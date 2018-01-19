Hot Topics

    Bouchette: Mike Tomlin Ran Steelers’ Defense In 2017

    By Alex Kozora January 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Keith Butler received plenty of heat this season – myself included – for fielding a defense that faded down the stretch and struggled to communicate throughout the entire season. Perhaps some of that blame should be shifted to Mike Tomlin. From Ed Bouchette’s post-season wrap-up, he drops this interesting nugget. It was Tomlin taking control of the defense on gamedays.

    “[Tomlin] called many of the defensive plays from the sideline this season. He also took charge of many of the secondary meetings and those with the entire defense.”

    Unfortunately for us, Bouchette doesn’t go into any greater detail about the Tomlin/Butler dynamic. He doesn’t talk about if Tomlin took control at the start of the season or pulled a I’m the captain now, and removed some of those duties from Butler mid-way through.

    Regardless, it’s been clear Tomlin’s stamp on the defense has grown since Dick LeBeau has been gone. Pittsburgh plays a lot more Cover 2, blitzes less, and at camp, you see Tomlin even more active with the defense, especially the secondary.

    Of course, whenever the media does get the chance to interview Tomlin, fewer chances now it’s the offseason, don’t expect him to be forthright about the role he played. More than ever, he’s kept things close to the vest.

    While the Steelers’ defense did finish well in several categories, notably sacks and points allowed, they struggled in others. The red zone defense was abnormally terrible and they allowed far too many chunk plays in the secondary. In the latter, 13 regular season completions of 40+ yards, the highest number given up in two decades. A 14th came in the playoff loss to Jacksonville.

    Despite all those struggles, perhaps that is why Tomlin is not making any coaching changes to the defensive side of the ball. It was Tomlin driving that bus for at least parts of the season. Right now, that journey sorta feels like this. 

    • BurghBoy412

      So why are they keeping this Defensive staff again? Doesn’t sound like they’re all that. Especially if the HC is having to do their job for them.

    • Steelers12

      maybe thats how tomlin like it

    • SwagDaddy330

      Because if Tomlin is the one making all of the decisions, they aren’t responsible. Tomlin is.

    • #7

      You get to see more and more of the uselessness of Mike Tomlin the more the curtain is pulled back. He needs to go.

    • Intense Camel

      In other words, Butler is useless.

    • #7

      Yes. So is Tomlin

    • RevDrEBuzz

      If only those players executed better, they would have executed better and so forf.

    • steelburg

      The FO has stepped in before and kind of aided Tomlin in certain football decisions the first one came when he was first hired they kept Dick around even though Tomlin was not a 3-4 guy. The second move was when the moved on from Bruce so that Ben could stay healthy for the long hall. I think both of those moves were made by the FO and they went over Tomlin because it was the right move for all involved. I think this is one of those times where the FO needs to make another move like those two I mentioned above. This defense has the talent in place but it is just way too inconsistent. I know part of that is young players but next year there should absolutely be no more excuses for this defense. When we get back to making bad QB’s look like bad QB’s and rookie QB’S look like rookie QB’S then we will have success on the defense. I would actually love to see Dick back now that we have replenished the talent.

    • Matthew Smith

      Oh great…so then fire butler,lake,and porter now. And tomlin too since he is responsible for the 42 points by jags

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Maybe he can go back to coaching the linebackers. J Porter ain’t cuttin it.

    • John Westbrook

      This defense is under performing and that falls directly on Tomlin and Butler. Defense got worse every week against bad QBs

    • Intense Camel

      Well, outside of a few games, this is the best the defense has performed in years. Coincidence?

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      It seems to me that someone in the Steelers organization is trying to put the shiv in Tomlin’s back. This leak plus the Bell stuff is someone in the building trying to undermine him, which further illuminates an unhealthy environment.

      The last time I remember this happening, it was a foregone conclusion that Cowher was going to be fired, but instead the Rooney’s filtered out Donahoe, who was the actual back stabber. That move worked out well. I hope they identify the leaks and get rid of them here.

    • John Phillips

      His one and only year as Defensive Coordinator, his team was ranked dead last in Pass Defense.
      But he had an excellent interview. So the Steelers have that going for them

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Did the defense perform better than last year? Yes. The play calling was fine imo. It’s the execution of the game plan that was killing us.

