    Bills Vs. Jaguars Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Happy Sunday to all of yinz.

    We have two more Wildcard games on tap on this football Sunday with the first one featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills. This game will determine which team ultimately comes to Heinz Field next Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.

    If the Bills win, they will move on to play the New England Patriots next Saturday in Foxboro and the Tennessee Titans, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road Saturday afternoon, would play the Steelers next Sunday at Heinz Field. If, however, the Jaguars beat the Bills, they will play the Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh and the Titans will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

    The Bills will have injured running back LeSean McCoy Sunday as he his active despite dealing with a serious ankle injury all week.

    As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss this first of two Sunday Wildcard games in the comment section below and I will add video highlights from the game to the post as it progresses.

    Have a great Sunday.

    Bills Inactives:
    16 WR Malachi Dupre
    20 DB Shareece Wright
    58 LB Matt Milano
    68 OT Conor McDermott
    76 OL John Miller
    88 TE Khari Lee
    89 WR Brandon Reilly

    Jaguars Inactives:
    19 WR Montay Crockett
    24 RB T.J Yeldon
    31 DB Jalen Myrick
    54 DT Eli Ankou
    64 OL Chris Reed
    73 OL Josh Walker
    75 OT William Poehls

    • pittfan

      Well, I was wrong about the Chiefs. Let’s see if the consensus is wrong about the jagwads.
      Enjoy the game!

    • ThePointe

      Thank goodness for Romo. I don’t think I could handle Collinsworthless calling this game.

    • Wayde Philpot

      A few weeks ago, i wouldve said Jags w/o a doubt, but theyve shown vulnerability lately. Plus the Titans knocked off the Chiefs yesterday. Theres no logic to any of this lol. Anything can happen.

    • Chris92021

      +1 Collinsworthless lol

    • I wonder what TJ Yeldon’s contract status is after this year, they clearly don’t need him as he was a heathly scratch most of the year. He might look good as Bell’s back up next year, if available that is.

    • alevin16

      I seriously have no clue who to pull for. If the Jags win the pats get the Titans but in our game we have a revenge factor (but will the Titans put up any fight against the pats), and if the Bills win we get the Titans with the revenge factor in their favor and I really don’t know if the Bills will put up any fight against the pats. Oh and as always FIRE DANNY SMITH

    • ThePointe

      Ridley will be Bell’s backup without a doubt.

    • ThePointe

      IF his squads can get a return TD sometime during the playoffs and not allow one in return, I’ll forgive all his past idiocies.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Nobody CIRCLES THE WAGONS like the Buffalo Bills!

    • pittfan

      I think hoping for the Jags to look very crappy in their win would be optimal.
      Titans beat a pretty decent chiefs team in their house.
      preference #1. The road to SB comes thru Heinz
      preference #2. We beat the chowderheads in their house and bury the myth forever.
      Either way, SB bound!!

    • SeventhHeavan

      Go Bills.

    • EdJHJr

      I was watching ochicinco cover brown while rehabbing in Florida.

      Should we sign Chad

    • ThePointe

      This is not a forgone conclusion. The Bills can run the ball, and Tyrod Taylor can scoot. Look for Taylor to do a lot of running on his own.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I think the Bills will give the Pats more of a game than the Titans. The Bills got robbed the last time those two played plus we would like to play the Titans over Jags.

    • Dan

      Romo is actually a really good commentator. Good thing he didn’t unretire to play another year.

    • ThePointe

      I miss him. They don’t make sports anchors like him anymore.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Win or lose… it’s pretty damn cool to see the Buffalo Bills back here in the playoffs. I hope they beat Jax and then go and absolutely destroy New England.

    • ThePointe

      Gonna be tough for them, but it looks like Buffalo has a decent game plan on offense. Hopefully their defense can keep it close.

    • Jaybird

      It’s 8 frigging degrees outside, my gym is closed today to get new flooring installed and no Steeler football. I’m bored out of my mind. Jags / bills ain’t cutting it!

    • JT

      I feel like every time a guy like Gurley and Fournette drops a pass, Bell gets just a little bit richer.

    • Jaybird

      Was that a fair catch? Why was that punt return blown dead?

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s pretty incredible just how good of a receiver that Bell has become when you go back and watch him at MSU.

    • Sdale

      I might actually work today. That’s how bored I am.

    • Jaybird

      He lost a step 8 years ago.

    • JT

      He’s so much better than he was in college, the Steelers almost don’t deserve credit for drafting him.

    • JT

      Yeah that was a fair catch.

    • Jaybird

      I wish I could get some OT today. I’d snap it up in a heart beat

    • Danny Porter

      That throw by Bortles should have been picked

    • Darth Blount 47

      Not surprising, but I hear the Bills Mafia has invaded Jacksonville. Almost as though people down in Florida have better things to do. And people escaping from -3 degree Buffalo, don’t. Lol.

