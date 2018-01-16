Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Wants ‘Least Amount Of Change’ With Coaching Staff

    By Alex Kozora January 16, 2018 at 11:54 am

    It’s been widely reported that there’s a rift between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley, to the point where Haley may not be brought back because of it. But talking with Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipoini on his weekly Tuesday radio spot, Roethlisberger appeared to advocate for keeping Haley. Or at the least, he said the less turnover on the coaching staff there is, the better off he and the team will be.

    “The least amount of change, the better,” Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan. “That’s from players to coaches to everything. We don’t want to have big changes. Because we’re right there. We’re on the cusp. We feel like we have some great things going for us.”

    Roethlisberger painted a different picture of his relationship with Haley, seeming to dispute reporters the two don’t talk and share an icy friendship. He told the show he and Haley had a long conversation yesterday.

    “I talked to Coach Haley yesterday. We talked in his office, just him and I, we sat down for awhile and laughed about the season and how proud we both were of how far we came as an offense.”

    A Steelers’ offense that certainly underachieved in the first half of the year. But by midseason, they found their groove and averaged nearly 30 points per game over that stretch. And of course, put up 42 points on a great Jacksonville defense in the playoff loss. It was only the second time in franchise history the Steelers scored at least 40 points – in any game – and didn’t walk away victorious.

    Roethlisberger wound up having a fantastic season and again, kept his body fresh by taking only 21 sacks. That lack of wear and tear, he said, made for the quick decision to announce his return in 2018, though he denied reports of him telling teammates he’s going to play for three more years.

    Mike Tomlin’s press conference is about to take place and hopefully he’ll shed some light on Haley’s situation. His contract is up after the year. But with Mike Munchak perhaps ready to take off for Arizona, and Ben’s comments about keeping the group in place, it now sounds logical for Haley to return.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Why? Keep Haley? Some really questionable calls. Defense didn’t play good either

    • PaeperCup

      He needs Munchak to stay. His health and ability to play is possibly a bigger key to success than the OC imo. That means having that OL do it’s job.

    • Timothy Rea

      Hopefully, they just improve the defense. The shazier injury and the “loss” against NE were the deciding factors this year. They have to get more of of them though. No impact plays against the jags or turnovers but marching down the field every time.. awful.

    • PaeperCup

      Haley is such a tough situation. Our offense put up 42 points on one of the leagues best defense. But man, that pitch on 4th and short, YUCK!

      Is Haley a bad OC? probably not, but he makes some real head scratchers at the most inopportune time.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      True they did score pts on a good defense but just like when I went to Iraq we always preached to never get complacent because it’s the little things that can kill you. Same thing happened wth the Steelers on those 4th downs bad calls. Those determined the outcome of the game. Doing a onside kick with more than 2min left. When we know Boz isn’t good at onside kicks.

    • MJK

      wow 2018 schedule these coaches at best 8-8 season patriot-l jags-l falcons-l rams-l panthers-l saints-l raiders-l bears-l maybe, more in 2017 they beat Vikings, lost to jags bad twice patriots and stinky bears
      3 good teams, 2018 they play 8 really good teams and wont make playoffs with these coaches guarenteed

    • rystorm06

      I don’t disagree with the call. The defense couldn’t stop a nose bleed. Even after the offense got us back in the game time and time again, they didn’t give the offense a chance to tie or take the lead. All they needed was one stop the entire game and they didn’t deliver. Why would they start with 2 mins left with the game on the line? I had zero faith in them as well and agree with the call

    • Intense Camel

      He must also want the least amount of SB wins as well.

    • Intense Camel

      And that’s all it takes to lose a game and end a season. Give me a less creative guy who makes the right calls in the right situations.

      Also, that game started 21-0 so I’m not giving the offense a pass either.

    • RASTA

      Bring back Mularkey!!!

      Steelers not going to the Supet Bowl 🙁

    • Charles Mullins

      I don’t get the clamoring for a new OC. We put up 42. The defense lost us the game. The browns shredded us. The pats would have put 70 up on us. I don’t know what we need to do on Defense, but it was the issue. Not the offense.

    • ThatGuy

      good teams this year doesn’t translate to good teams next year.

