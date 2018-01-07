Bills Vs. Jaguars Wildcard Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday to all of yinz.

We have two more Wildcard games on tap on this football Sunday with the first one featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills. This game will determine which team ultimately comes to Heinz Field next Sunday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.

If the Bills win, they will move on to play the New England Patriots next Saturday in Foxboro and the Tennessee Titans, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road Saturday afternoon, would play the Steelers next Sunday at Heinz Field. If, however, the Jaguars beat the Bills, they will play the Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh and the Titans will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Bills will have injured running back LeSean McCoy Sunday as he his active despite dealing with a serious ankle injury all week.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss this first of two Sunday Wildcard games in the comment section below and I will add video highlights from the game to the post as it progresses.

Have a great Sunday.

Bills Inactives:

16 WR Malachi Dupre

20 DB Shareece Wright

58 LB Matt Milano

68 OT Conor McDermott

76 OL John Miller

88 TE Khari Lee

89 WR Brandon Reilly

Jaguars Inactives:

19 WR Montay Crockett

24 RB T.J Yeldon

31 DB Jalen Myrick

54 DT Eli Ankou

64 OL Chris Reed

73 OL Josh Walker

75 OT William Poehls