    • CoachCot

      Jacksonville giveaway incoming

    • JT

      For those of you smart enough to not be on Twitter, Dave B retweeted the following from Football Perspective (@fbgchase)

      “Patriots have made the AFCCG in 6 straight seasons. In the Division Round, NE has been at home each time and had to beat:

      Tim Tebow
      Matt Schaub
      The 2013 Colts run D that allowed 234 yards and 6 TDs
      Joe Flacco
      Andy Reid’s clock management
      Brock Osweiler

      and now

      Titans or Bills”

      I hate the NFL sometimes.

    • CoachCot

      How do you combat that culture if you’re a Florida/LA team?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Man, that’s a murderer’s row.

      But ya know, I hate the fact that they get 6 games every year against Buffalo, Miami, and the Jets, even more than the above list.

    • ThePointe

      From the look of this game, we should probably be rooting for Jacksonsville. Can’t imagine this team beating anyone in the northern climate of Pitt.

    • JT

      Right. You have to TRY to be as consistently terrible as the Browns and AFC East dregs are. There needs to be some kind of winning % requirement to own an NFL team.

    • Sdale

      Halftime coke sniffing contests?

    • JT

      OJ is at the Bills game in a McCoy jersey. Hide ya kids, hide ya wife everybody.

    • Danny Porter

      Bortles stinks

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      They also have had a first round bye for 8 straight seasons. This league is built for parity, unless that team is the New England Patriots.

    • Doogie

      The Chiefs forgot a game is 60 minutes.

    • CoachCot

      Meanwhile in the 5 AFC title games Ben had led Pittsburgh to they’ve had to beat:

      A pesky NYJ squad
      #1 seed Colts at their place
      Red hot Rivers led Bolts
      The scrappy Ravens
      #2 seed KC on the road

      One of these teams has had a pretty tough road getting to the AFCCG Lol.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Bills are playing good Run D so far. I think that will be the key to their game, if a win is going to happen. Force Blake Bortles & James to throw 40+ times if possible. GOOD things will eventually happen.

    • EdJHJr

      Boy I hope jags win.

    • ThePointe

      You aint kidding!

    • JT

      I know only terrible people root for injuries. But if somehow the Bills win this game 2-0 or something….My only hope for next week would be that Tre White gets football justice. He was done wrong, and that ape deserves actual punishment. Like missing an AFC CG.

    • CoachCot

      McCoy definitely looks hobbled when on the field

    • JT

      Mike Tolbert is like a CFL version of the Bus.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If the Buffalo Bills can go in and beat this Defense, in their house, trust me when I say, they can beat that sorry-ass excuse for a D up in New England. The best revenge for the Bills, would be to potentially end the Brady/Belichick “dynasty,” in Foxboro, as BillsMafia goes absolutely INSANE. It would be one of the highlights of my year.

    • BurghBoy412

      Taylor is taking what they’re giving him. He does that the whole game Bills win.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hi guys; will be popping on and off today.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Tolbert is a jelly doughnut away from 300 pounds.

    • CoachCot

      Agreed

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, dink and dunk can work they just have to be careful of the turnover.

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s his M.O.

    • BurghBoy412

      They cannot turn it over.

    • BurghBoy412

      Gotta keep giving the Jags the long field.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You aren’t gonna wanna miss much of this 5-3, type, barn-burner. First one to 10 points wins!

      How much did I guess on the Friday 5 Question? Lower it immediately by about 35.

    • CoachCot

      Bills Punter will be player of the game if the Bills win this game

    • ThePointe

      Welcome! And see ya!

    • CoachCot

      An AFCCG run would be a hell of a way to end this playoff drought for that fan base

    • BurghBoy412

      Time for Bortles to throw his first INT!

    • 695hoops

      I want the Jaguars in Pittsburgh bad!

    • ThePointe

      Pick six would be delicious right now!

    • Steeldog22

      Now that’s funny.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s supposed to be really cold isn’t it?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      you were in at 161. With yesterday’s 82 points you were in good shape since you cant be over.

      You weren’t expecting a basketball game today were you?

    • CoachCot

      Throw it Jacksonville

    • 6 ring circus

      True. At this point, it’s either or…

    • 695hoops

      Not really. But I want them.

    • CoachCot

      That is terrible Bortles

    • BurghBoy412

      Bortles is Garbage!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      is it possible for both teams to lose? can they tie at 0-0 ?

    • ThePointe

      Lol, cant even complete a wide open screen pass…

    • BurghBoy412

      Haha

    • Doug Andrews

      Good Grief Bortles

    • BurghBoy412

      No that isn’t possible

    • CoachCot

      That punter took forever to get that off it felt like

    • Wayde Philpot

      Neither of these teams look worthy right now

    • Michael Mosgrove

      397 years and 940 overtimes later bills get a safety and win 2-0.

    • BurghBoy412

      Why has the NFL completely ruined the return game?

    • JT

      I believe the flag on that punt was for approaching midfield.

    • Doug Andrews

      Bortles is playing just as he did against Pittsburgh. At least he’s consistent.

    • BurghBoy412

      Shoot, they’ll need a bye week lol

    • CoachCot

      Either officials were blind a decade + ago or teams don’t practice returns anymore. Ridiculous the amount of returns called back on penalties

    • Applebite

      The Chiefs have said they’re willing to trade Alex Smith in the off-season…..the Jags need to put their antennae up and seek him out.

