Bill Cowher Endorses Hines Ward To Be Steelers Next WR Coach

    The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly have some big shoes to fill now that wide receivers coach Richard Mann has retired. With Mann now gone, former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is perceived to be the favorite to succeed him being as he’s been around the team occasionally for a few seasons working with that position group. On Thursday, former Steelers head coach and current CBS Sports analyst Bill Cowher was a guest on 93.7 The Fan and he was asked if he believes Ward is the right person to succeed Mann.

    “Yeah, I do,” Cowher said. “I had a chance to talk with him a little bit last week when I was in there and yeah, Hines was a self-made guy. Hines Ward, I remember coming out of college from Georgia, they said, ‘Is he running back, is he a quarterback, is he a receiver?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, but he’s a football player.’ And he’s a tough guy who loves the game, he’ll find ways of getting it done and he did that in the National Football League for a pretty good career. So, you know, I think there’s a lot to be said about people that don’t come in as gifted and as talented as other people, but they are self-made and he is a self-made guy that I think would be an excellent coach.”

    Not that it really matters, but that’s high praise for Ward even though it’s probably expected. Ward obviously proved during his long career in the NFL that he can overcome adversity and that includes him not really having a real position coming out of college. With that said, Ward has yet to officially coach before at either the college or NFL level so it will be interesting to see how he adapts to job and how effective he is at, assuming he gets it.

    We’ll probably find out very soon if Ward will be the one to replace Mann, who coached 33 years in the NFL and helped develop and refine many of the league’s top wide receivers over that span. In fact, we might see Ward’s smiling face on the AFC sideline during the Pro Bowl being as the Steelers coaching staff will be participating.

      Well he couldn’t have a better position coach to intern with. I am sure he picked his brain a little bit

      Can he coach defense?

      Hines hit with more accuracy than Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis ever did!

      pretty easy to hit a target that doesn’t see you coming vs one with a headstart

      he was never that much of a technician rather someone with experience

      Hines has my endorsement as well. He was always a true professional. This team could use some of that.

      Most of Mitchells best hits are guys with their backs turned. When guys get to square up he usually loses. Yeldon almost decleated him last week and Steve Smith smashed him last season.

      Reno, I was kidding man! Come on dude!

      I’d be surprised if Hines got it considering he hasnt held a coaching job

      Bill Cowher tested. Bill Cowher approved. Should be good enough for most of us!

      I do remember Ward saying that he can run the same route in 3 different ways, something to that effect…
      Ward was a talented WR. He wasn’t the fastest, he wasn’t the most sure handed (although very dependable), but he played with a burning passion to win and be the best. It wouldn’t hurt to giwe him a shot.

      And now I’m sad.

      Can someone with more knowledge then me breakdown a WR (or any position) coaches day to day and gameday contributions?

      I think this would be good for MB#10 in particular.

      He was about the most sure-handed receiver that I’ve followed for any length of time. I certainly can’t think of a Steeler receiver who was more automatic if the ball was thrown in his catch radius. Maybe Louis Lipps, but it’s been awhile since I saw him play.

      A guy who doesn’t want to coach because it’s too much of a time commitment. Telling us who we should hire as a coach. Not sure if I’d put too much stock in his recommendation.

      They can throw that baby out with the bath water

      they could us someone who can coach their position

      No Thx Lets bring in Alonzo Jackson to coach OLB

      he coached his time and decided it was time to move on to a easier career, the American Dream

      just wondering why?

      I am sure Art Rooney doesn’t want to coach either but we are usually pretty happy with his choices.

      Hey, Zo was a 2nd round pick. We got Troy Polamalu and Ike Taylor out of that 5-man draft class — so I’d say we were a big net-positive at the end of the day!

      my cousin who played college football at VATECH and interned as a WR coach said their duties are to work with position group 1 on 1, help teach the playbook and routes, offer motivation, oordinate and manage all aspects of position/positions assignment as directed by the Head Coach, Function in game day organization and assignments as prescribed by the Head Coach and Coordinator and Evaluation of opponents and the development of a game plan in accordance with position/positions assignment as prescribed by the Head Coach and Coordinator among other things

      Ike wanted to coach CBs and the players seemed to like him but i doubt it now that he is involved in controversy with NFL NETWORK

      Ryan Clark would make a nice coach in the defensive room and he said his end goal is to HC LSU

      Just have feeling a younger more energetic coach would be able to guide MB better.

      Thank You Sir

      which would matter if Art Rooney was a coach

      precisely. his opinion is colored by the fact that he’s enjoying working 10 hours a week, 20 weeks a year

      Is this sarcasm? Not much of a technician huh? Ward was slow his whole career, he didn’t get by on speed, it was his route-running and technique that kept him going late in his career.

      How does Cowher’s not wanting to coach anymore have anything to do with his endorsement of Hines? That’s just a ridiculously shallow and unjustifiable comment. He had accomplished what he set out to do and he wanted to spend more time with his late wife and daughters. How does that not qualify him as not having a well informed opinion?

      He also played without having and ACL.

      Nonsense.

      Boy this is a shocking development. I figured Cowher would scream from the mountain top on the evils of Hines Ward 🙄 Seriously though I hope it happens. Hines is awesome. Would be great to get him back in the organization

      Maybe he just gets lumped in as another talking head.

      I think Cowher’s comments here are very telling. He calls Hines a self-made guy. Although he had great success and achieved many things here, Ward wasn’t really known as a superstar. He didn’t dazzle anyone with his physical gifts. He worked hard, honed his craft and got results. Often times the best players don’t make the best coaches. You see a lot of former back-up quarterbacks that are now offensive coordinators and head coaches (i.e. Jason Garret). Hines wasn’t a back-up, but he was probably closer in talent to Gary Kubiak than he was to John Elway. Guys like that tend to be very knowledgeable and very passionate. They love the game and they do everything they can to narrow the gap between themselves and other (younger or more talented) players. He has instant credibility among the Steelers receivers that’s for sure. Genuine love for the game and an understanding of the position and the organization are his best assets. Lack of coaching experience is a concern. I’m certainly willing to give him a shot.

      Demographics can influence opinions.

      He’s a smart guy and a good Xs and Os guy. Couldn’t hurt to bring him in as an assistant like Ward was this year and see if he’s interested.

      Jeff Reed as special teams coach.