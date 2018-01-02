Hot Topics

    Ben Wanted Reps Against Browns; Tomlin Not Concerned About Rust Element

    By Dave Bryan January 2, 2018 at 01:28 pm

    Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers are on a bye this week there’s sure to be quite a bit of talk the next several days about who their first opponent in the playoffs will be and if players such as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be rusty in that first game due to him not playing a single offensive snap in a game in nearly three weeks. While the Steelers decided not to play Roethlisberger in their Sunday regular season home finale against the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback made it known during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday morning that he asked head coach Mike Tomlin to play him some ahead of that contest happening.

    “I know I had a discussion with Coach [Tomlin] in the fourth quarter of the Texans game, or whether I was out,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday morning about when the decision to rest him against the Browns was ultimately made. “I was standing on the sideline talking to him; I said, ‘Hey, not sure what your thinking is for next week but I would love to get some reps if you’re OK with that.’ He kind of looked at me and said, ‘Let me think about it, I’ll let you know.’ And so then he called me, we talked later in the week, and he just decided that he wasn’t going to play me.”

    Roethlisberger  was then asked what the advantage would have been for him to have had played a little against the Browns this past Sunday and he admitted it was essentially a “double-edged sword’ situation.
     
    “Having two weeks off is different than just having a bye week,” Roethlisberger explained. “But, on the other hand, it is nice to get your body rested up. You know, just the little aches. Knock on wood, I’m relatively healthy as compared to most seasons, so really, it’s just the bumps and bruises. It’s the little bit of swelling in the knee, the elbow, the shoulder, just typical football-type things. So, the good part is being able to get that rest, but like I said, having two weeks off is just a little different obviously than just a normal bye week.”
     
    Roughly 45 minutes later during his weekly Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was told what Roethlisberger had said during his morning interview and then asked if he’s concerned any about the potential of his quarterback, and any other players for that matter, being rusty in the team’s first playoff game as a result of having to go several weeks without playing in a game.
     
    “You know, there’s always things that’s capable of concerning you,” Tomlin said. “This time of year you’re capable to be concerned about rust, you’re capable of being concerned about injury if we had to play a game this week. So, I prefer the rust equation. We get an automatic pass to the second-round and get to do so with all the people on our roster. So, we’ll deal with the rust element of it. We’ll work and prepare and hopefully get better in the process.”
     
    Tomlin was then asked if he believes the rust element is a real thing.
     
    “The question’s a real thing,” Tomlin said before laughing.” I’m used to the question and dont get me wrong, I enjoy the question because the scenario, or the variables surrounding the questions, are good for us. So, I’m not overly concerned about it, to be honest with you.”
     
    Tomlin was then asked if there is a rust factor is it more likely to hit skill position players.
     
    “I’m not acknowledging that it is, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “I don’t buy into it. We’ve been playing ball, man, since July, every day. We’ll be fine.”
     
    Should the Steelers ultimately lose their Divisional Round playoff game a week from this coming Sunday and it’s ultimately a direct result of Roethlisberger playing poorly, you can bet several fingers will be pointed at Tomlin for not playing his quarterback some during the regular season finale against the Browns. Even if the Steelers win their first playoff game and Roethlisberger isn’t overly sharp in the process, you can bet we’ll be talking more about whether or not rust played a role in that.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Ring4Shaz

      A pre-loss firing of Tomlin is probably in order.

    • Stas

      I’ll take a game at Heinz field with almost the whole roster we started the season with healthy than a chance at missing more players and being “one week sharper” all day long

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Definitely. 12-3 season and making playoffs twice in a row doesn’t mean your job is safe.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      13-3

    • Stairway7

      See…you were ready to fire him after 15 games!!!!! 🙂

    • Stairway7

      Agree. He can “shake the rust off” the 1st quarter of the divisonal game.

    • will

      He will be practicing everyday (almost). Throwing passes to the array of receivers against the defense. I do not buy into the rust theory. If Ben is focused and intense in practice then he will not have rust. Is it the absence of game conditions that creates “rust”? The possibility of getting sacked is gone, but I do not think that it creates rust. Not practicing well creates rust. IMO

    • FATCAT716

      Sometimes I wish Ben didn’t have a radio showing every week. He say something every week I regret

    • zeke

      And if Ben would of played and got hurt, who would we point the finger at?
      If we weren’t at home for this game, I would be worried. Yes I know we wouldn’t have a bye if we weren’t at home

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wouldn’t have played him and I’m glad he didn’t. This is the healthiest Ben has been in a while and let’s be real with ourselves: Ben’s health is the reason we keep 3 QBs instead of 2. I remember last year in the playoffs when we were beating the dolphins Ben got locked up and ppl complained about Tomlin keeping Ben in too long. Tomlin will get flack for whatever he does, but as long as it makes sense, and we keep winning I’m cool!

    • William Weaver

      He don’t regret it. Lol I used to think like that too but I’ve come to believe it is important for him to be him. To say what he feels. HE is the one really in charge of this team’s success. So much on his plate. Can’t be timid in thoughts or actions. One go around on this planet. No fear or hesitation in him. Very important for his job. Plus, he keeps people on their toes and never says anything too bad.

    • k33ger

      I like we’re starting the blame game stories ahead of the game being played…

      If we play Jax and Ben struggles, it’ll be rust, not that they have an excellent pass defense. Thanks for the early warning on the knee-jerk reactions!

    • T R

      Well I kind of like that he got the rest off cause ultimately, when u make it to the super bowl. The Steelers will then again have experience on coming off another bye week. Cause Super Bowl is played two weeks later after AFC Championship and have to deal with that long media week on top of it.

    • FATCAT716

      If you look at it like that I have to agree but man smh

    • FATCAT716

      Good point

    • I don’t see where he said anything wrong or even worth being upset over.

    • Nice!

    • Ray

      Isn’t me or Big Ben is,always throwing his coach under the bus or distancing himself from Tomlin decisions. Hes getting a little grimey in his old,age

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Players will always say they want to play.