    • BurghBoy412

      Moving the kickoff up was another bonehead move as well.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Not in this game. But I am in Carolina/New Orleans. I purposefully planned for this one to be around 35-40 points. But now I think 10-7 might win. Which means the NFC game will have to be entirely defense-optional. An by “optional,” I mean non-existent.

    • BurghBoy412

      O’Leary is Ballin!!

    • CoachCot

      It was. They tried to eliminate the play by increasing touchbacks by penalizing the kicking team for kicking TBs…..wtf?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      could you imagine that d with a qb like alex there. that team would be scary.

    • ThePointe

      It funny how much of the sports media rides Smith’s jock. The man is a game manager period.

    • JT

      Ballgame, at this point.

    • ThePointe

      That was the one thing Buffalo couldnt do.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      What’s the score? I’m working on an article so not watching the tube at the moment.

    • #7

      These teams stink. Sorry but Buffalo won’t beat NE and Jax won’t beat Pittsburgh

    • BurghBoy412

      Lorenzo Alexander is a good player!

    • ThePointe

      Lol, the game hasnt started yet…

    • BurghBoy412

      Jax has had trouble in the kicking game.

    • Doug Andrews

      0-0 2nd quarter….Bortles is playing like hot garbage

    • JT

      I know Bortles is garbage, but you have to give him a shot to throw the ball down the field. Awful playcalling.

    • 6 ring circus

      With a team like the Jags have, that’s all you have to be…Blake is like the waterboy.

      Edit: that reply was for ThePoint

    • #7

      0-0 the Bears are winning

    • BurghBoy412

      You can’t write the article if you don’t watch this game. Lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      Jacksonville acts like Blake Bortles plays for the Bills.

      “I tell you one thing, we aren’t going to let Blake Bortles beat us!”

      Uh, Coach, he’s OUR QB.

    • JT

      Living in their fears.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Why not?

    • BigBodyBeer

      I’d take Smith in a heartbeat as a stop gap if Ben decides to retire.

    • CoachCot

      Tomczak> Bortles lol

    • Doug Andrews

      Defense gift wrapped a turnover for the Jags. Only Bortles can lose yards and turn what should have been at least 3 points into a punt lol

    • BurghBoy412

      I liked Collinsworth his first few years. Now I just find myself hoping he’ll STFU. Of course he does not. Lol

    • Chris92021

      He looks tentative. My goodness.

    • Sam Clonch

      Lol, were going to creme anyone who comes into town.

    • ThePointe

      Landry is probably better than Smith. Smith was completely lost without his security blanket in Kelce.

    • 6 ring circus

      With a team like the Jags have, that’s all you have to be…Blake is like the waterboy…

    • #7

      Anybody still fearful of Jacksonville? Really?

    • Doug Andrews

      Yeah can’t even make the easy dump off throws

    • BurghBoy412

      I was kidding. Should’ve written this game. You haven’t missed anything. Field position War!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Really.. I don’t think so man. Did u see the score

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      No

    • CoachCot

      That is what shady has to do today. No dancing. The ankle isn’t 100%. Just hit the hole and go dude

    • JT

      I’m way more concerned about Derrick Henry. Run D wasn’t great, but has been a dumpster fire since we lost 50.

    • Doug Andrews

      On a cold Pittsburgh day and a red hot BB and company….nah!

    • CoachCot

      Never was

    • ThePointe

      Very true. Smith on the Jags makes sense. Smith on the Ravens might also make sense, anywhere else is a stretch.

    • BurghBoy412

      The Steelers are the team to be feared. They are the most complete team in the playoffs.

    • 6 ring circus

      Pancakes for lunch there.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      As long as you don’t throw on them 50 times

    • Edjhjr

      He can play safety

    • #7

      Yeah maybe but Ben will have another field day against that secondary

    • Jaybird

      The bills are more dangerous than the Jags. I’ll bet The Pats would rather play the Jags- very one dimensional and easy for Bill to take away their run game.
      I know I want the Jags rematch.

    • BurghBoy412

      Nice!

    • Doug Andrews

      For a playoff game the Jacksonville crowd is pretty quiet

    • BigBodyBeer

      That’s ridiculous. Guy had the highest QB rating this year. Plus, he’d have better blankies in Pitt.

    • JT

      Oh for sure. But Titans are just a far more competitive team than anything we’re seeing today.

    • BurghBoy412

      Lots of Seniors in JVille

    • CoachCot

      Lots of bills fans there

    • CoachCot

      Gotta put it on him.

    • BurghBoy412

      Adoree Jackson will get a second lesson from AB

    • #7

      The teams capable of knocking off Pitt and NE in the playoffs didn’t make it…Chargers and Ravens

    • JT

      WOAH. Tyrod getting Big Ben treatment. Blatant hit below the knees with no flag.

    • Jaybird

      I guess only Brady gets low hit on QB penalties in the playoffs.
      Can’t get any lower than that.

