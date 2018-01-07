Bills Vs. Jaguars Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday to all of yinz.
We have two more Wildcard games on tap on this football Sunday with the first one featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills. This game will determine which team ultimately comes to Heinz Field next Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.
If the Bills win, they will move on to play the New England Patriots next Saturday in Foxboro and the Tennessee Titans, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road Saturday afternoon, would play the Steelers next Sunday at Heinz Field. If, however, the Jaguars beat the Bills, they will play the Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh and the Titans will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The Bills will have injured running back LeSean McCoy Sunday as he his active despite dealing with a serious ankle injury all week.
As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss this first of two Sunday Wildcard games in the comment section below and I will add video highlights from the game to the post as it progresses.
Have a great Sunday.
Bills Inactives:
16 WR Malachi Dupre
20 DB Shareece Wright
58 LB Matt Milano
68 OT Conor McDermott
76 OL John Miller
88 TE Khari Lee
89 WR Brandon Reilly
Jaguars Inactives:
19 WR Montay Crockett
24 RB T.J Yeldon
31 DB Jalen Myrick
54 DT Eli Ankou
64 OL Chris Reed
73 OL Josh Walker
75 OT William Poehls