    • Buccos9

      If Bouchette’s account is true, Tomlin’s actions completely undercut Butler’s authority with the players and must have been humiliating for him. If you don’t trust a D coordinator who has been in place for three years, and has been with the team for far longer, bring in a D coordinator you trust. The dysfunction in this coaching staff is even worse than I thought.

    • AndreH

      Tomlin doesn’t know crap about being a DC. For years Dick Lebeau ran the defense and Tomlin never stepped on his toes. You paying all this money to Butler and now we find out that Tomlin has been running the defense the whole time. No wonder they imploded down the stretch.

    • Rob

      “There was some surprise no coaching change was forthcoming on defense, but if that were to occur, Tomlin might have to start with himself. He called many of the defensive plays from the sideline this season. He also took charge of many of the secondary meetings and those with the entire defense.”

      I’m curious as to how Ed even knows this, and to be honest, I stopped reading his stuff a while ago because they were soaked in bias. The entire article feels like a poor cover up of his belief that Tomlin should be fired, which would be fine, as an opinion, and less so in an end of season analysis.

      The only thing here that I find a tad strange, if true, is the calling defensive plays on Tomlin’s part, because we all know about the meetings and extra involvement since Dick left. I don’t watch enough film to know that play calls were the problem with the D this year, as opposed to execution, but its definitely interesting.

    • ImMikeD

      If this is true, its obvious why Butler is still there. First thing out of Butler’s mouth to the press would be something like “wasn’t me, coach T. took over my duties, so blame him”.. Would be a PR nightmare for Tomlin.

    • Dorian James

      I guess I should prepare for another year of soap opera.
      And ANOTHER year full of Tomlin bashing.

    • David Purcell

      Stated it yesterday on the AV comments thread, but I’ll rephrase. My frustration the last 2-3 years, even when they win, is that the Steelers almost always get out-physicaled. Especially our defense, at all 3 levels. A disturbing trend that repudiates why I became a Steeler fan in the first place, for physicality was always the hallmark of this organization. Physicality is a mindset, a culture, which permeates an entire squad, both sides of the ball. It can, does, and will, negate advantages held at the skill positions, or in scheme, or anything else. I can live with mistakes, mental errors, even losing, but we never used to get out-physicaled. Many specific examples on tape now, especially on defense, too many players reluctant to engage fully.

    • 6 ring circus

      Lol, I guess we have to stay tuned for “the rest of the story”. Tired of the “speculation” on SD.

    • CoachCot

      Interesting

    • ATL96STEELER

      The Lebeau move was made when Tomlin was 34 or 35…getting a HOF DC with a ready made 34 DEF roster…that was a no brainer.

      The Haley hire was as you said a Rooney (FO) hire, so the 1st real Tomlin DC or OC hire was Butler and now Fichtner and we can really say this is Ben’s hire.

      Should they (FO) do it again? I say no…Mike needs to sink or swim on his own with the last 2 or the last year that Ben has.

    • Daryl Bennett

      Could these revelations be a part of a Haley revenge plan?

    • Conserv_58

      Since Tomlin was involved in secondary meetings and was heavily involved in on field practices the majority of the blame goes on him for their issues indtead of Carnell.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      There are lots of ways to interpret what is being said. I think there are a bunch of questions that need to be answered in order to know the truth.

      Did Tomlin do the gameplan or just run the meetings with the goal of executing Butler’s plan?
      It is impossible to know which plays MT called and which Butler called. Did one work and the other not or was it a mix?
      Did they not know that we had a hole at ILB going into the year? Everyone on here knew it going into the season, but the FO didn’t fix it. We seriously lacked depth and everyone knew it.
      Did Butler want to do more man and Tomlin overruled?
      Who’s idea was it to put Davis on Gronk?
      Who called the plays in the red zone?

      You see if Tomlin took over in the red zone and started calling plays, maybe you know why Butler is still here. Maybe Tomlin at times overruled Butler and it worked, but it was still within the plan that Butler had put into place.

    • #7

      Lol so you were happy with Tomlin’s expertise in X’s and O’s. Got it. Didn’t you want Butler’s head on a platter the other day?

    • SteelCityDefense

      THIS! On all levels… including our All Pro Offensive Line. It’s like we’re a fake power finesse team now. Thought I was the only one. Even Mike Mitchell isn’t physical because he gets loses battles a lot. Cam imo is inconsistent. VW is our toughest guy but he just doesn’t have the agility or speed to be the linebacker we need. And thats why we’re running Cover 2 on defense. This is now a finesse team and the players are more suited for that.