    • ThePointe

      A young Jacksonville defense is starting to lose its composure. Big penalties are in their future.

    • BurghBoy412

      Manning used to

    • Darth Blount 47

      Tyrod needs to run the ball. He HAS to be the difference-maker with his legs.

    • ThePointe

      And there we go…

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Nice first down, was the penalty for hitting a sliding QB?

    • JT

      Now that’s gonna be a fine. Can’t make that hit.

    • CoachCot

      Not sure why people are booing lol

    • BurghBoy412

      JVille on the verge of imploding. Bills score and this will snowball.

    • JT

      Yes, also hit him in the head.

    • Jaybird

      But he is doing Nationwide commercials, don’t have to worry about pansy calls against him this year

    • Darth Blount 47

      He gave himself up feet first.

    • Steeler Nation

      Tyrods fault your suppose to ask the ref for a flag! lol

    • CoachCot

      Had him! Put it on him!

    • ThePointe

      Yeah helmet to helmet while sliding.

    • #7

      I really REALLY dislike Jacksonville. Punk squad

    • BurghBoy412

      Maybe they were booing their own player. Lol

    • Doug Andrews

      a TD for Buffalo would be huge here

    • GravityWon

      That dude should be suspended for a game. Totally intentional hit on Taylor.

    • BurghBoy412

      Or be Tom Brady

    • JT

      That’s the Seattle roots that’s still in them.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think the crowd is about 35% Bills fans. Or more.

    • BurghBoy412

      They sure do like to talk

    • #7

      Exactly

    • CoachCot

      Keep using those legs!

    • JT

      Jags are head hunting something fierce.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      which defense is more likely to hit Brady? Jax or Titans?

    • Darth Blount 47

      It would be Jax. But unfortunately the only choices are Buffalo and Tennessee.

      The Titans do have some behemoth and tough DT’s though. Which is nice if they play NE. Interior pressure. Casey and Co.

    • BurghBoy412

      Brady will kill a zone blitz D

    • Doug Andrews

      Buffalo

    • Jaybird

      The bills

    • Jaybird

      You beat me by two seconds!

    • CoachCot

      I think everyone in the stadium knew that was coming

    • CoachCot

      Who started with the ball?

    • Darth Blount 47

      McCoy needed to lower his shoulder and try to pound in.

    • Doug Andrews

      FG and ball control might win it against Bortles

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bills

    • CoachCot

      Jacksonville jumped hahahaha

    • Danny Porter

      Wow

    • JT

      These teams STINK. My word.

    • Doug Andrews

      Jags showing some inexperience

    • ThePointe

      Oh my goodness…

    • Jaybird

      Omg

    • #7

      Yeah take the penalty instead of the taking the timeout Romo. Moron

    • ThePointe

      Wait What? Should be a 1st…

    • CoachCot

      OPI

    • Jaybird

      It is

    • #beatthepats

      Im gonna root for them- we crush them next week!!!

    • JT

      I love Kelvin Benjamin, but this is so dumb. Run. The. Ball.

    • CoachCot

      I don’t like him as a #1

    • Doug Andrews

      Doesn’t matter who we play iMO

    • Darth Blount 47

      I HATE teams that want to throw the ball on the goalline.

      Looking at you…… S E A T T L E.

    • 6 ring circus

      A stinker of a game, but, whaddya gonna do? Watch figure skating?

    • Danny Porter

      Final score 3-2

    • CoachCot

      Terrible play calling down here. They didn’t have numbers to that side

    • JT

      Remarkably bad coaching is going to result in another FG attempt for the Bills.

    • ThePointe

      Wow, talk about being predictable

    • #7

      Just save everyone time, money, and potential injury and let Pittsburgh and New England play next week

    • CoachCot

      Created his own pressure there. Climb the pocket and then you have a gap escape

    • Doug Andrews

      You can’t even say this is a defensive game. More like a game of some pathetic offenses

    • Chris92021

      My goodness. A stop fade inside the 2 against Ramsey? Buffalo deserves no points on this drive on that idiotic play call alone.

    • Chris92021

      Especially since McCoy and Tolbert had been consistent in getting positive yards for most of this half. OCs in this league try to outsmart themselves by overcomplicating a simple game.

    • JT

      Also, the NFL has now made me loathe the Microsoft Surface.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You have a 299 pound bowling ball you call a RB and you pass it from the goalline???????

    • ryan72384

      Jag corners are studs. Coverage and run support man are they good. But this game kind of has a Tyrod Taylor makes a play and pulls off the upset because Blake Bortles sucks kind of feel to it.

    • #7

      Notice they don’t put those Jets, Texans, or Steelers plays vs NE when promoting how great Microsoft surface is?

    • Darth Blount 47

      3-0 might win this.

    • CoachCot

      How aggressive is Jax going to here?

    • Doug Andrews

      With Bortles I bet he throws an INT here.

    • #7

      They gotta try and score. If you don’t let him run a 2 minute drill in this situation why is he even playing?