    • PaeperCup

      I know the onside kick was the wrong call, obviously in hind sight. But I too completely understand why that was an option. Defense couldn’t stop anything all game.

      The way I looked at it, 3 things could happen. Kickoff, defense is asked to stop them. Onside, Steelers recover. Onside, Steelers don’t recover and defense is still asked to stop them. The defense is put in the same position either way. What I didn’t at all see happening was the stupid illegal touch penalty putting them firmly in FG range. That’s the kicker, no pun intended. For as GREAT as Boz is, he’s terrible at onside kicks haha

    • PaeperCup

      true. But are you in this position to begin with without a capable OC.

      What good is an OC that makes great calls in the heat of the moment, if he can’t produce the other 99% of the time.

      I’m not a huge fan of Haley and obviously those calls were ridiculous. I wouldn’t cry if he foudn employment elsewhere, But I can’t deny this offense is really good with him…..most of the time.

    • PaeperCup

      Steelers play to the level of their opponent….I see same results. 12-4 maybe, 11-5?

    • Frank

      PFT reporting some Steelers limited partners want Tomlin gone. Perhaps the pot starts stirring.

    • Ed Smith

      What happened with Tomlin’s “we don’t live in our fears”? Do the math and that was a VERY SIMPLE decision. An on-side kick has about 5-10% chance of being successful. That means Tomlin had to have felt his Defense had <5% chance of stopping Jax deep in their own end. He then effectively gave the ball to Jax in FG position and the FG sealed the game. How many ways can one say STUPID?????????? The SIMPLE DECISION was kick it deep and rally your D to stop them (which they did on the other end of the field, but then that was the problem, wrong end of the field due to Tomlin's decision). Or maybe Mike is just not good at math… either way when leading men into battle, you have to have faith in them. Tomlin threw his D under the bus Sunday afternoon, and with it our chances for #7 this year!

    • PaeperCup

      yeah….and no. I was going to say that the offense wouldn’t be put into tough call situations if the defense held it together, but I think the 1st failed 4th down call came after the offense put the team in a hole.

      Still, I agree that defense is the bigger issue.

    • Justin Byerly

      If it wasn’t for two 4th down hail Mary’s for TD’s nobody would say anything about Haley keeping his job. He was awful and a part of that attests to why they were in a hole 21-0. The onside kick is where you lose me. I’m sorry. My head coach is a defensive guy. A players coach they call him. My guy can’t FIRE UP HIS DEFENSE for THREE STOPS? 3?!?! You can’t get your defense together, just for one drive? Come on ma. That’s where the buck stops for me, especially since he is a SB winning coach. If any other team’s d gave up that many points, you still fall on that sword. An onside kick has a worse outlook of recovering the ball, than a 3 and out. WHICH THEY FREAKING DID! HA!

    • Eddie Cruz

      I agree. The only thing wrong with the offense in that game was the turnovers and that ridiculous toss on 4th &1. I remember telling my friend we should kick, because even if we are agressive here we are going to fail because of a terrible call. So I would prefer the 3 points versus a turnover on downs, plus it was early in the game. But yes, the defense was terrible. We manufactured sacks and statistically seemed ok. But we could never shut down an offense. Not sure what needs to change. We have to figure that out. I really think we need a better cover safety. These explosive deep passes are disgusting.

    • Doug McFee

      Situational football!!! The Steelers staff (Tomlin really) are horrible situational football coaches. I don’t see that changing. Toss sweep on 4th down against a fast pursuit defense? Haley’s been doing it for years – Chiefs vs Ravens during a playoff loss. 18-19 times Big Ben has been able to pick up 4th and inches. Twice we had 4th and inches – twice Haley made questionable calls. Whats the deal with all the screens? AGAIN, fast defense that gobbled up those plays every time they called them. Tomlin with the on side kick is more and more dumb every single time I watch it. The coaching staff blew this game! Horrible showing. Maybe the worst playoff loss ever!

    • John A Stewart

      Haley is to conservative and Butler can’t get Lebeau out of is head . Tomlin said thru out training camp press coverage lol zone against average quarterbacks now everybody looks like Brady when they play us.To be honest I rather keep Haley and cut ties with Butler, Porter and Lake. If not it would be the same results with this coaching staff.