    • #7

      Those of you who roasted Butler and Lake and whoever else and still support the head coach are hypocritical to say the least

    • 6 ring circus

      The advent of the internet has enabled and emboldened cowardice.

    • Intense Camel

      Depends. When did he take over the defense? If it was this year alone then I’d say he did ok compared to previous years.. The fact that he even felt compelled to do it shows the ineptitude of Butler.

    • Steeldog22

      “I’m curious how Ed even knows this.” – Hey Ed, Todd Haley’s on line two for you. Yes the one that wasn’t rehired. Just a minute Todd, I’m putting you through.

    • #7

      Or maybe…you know…it’s true

    • Mark P

      This year, the defense did about what the talent on the field allowed. Wasn’t Tomlin’s finest hour, but JAX was just a bad matchup for these guys. If we take an honest look at the current defense, we need to get better in the middle – S, ILB, and even NT.

    • #7

      He’s the head coach. He’s a former DC and secondary coach. He’s been here 10 years. Think he should’ve been compelled anyway?

    • Rob

      Lol that’s funny.. he probably is a bit salty

    • WreckIess

      There was an improvement on defense this year and I said it yesterday, but a huge part of the issue wasn’t play calling, it was execution. So if Tomlin did take over, then kudos because I really can’t blame the play calling and there were some bright spots.

      I think where the issues arose at were in the individual coaching opportunities.That’s where Lake, Porter, and Mitchell come in and they kind of failed at this. Mitchell gets a pass because he’s done good work in the past, but the other two have to go. If it was just a few time, that’s excusable, but this pattern of incompetence can’t continue. I’m pretty sure that Porter, Butler, Lake, etc aren’t HIS guys either so it would probably be better if they let him hire his own staff.

    • #7

      “You know, after learning this, maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all” -Tomlin apologists LOL

    • falconsaftey43

      And 1 Super Bowl victory, 2 Super Bowl Appearances, 2nd most regular season wins in NFL during his tenure, 4th most playoff games, 5th most playoff wins, 3rd most Championship Games, 2nd most Super Bowl appearances. Let’s not act like he’s achieve nothing since becoming Head Coach. Even if it all spirals down hill from here, it was a still a very successful tenure as head coach.

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      Both things can be true. The fact that Tomlin is responsible for the defense shouldn’t be news. He’s also responsible for the offense.

    • falconsaftey43

      You do know that it’s very common for Head coaches to do this right? You always hear about head coaches that were offensive coordinators continuing to be the play caller, the still have an offensive coordinator on staff. There is plenty for both to do.

    • nikgreene

      Great. Who should we hire instead?

    • NCSteel

      This is past troubling if true.
      Do your job and let those you have hired do thiers.
      Geez Louise, it’s starting to become a question of how did we even manage 13 wins.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hmmmm. 🤔 Let me see. Will he get credit for when the defense played great or when they played bad? When they led the league in passing yards allowed or when teams ran all over us? The Mariota game or Brett Hundley game. I don’t know man, smear game in full effect if you ask me. Where is this even coming from? Jeez.

    • RobE

      Mike McCarthy is a great example , Edgar Bennett was OC but McCarthy called the plays

    • nutty32

      Meh. This is a piling on story to ride the current pitch fork mood. The defense played better than last year and better than expected. Would they have been even better w/o Tomlin? Who knows. But the D played to expectations or above. You guys forgetting how terrible the D was in 2016?

    • #7

      He offers no input into the offense.

    • PaeperCup

      Ohhhh Boy. Very Interesting.

      Two questions come up. Why did Tomlin feel as if he couldn’t trust Butler to do the job. and Why is he retaining Butler if he did feel that way.

      I like Tomlin as a HC, but only as a HC…..I don’t like that he plays DC too. I really don’t ever like it when HC’s try to do it all themselves.

    • Ichabod

      I can hear it now…”at first I was afraid to take control of the defense on game days. But I refused to live in my fears”

    • JohnB

      if ever a perfect picture for a story like this…

    • #7

      One of the thousands of coaches scattered through the country in both the NFL and college level. I’m not wired in the football coaching community. Are you? Since you’re playing this strawman game, I’ll give you an obvious name. Nick Saban

    • Mark

      Couple of things stand out about our defense last Sunday.
      1. Injuries: Both Hargrave and Tuitt weren’t 100%. Tuitt couldn’t use his left arm and Hargrave back problem left him ineffective.
      2. We were physically manhandled by the Jags Oline. Walton got knocked into next week on a double team
      3. We couldn’t cover simple screen passes and out routes.
      4. Where were the safeties on the big deep pass.