    • CoachCot

      They do get the ball to start the half

    • JT

      I don’t believe Bortles has thrown a pass more than 5 yards down the field all game.

    • #7

      Yeah I know, but the point is if he can’t be trusted here, then he shouldn’t be playing at all

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Bills Secondary is opportunistic. They have multiple guys with a bunch of picks on the year. If Blake Bortles tries to test them, I could see bad things happening. Quickly. A Bills INT would be YUGE.

    • CoachCot

      They haven’t let him cut it loose yet

    • Danny Porter

      Who is the backup for Jax?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mark Brunell?

    • Danny Porter

      LOL

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Lol

    • #7

      The AFC south champ is a pile of dung every year

    • CoachCot

      Screw that guy!

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh yeah. Bortles is gonna throw a couple of INT’s

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Oh almost pick

    • CoachCot

      Oh mannnnnn he gave them one and they didn’t take it

    • Reginald Pippin

      Blake almost threw an INT

    • JT

      I think Antwan Randle El is a better playoff QB than Blake Bortles.

    • #7

      God this guy sucks

    • Darth Blount 47

      TRE WHITE!!!! You GOTTA catch that!!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      Is there ever a return without a flag anymore?

    • CoachCot

      Nope

    • Darth Blount 47

      It is contractually obligated.

    • JT

      Remember when Byron Leftwich was carried down the field by his lineman in college? I’m pretty sure the Jags would just leave Blake Bortles lying there.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Hahahahaha coming up at halftime all the touchdowns thrown during the game…what tds

    • ryan72384

      Blake Bortles is why I want to play the Jags. I’m not really excited about the possibility of the Titans coming to Pittsburgh again. That team just has that “Cinderella” feel to them all of a sudden. And Mariota can actually make some plays

    • #7

      I think you greatly overestimate their chances

    • EdJHJr

      Yes

    • BurghBoy412

      Cowher is drunk enough to make it interesting

    • Darth Blount 47

      Has a team ever had a 3-0 lead before halftime in a sunny, 50 degree weather game and was just like… “Yeah, I think we’re good, let’s just sit on this…”

    • EdJHJr

      How we lost to this team. Mind boggling

    • CoachCot

      It doesn’t matter who plays new England and pittsburgh. They’re losing

    • #7

      1921 Pottsville Maroons

    • BurghBoy412

      First Down!

    • John Noh

      Five picks with two pick sixes. That’ll beat anyone.

    • Doug Andrews

      It was a 7-6 game at Halftime. Those BB INT’s were the difference

    • JT

      The only thing dumber and more useless than this game is Andy Reid and his fat walrus face.

    • CoachCot

      No way they overturn this

    • BurghBoy412

      Ben played easily his worst game of the year

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      With riveron anything is possible

    • BurghBoy412

      RiverRob is God in the booth

    • CoachCot

      Sack fumble incoming

    • JT

      This is also the new game I’m going to point to when people think Landry Jones doesn’t belong in the NFL.

    • #7

      I love punting therefore this game is awesome

    • #7

      Bortles the runner > Bortles the thrower

    • ThePointe

      A 3-3 score is gonna feel terrible, like the game hasn’t even started yet…

    • CoachCot

      Same with tyrod today lol

    • Reginald Pippin

      When the qb catches his own pass and scores with it, yeah that team have a “Cinderella” feel to them, but then again, they beat a team who hasn’t won a home playoff game since Joe Montana was the QB.

    • JT

      Bortles being so clueless and lazy after getting up after that run, made me really want to see this half end with time expiring. And no one on that useless team realizing the clock was running.

    • BurghBoy412

      I hate the Jaguars

    • Doug Andrews

      What would David Todd say about the clock management? SMH

    • #7

      Ugh. The never ending atrocious first half

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s gonna miss

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK, just sent my article to the boss – DB. Whats happening?

    • ThePointe

      I hope they miss…

    • ThePointe

      This game is a waste of my time. Dang this game is putrid.

    • #7

      I hope they miss and then forfeit

    • Doug Andrews

      You haven’t missed much…might end up 3-3 at the half

    • Darth Blount 47

      A Parcheesi game has broken out at the 50 yd line.

    • CoachCot

      Such riveting football

    • JT

      A tie is fitting because neither of these teams deserve points.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      still first half?

    • Doug Andrews

      2 secs left before halftime

    • #7

      And they still have to kickoff. God this game is awful

    • mhurk

      Yes but the Bill were deflated after the TD was stolen from Them to end the 1st half, would have been a much closer game had Al Riveron intervened.

    • Danny Porter

      That was horrible

    • #7

      Borrrrrrring

    • CoachCot

      Tom Coughlin is going to give himself a headset for the 2nd half lol

    • JT

      KC has to be loving this game too. Alex Smith’s trade value going up by the snap.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah definitely boring. I don’t mind defensive games but there isn’t even really exciting defense it is just bad offense.

    • Doug Andrews

      I’m sorry that was painful to watch. Makes wish you could get that time back

    • ThePointe

      Someone had it so right below. This isn’t a game of great defense, this is a game of two putrid offenses.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I think we should be able to leave voice mails that are played on the
      Terrible Podcast – only you would have to identify yourself by your SD
      handle. It would be fun to match voices with some of these handles we
      got. Bad idea?