    • PaeperCup

      everyone keeps bringing up the 5% onside recovery rate. What is the rate of forcing a 3 and out. Just curious. I know they didn’t force one all game.

    • Doug McFee

      The 49ers put up 44 on the Jags. On side kick? I bet Boz didn’t practice it one time during the week. He looked lost as if he’s not kicked an on sider since training camp. It was a pathetic call any and every way you look at it. PATHETIC!! Tomlin, you blew the game!

    • John A Stewart

      Butler has to go along with the 3 4 he has no clue

    • RASTA

      We only put up 42 because of 2, count them one-two, 4th and long TD bombs that were completed!

      Haley is only good at keeping Ben healthy, that is it, as I have always thought he is one of the bottom OC’s as far as game-planning goes. I mean how many sub-500 teams did we barely beat when other O’s had put 30 or 40 or more up on?

      Mularkey is suddenly available, and with his extra wisdom since he left us, imho we should see if he will come back and lead us back to the promised land.

    • Doug McFee

      Option? It was not an option in any way shape or form. The Steelers are 1 for 20 recovering an on side kick. You kick that ball as deep as you can – negate the return – put your defense on the field and throw the dice. You at least have a chance. With two time outs and a 2 minute warning time out, we were in good shape. SITUATIONAL FOOTBALL!! TOMLIN IS HORRIBLE AT SITUATIONAL FOOTBALL!!!! H O R R I B L E!!!

    • Intense Camel

      We are in this position because we have a 100 million dollar offense, not because Haley and his mysterious ways. I’m almost certain of that. It wouldn’t take an offensive mastermind to succeed with this group. An average OC with common football sense would be enough to get 30 ppg out of these guys.

    • melblount

      There were TWO ridiculous 4 & 1 plays.

    • melblount

      I posted the same thing a week ago. 8-8, maybe 9-7 is all goes right.

      Note to self: It never “all goes right” under Mikey.

    • PaeperCup

      This is absolutely wrong. It was an option, people need to understand why the call was made. It’s easy to criticize it now, but seriously there is reason behind it. Wrong call or right, good call or bad, there is a legitimate reason to consider the onside kick.

    • melblount

      It was a brain dead decision when he made it. It’s far worse than that today and MAYBE it was the final nail in this dope’s Steelers HC coffin .

    • Aj Gentile

      Tomlin blew the game? How about the defense did. If they play better no need to kick the onside kick

    • Ed Smith

      I believe they forced a 3 & FG after the botched on-side kick debacle.
      Don’t know the exact % across the league for forcing 3 &outs, but I guarantee it is higher than 5%!! The odds were in putting it on the other end of the field. What was done was idiocy. Period.
      Stated elsewhere by many – this coaching staff is INCOMPETENT in situational football.

    • PaeperCup

      oh I know it is higher than 5%. But so many things to consider, especially the performance of the defense up until that point.

    • Ed Smith

      NOT with > 2 min left AND 2 time-outs remaining. Change those and yes, but given the situation (situational football), that decision was inexcusable.

    • Aj Gentile

      The pass play wasn’t bad. Had Eli open and JuJu was interfered with.

    • Ed Smith

      OK, we now know you are either Mike Tomlin or one of his relatives….

    • PaeperCup

      haha, if so, so what. All I’m saying is there is logical reasoning behind the decision, as thin as that reasoning may be. I’m not saying it was a good call or the right call, because it wasn’t. That much is obvious now. It’s just that it’s not as black and white as people want to make it out to be. We can deny it all we want, but what would we be saying if the Steelers did recover the onside kick. Talking heads likely turn it from “living in your fears” to “being aggressive”

    • Aj Gentile

      Hard to have faith in the defense that only made Jacksonville punt four times, none of those being a three and out.

    • PaeperCup

      yes. But we’ve seen bad OC’s turn great players to garbage. Haley isn’t a bad OC. Definitely a better OC than he was a head coach. Keeping him would be a “safe” thing to do, but if there is someone out there that would take them to the next level, please let’s schedule an interview.