade), Russell Wilson (88), Aaron Rodgers (89), and Tom Brady at the top (91).

    Notable quarterbacks Big Ben finished just ahead of include Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, and Cam Newton.

    If you’re curious, the next AFC North quarterback to appear is Andy Dalton at 24th and overall grade of 72, 14 points lower than Roethlisberger. Joe Flacco came in at 27th with a grade of 67. Deshone Kizer isn’t even the highest ranked QB on his own team; that goes to Kevin Hogan, who made enough appearances to rank 40th. Kizer was three spots behind him after one of the most disastrous starts of the season. That wasn’t “good” enough for last place – Paxton Lynch had that dubious honor.

    Long story short. Another great year for Roethlisberger, who I feel is accurately summed up on this list. And why you should cherish every moment with #7. Because who knows, maybe this really is his last season.

    • CoachCot

      Same group had Watt and Dupree in the mid 20 for edge defenders throughout the league

    • CountryClub

      Seems like a fair rating. Since Rodgers barely played this year, I’d have Ben as the 2nd best QB this yr behind Brady. But again, not going to scream about him being 5th.

    • Orlysteel

      Hope it’s not his last year, hope he’s not worried about getting hurt, in today’s NFL quarterbacks are super protected, he’s got a great offense of line, has a great team and is playing the best ball of his life, could win a few more Super Bowls if he sticks around.

    • johnhoien

      Really hope he continues to play through his contract, we are so spoiled to have him as QB year in and out.

    • SwagDaddy330

      there are $17 million reasons why it won’t be his last year.

    • Michael James

      That’s very generous tbh.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      This seems about right – 86/100 is about I would give B.B. based on the ENTIRE season.
      I would have likely put him top3 for the second half of the season alone.

    • Big Joe

      He had a good year and I still have to point out that much of his and the team’s first half struggles had to be associated with some new/rusty players in key positions on O and D while also playing 6 of 9 on the road. The team wasn’t in synch and tough road stadium communications amplified the impacts of that unfamiliarity and rust. Not totally the problem to be sure, but it contributed greatly I think.

    • If Ben hadn’t gotten off to such a rough start he’d probably be #1 on that list.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I couldn’t agree more. We are spoiled to have Ben. And I hope he gives us one more year.

      We have all watch Ben over the years and we all know his strengths and weaknesses. But I have never seen a tougher QB. I will never forget the game when Haloti Ngata bashed his nose into corn flakes and he snapped it back into place and won the game. I will never forget Super Bowl 43 when he led us down the field on the drive of his life and threw that pinpoint pass to Holmes for the win. But most of all I will never forget that he is a Steeler to the core. Loyal. Competitive. Tough. And a winner.

      Please come back Ben. Just one more year.

    • Well, he did have that 5 INT game against the Jags.

    • Steeler Nation!

      And that one game throws off everything from a statistical standpoint. But in game situations where you are trailing, what is a competitor going to do? He’s going to take chances, maybe make some throws he wouldn’t normally make-leading to EXTRA INTS. Ben’s not going to check it down and punt, because he wants to win, stats be damned.

    • Alex Kozora

      Same group. Different people though. Mark (and many others on that team) are very good at what they do.