    • #7

      Exactly. I love defensive games. This ain’t it

    • Jaybird

      To many bad throws. Bad game, bad play calls as well

    • Chad Sanborn

      should have been a penalty for running after the fair catch. IDK why it wasn’t called.

    • DangZone

      The comments in this thread are more entertaining than this punt fest of a game.

    • Jaybird

      Not bad at all.

    • Jaybird

      Amen

    • Darth Blount 47

      Great idea. It would give me a good chance to work on my Mike Tomlin impressions.

    • Darth Blount 47

      An ugly, 3-3 game. Bill Cowher is in heaven.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Can anyone explain how they were able to review a play yesterday after another play had been run?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Anyone think the Falcons can repeat? They played great defense yesterday

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      would likely have to limit it to 20-30 seconds but would love to hear some dude’s rants

    • #7

      That’s Steelersh fuuubawl

    • Jaybird

      Can we cuss!!! Lol

    • #7

      The rules are made up on the fly and enforced arbitrarily?

    • Jaybird

      I think it’s going to be Vikings Vs Steelers.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’d be excited with a 3-3 game if it were AFC championship game with 2 seconds left and Boswell lining up to kick a 30 yard field goal.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I could feel the spit from here. Lol!

    • Chad Sanborn

      I said that last week. A replay of of SB IX ..

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      You could say whatever you want; but Dave & Dave would decide what goes on.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I see you.

      Trying to find new and inventive ways for Al Riveron to screw us, huh?

    • ThePointe

      What does QB rating matter when you can’t win a playoff game?

    • #7

      Seeing these teams with 3 points a piece is a great reminder of how near impossible it is to pitch a shutout in today’s NFL

    • Dan

      And he’s like 5’8″. Like trying to wrap up a deep freezer.

    • Steeler Nation

      this game might end at midnight lol and still no winner

    • #7

      Or touchdowns

    • Steeler Nation

      lol yeah don’t hold your breath on TDs

    • BurghBoy412

      Bortles INT here

    • #7

      Great info as always from the sideline reporter——“both teams need to improve offensively”

    • Steeler Nation

      lol listen to Romo
      lets get bortale comfortable hes had a whole season why does he think you can get him comfortable now lol s h I t show

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Another punt

    • Darth Blount 47

      Where is that Leonard Fournette guy that broke off routine 10 yard chunks on us?

    • #7

      I hope nobody is playing a drinking game involving the number of punts

    • CoachCot

      Uh oh

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s really not played well second half of the season. Rookie Wall

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Hyde cannot get a break he got hurt last week too

    • Darth Blount 47

      Nope! I did mine on 3 and outs!

    • Applebite

      Guess it’s too cold for him to play….

    • Doug Andrews

      Didn’t Dave B say on the Podcast prior to the game that Fournette was a hit or miss guy? Seems like he’s had quite a few quiet games. Surprising for a guy with his talent. He should be tearing the league up

    • Darth Blount 47

      It does look awful brisk down there.

    • ThePointe

      Cause everyone is gameplanning to stop him and daring Bortles to beat them throwing.

    • CoachCot

      There was a penalty therefore a legal snap did not take place

    • Steeler Nation

      Somebody shoot me in the face!!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I like it.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Guys ankle isn’t good

    • #7

      The only thing that could possibly make this game more boring is Joe Flacco

    • ThePointe

      Lol, so you are 3 sheets to the wind right now?

    • CoachCot

      Watching Flacco play poorly is entertaining for me

    • Darth Blount 47

      Buck up, princess. McCoy looked like he fractured his last week and he’s performing admirably.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Joe would at least have 80 yds for DPI calls by now

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Different strokes for different folks

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Nice snap by Holba on that punt.

    • #7

      Lol yeah but he’s still the most uninteresting man in the world

    • #7

      Crazy to let him go

    • ThePointe

      Love seeing the ball thrown 15 feet above the receivers head and out of bounds time after time

    • CoachCot

      That may have been 6 without the hold

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m as not think as drunk I am.

    • Applebite

      This game is enough proof that Marvin Lewis should’ve been fired after the season. You mean to tell me, that the Bengals couldn’t make it to the Playoffs with Dalton at QB, but the Jags and Bill could make it with Taylor and Bortles?

      NO EXCUSES, WHATSOEVER.

    • #7

      Harbaugh too?

    • BurghBoy412

      If JVille loses this game? Are they better next season or worse?

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Jags defense is exceptional. I’m not really sure how Buffalo made it, truthfully.

    • Applebite

      At least the Ravens had to deal with multiple injuries early on.

    • CoachCot

      Worse

    • Darth Blount 47

      S T U D.

    • ThePointe

      The Ravens are terrible.

    • Darth Blount 47

      On offense.

