    Ben Roethlisberger Says He Doesn’t Think Sunday Will Be His Last Game

    By Alex Kozora January 10, 2018 at 02:03 pm

    Though the focus is entirely on this Sunday, whenever the Pittsburgh Steelers ends, the focus will all go in one direction. Squarely on Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who hinted at retirement last year, which sent the world into a tizzy, sounded a little more confident about returning for 2018.

    Speaking to reporters today, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Roethlisberger said he doesn’t think” this will be his last game at Heinz Field, though he made no promises.

    Retirement, the will-he, won’t-he, speculation will run rampant throughout the season. But he has every reason to return. A championship caliber team that will be mostly intact, assuming Le’Veon Bell is retained, in 2018. The core pieces aren’t going anywhere. Antonio Brown is locked up. The offensive line will remain the same. And the defense has its superstars coming back with a secondary that will hopefully continue to rise.

    Still, Big Ben is bound to be a bit coy about his future and he still leaves retirement as a possibility in the above tweet. He’s kept the short-term focus on the next game, something he’s repeated all year long anytime a brave reporter has asked him about his playing future.

    What we know is that Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career. Over the back half of the year, he’s been spectacular. He’ll face a tough challenge Sunday against Jacksonville, which boasts the best defense in the playoff race, but Big Ben is at the top of his game, getting Brown back, with a supporting cast peaking at the right time.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Steeldog22

      If Ben thinks he can win 2 SB on the back end, and he can, and then retire, he’s going to give it a shot.

    • Conserv_58

      Ben has maintained the attitude that at this stage of his career he doesn’t look past the current season. I’m sure that his being this healthy this late in the season is a contributing factor. I wish for his sake that, if he is serious about playing next year, he hires a personal trainer to work with him in the off season and get him in good physical condition.

    • srdan

      AGreed. I count last year. He is 0/3 with two to go.

    • Shane Mitchell

      If he does retire I am sure there is another veteran QB that would like to step in and play QB next year for a chance at a superbowl.

    • LucasY59

      it is a possibility, but I would rather have Ben, and I dont think they should use a draft pick on a QB (unless it is too good of value to pass a guy up…which probably means 3rd rd or later, and even that isnt likely since most QBs get reached for)

    • StrengthOfVictory

      You can’t ask for a better group of players around you than this one. We know they’re capable of special things, so it makes sense for Ben to ride with them as much as possible to win championships. And if the Steelers add a few more pieces—like a versatile tight end, another safety, and perhaps another linebacker—this group could potentially be even better.

    • steeltown

      Don’t GOOOOOOO

    • steeltown

      no doubt

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, if he did retire I was thinking earlier this season I didnt want them to draft a rookie QB either, I wanted them to trade their 1st for Garoppolo but since that ship has sailed we probably would have to look for an older veteran QB to contend next year for a superbowl without Ben…….not sure who just yet, could we win with Alex Smith, Eli Manning or possibly Romo?

    • John Noh

      I certainly hope not! I hope the Steelers have three more wins left this season.

      I think the headline could be a bit clearer. Ben doesn’t think this will be his last “Home” game.

    • popsiclesticks

      I just don’t think you can with with Alex Smith unless your defense absolutely drags you kicking and screaming. He’s the reason they lost on Sunday and he’s also a big part of why they lost to the Steelers last year in the conference semifinal.

    • Xclewsive

      Landry Jones is Alex Smith. The Steelers have a tough road ahead if and when Ben retires. If the Steelers chose not to resign Lev Bell and Ben goes this offense is heading even with AB/JUJU to the toilet.

    • LucasY59

      Smith is the only one I think could possibly help, but the D needs to help him win, so they cant trade too much to get him…prefer to wait till KC cuts him and then he comes to Pittsburgh for cheaper/chance to win, and to prove that he can win

      Manning will retire a Giant (even if they take Darnold or Rosen) and Romo wasnt good enough/healthy enough to win in Dallas, and being out for a yr wont help him (plus I think he likes his new job)