    • #7

      I feel like the guy in the movie Airplane pouring gas on himself because he’s trapped listening to Ted Striker’s life story

    • BurghBoy412

      Dang, I thought Harrison was slow. Then Tolbert got a handoff lol

    • CoachCot

      Another drop killing a promising looking drive. Just bad football man

    • Darth Blount 47

      Likely better.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I really like Shady McCoy.

      Gamer.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I predict a punt on this coming up drive

    • BurghBoy412

      Pick 6

    • CoachCot

      That’s bold of you

    • BurghBoy412

      He attended University in my hometown

    • BurghBoy412

      Good Hyde came back

    • CoachCot

      Bortles’ legs are carrying this offense lol

    • #7

      If we play the Jags next week and lose lots of people should lose their jobs

    • Danny Porter

      Neither one of these teams are better than the Chargers or Ravens

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Fournette always running his mouth

    • Steeler Nation

      maybe him and fourenette should switch positions…cant hurt can it

    • #7

      Neither were the teams yesterday

    • CoachCot

      Where the hell was alexander going?

    • BurghBoy412

      All of the Jags(offs)

    • CoachCot

      The Ravens weren’t good. They beat one winning team. The 9-7 Lions

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Why would you say if we lose. Ben already said he wants the jags to prove everyone wrong that wasn’t him last time we met jags. Not going to lose Vs jags

    • BurghBoy412

      The ball has pine tar on it

    • #7

      Because this team is bad. Really bad.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Steelers are a much better team than the jags

    • BurghBoy412

      A Carnell Lake coached secondary has the ability to make any QB look like an All Pro

    • #7

      Yes, hence losing to them should mean heads roll

    • #7

      Put a spy on Bortles next week Butler

    • Applebite

      The Jags remembered they have a run game….

    • Applebite

      Bills should’ve called a TO
      It might have broken the momentum of the Jags on this drive…

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Nice stop

    • CoachCot

      What a play by Alexander

    • Danny Porter

      Did he catch that

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That’s a catch

    • CoachCot

      Common sense says yes. Nfl rules says maybe not lol

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      No td

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Didn’t have possession as he went out

    • CoachCot

      Yes he did

    • Chris92021

      I guess just like his employer the New England Patriots, Al Riveron is off this week too.

    • Danny Porter

      Does anyone know who will be officiating the game next week?

    • 6 ring circus

      The catch thing is so ambiguous…disgraceful that legislation has made it that way.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I donno I saw the ball move as he was catching it and his right foot went out of bounds

    • #7

      The fact there was any question as to whether or not that was a catch show how efffed up the NFL rules are

    • CoachCot

      It’s a catch

    • ThePointe

      Looks like a football game has broken out finally.

    • CoachCot

      Jacksonville probably just won the game on that drive

    • afrazier9

      Here comes Jacksonville you ask and thought shall receive. Your makeup game Ben

    • Applebite

      We’ll see if Taylor can march this ball downfield…

    • BurghBoy412

      3 Buffalo FG’s win this game

    • ThePointe

      You may be right.

    • CoachCot

      Huh?

    • Chris92021

      They are down by 7…..

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Ur drunk huh

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think the Bills NEED to feel the urgency.

    • #7

      You telling him? I doubt if he reads this

    • BurghBoy412

      Neither of these teams are built to come from behind

    • afrazier9

      Well I guess we always knew who we were playing. He has thrown more balls away than to a receiver smh

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Looks like bills have abandon the run why

    • #7

      Taylor doesn’t throw many picks because 80% of his passes are heaved out of bounds

    • CoachCot

      Tyrod is going to throw a 2pt conversion to himself for the win

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Bills gameplan on O is perplexing to me.

      They do employ WR’s, right???

    • afrazier9

      They knew it was over when the jags scored. They won their super bowl getting in to the playoffs

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Minus 1 for you buddy

    • Michael James

      Both teams are simply incredibly bad. Still stunning how the Steelers could lose against such a team (but we’ve said that many times).

    • Darth Blount 47

      Sounds about right.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Steelers weren’t as good as they are now

    • #7

      Because it’s hard to go 16-0?

    • afrazier9

      That was telepathy I was using lol

    • Chris92021

      Nobody who is consistently good.

    • afrazier9

      Who do you guys want to play?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I always thought Kelvin Benjamin was at least decent.

      Maybe letting Robert Woods walk was a bad idea.

    • #7

      Jax

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Jagwads

    • afrazier9

      Yeah me too

    • CoachCot

      Don’t care

    • Darth Blount 47

      I would like to play Tenn and have Jacksonville play NE.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Unfortunately that can’t happen

    • Darth Blount 47

      :’-(

    • #7

      Go for it Buffalo

    • #7

      Lol what a terrible spot

    • afrazier9

      I want Jacksonville too I want to kick their a**

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Give me the bills. Not interested in revenge. I want the team with weaker defense to send a less battered steelers team to NE. Pitt will never beat NE at their house, but still.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Can’t play bills

    • CoachCot

      We can’t play buffalo

    • afrazier9

      We can’t play the bills

    • ThePointe

      That can’t happen either lol

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Two words. Mike. TOMLIN.

      And Todd Haley
      Both are gone after this season

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      It’s either jags or Titans

    • afrazier9

      Tennessee or Jacksonville are our only options

    • JT

      Miami beat the famed Pats, and they’re at home this weekend. Sh&t happens.

    • BurghBoy412

      Gotta force a turnover

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Prime demographic for the rooting interest guide post. Hehehe

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Wonder if we could trick one of these teams to take Landry for a 2nd rd pick

    • #7

      Yup. Fire Belichick

    • WreckIess

      The fact that some people really think we should sign Taylor if Ben retires is laughable. He’s horrible.

    • afrazier9

      Tennessee is going toget mopped by NE

    • #7

      The greatest backup QB in football history is worth a 1st and a 2nd

    • Chris92021

      Kelvin Benjamin can only get open one way, which is up top. He is a below average route runner. And yes, letting Woods walk was a bad idea.

      Having said that, I could see why my friends who are Bills fans don’t want to see Tyrod Taylor come back next year. McDermott and the front office handled that situation about as poorly as they could do it but he is not a QB for a team with playoff aspirations.

    • #7

      Yes. Yes they are

    • JT

      Probably a good thing Jimmy G was traded to the NFC and didn’t go to one of these teams in FA.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      That weak LB core is gonna have a tough time with Henry

    • afrazier9

      Man please let bortles start running so we can take his head off

    • #7

      No I want him in the game

    • Danny Porter

      When he throws the ball, it nearly a pick everytime

    • Kevin artis

      Those who said they wanted Taylor as our quarterback if Ben retires, I hope you are watching this game….

    • ThePointe

      Much like KC was gonna score 40 on them?

    • CoachCot

      That’s twice Bortles should have been picked

    • #7

      I’d rather have Bradshaw back. Not 70’s Bradshaw but 2018 Bradshaw

    • T-51b

      He doesn’t stink, but he isn’t any good. He’ll have a job next year with somebody.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I don’t want Taylor as a qb but he would definitely have better weapons in Pitt just sayin

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’m still going to hold out hope for Tenn at Pit..2 weeks from now.

    • JT

      I HATEEEEEEEEEEEE these dumb rapping promos. God.

    • afrazier9

      We better run the same D man to man everyone else in the box for the run

    • JT

      Shamarko sighting!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Sharknado is in

    • CoachCot

      Good for Shamarko lol

    • #7

      I have no interest in paying with my face

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      That sideline cameraman’s face. Haha

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Steelers couldn’t handle Jax and obv not NE.

    • JT

      A Shamrko pick 6 to tie the game would make this whole disaster worth it.

    • Chris92021

      Except I doubt Thomas can catch.

    • ThePointe

      Oh announcers dont realize they ruled that a backwards pass (which it was), not a fumble.

    • CoachCot

      This is the ball game here

    • afrazier9

      We can definitely beat them. Ben can’t possibly throw 6 picks again

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      You’re not watching this game are you?

    • JT

      It’s a parody account, my friend.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s almost criminal that Bortles was once compared to Big Ben. Lol

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Ooooooh. Gotcha

    • ThePointe

      You understand Bortles completed 8 passes the last game? All the Steelers have to do is not throw 5 picks, and they will win easily.

    • Applebite

      Brilliant punt…

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Hahaha I think they compared him to his size.. Which I would agree but that’s about it

    • #7

      This game would’ve still sucked in the 1920’s

    • JT

      The criminal part is that people who make their living making such “evaluations” made the comparison.

    • BurghBoy412

      That post made me spit out my drink!!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Too bad the super bowl isn’t on CBS this year. Could have been Romos first super bowl appearance.

    • CoachCot

      I hate flags

    • BurghBoy412

      I hate NFL officiating

    • CoachCot

      As a former wr I can say that we never ever hold! Lol

    • BurghBoy412

      They would’ve never punted this much

    • JT

      How the hell is this relevant in the 4th quarter CBS? Who cares right now?

    • #7

      Thank you soul less ginger!

    • JT

      Idk how NFL teams can be so dumb. Snap the ball. You were going to lose 2 yards on a first down run anyway.

    • CoachCot

      Such a dumb decision to not get on the ball

    • BurghBoy412

      The only relevant play Dalton will ever make.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’m back, still only 10-3?

    • JT

      Rules like this should be abandoned in games with such pathetic offenses. Anything that move the ball downfield is legal.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Hahaha yea haven’t missed anything

    • #7

      No points were actually subtracted from both teams due to atrocious play

    • pittfan

      REF IS STANDING RIGHT THERE!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      Some darn good punting today

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi. if score stays there will need 81 points scored in next game

    • pittfan

      how does the ref miss that looking right at it??

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Refs watching YouTube on their tablets

    • afrazier9

      Do you go on 4?

    • pittfan

      not now

    • Carlos Martínez

      Tony Romo is a better referee

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Cool and DB posted my article already!

    • CoachCot

      That’s just bad qb play

    • #7

      Taylor sucks

    • pittfan

      haley screwed that up

    • afrazier9

      Why isnt tyrod scrambling it’s like him an bortles switched jerseys