    • david mecucci

      More truth to how horrible tomlin is as a coach nothing great is ever gonna come from this guy

    • pittsburghjoe

      Why! why did he do this? It’s not going to turn out well.

    • Buccos9

      I know some head coaches call offensive plays, but I hadn’t heard that any do it on the defensive side. Head coaches that do call offensive plays normally have a play chart in front of their faces and are open about the fact that they are calling plays. Tomlin seems to have deliberately hidden that he was calling the defensive plays. It was highly unfair to leave Butler hanging out to dry as the one responsible for the defensive performance if he wasn’t even allowed to run the D on game day. Why did Tomlin not came out after the Jags game and say that the poor defensive performance was on him as the guy who set the D and called the plays?

    • capehouse

      Oh geez not good news for Tomlin. No wonder Butler wasn’t fired. He’s just a puppet.

    • MP34

      Head coaches that do more than just manage the game, on-field organization, and the clock, in my opinion… are doomed to fail. So few can do it all

    • #7

      Mike Tomlin can’t do those things you mentioned either

    • LucasY59

      I dunno part of me is less than impressed, I dont think Tomlin should be that involved (yes he should oversee the entire team…which obviously includes the D, but I dont think he should be calling plays) there is a reason to have Coordinators and enough to do as a HC that getting too involved could affect the job he does as the HC (and doesnt let the coordinators do theirs)

      I guess I could say that since the secondary was weak spot on the team its the reason he decided to step in and try and work with that group (especially since that was his coaching strong point when he was a position coach) but for some reason, I just want to put even more blame on him instead…if he is that involved it shouldnt be the problem that it is

      I didnt think Tomlin was on the hot seat as much as was being reported, and definitely wasnt calling for him to be fired (really didnt think there were any coaching changes that needed to be made) and that the missing pieces to winning a SB were to get the few last players needed to solidfy the team, biggest hole was losing Shazier, and needing to replace him will obviously be high priority

      now I think it could be SB or bust for Tomlin, he has a team that is talented enough to win it, and even if he doesnt totally deserve to be fired if he doesnt win one, that is the expectation and anything less is a disappointment

    • LucasY59

      yep thats part of the issue as well

    • Alan Bonin

      We now know why Bulter still has a job but you got to credit Tomlin with the disastrous defense. He was an average DC for 1 year.

    • Rob

      That’s what I find the most curious about this..Tomlin never really seems to have a play call chart in front of him, nor does he seem to be communicating to players on the field during defensive series. Not to mention, HCs calling plays is not a big deal, so why hide it? Especially when they were performing at a high level early on. And with the big mouths on this team, I doubt they’d be able to keep something like this under wraps if it was a constant thing.

    • Rick McClelland

      And Dick Lebeau is no man’s puppet, which is why Tomlin had to send him packing. It all is starting to make sense now.

    • Stairway7

      He needs to let his DC run the defense or fire Butler and get someone he trusts.

    • Ichabod

      Josh Daniels?

    • Mike Popovich

      I’ll play. Give me, Matt Patricia, the defensive coordinator for the Patriots. He hasn’t signed with Detroit yet, which means there still is time.

    • SteelerMike

      No one should be surprised Tomlin was heavily involved in the defense. He’s the long tenured head coach of the team for crying out loud!

    • falconsaftey43

      Firstly, we don’t know what the division of labor was.
      Secondly, you don’t normally hear about defensive play calling period. It’s just not talked about a lot because it’s a lot harder to digest than offensive play calling. Every fan thinks they know how to call an offense. Defense is usually talked about more broadly. (also Head Coaches have gone heavily offensive background recently).
      Thirdly, I don’t think Tomlin/Butler or most coaches are really that concerned with how the fanbase perceives them. Not sure either cares very much where people want to put the blame.
      Fourthly, at this point we know both are coming back so it’s all irrelevant. All that matters is they collectively improve the defense next year. It took steps this year, but fail miserably in the biggest moment.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Tomlin does this in all phases of the game. I remember seeing one of the “Mic’ed Up” segment montages of Tomlin on the sidelines telling Haley, “Tell him to run it again! Tell him to run it! Tell him to run it!”

    • Allen Jadick

      Until they commit to a predominant press man technique, I think this defense will be mediocre at best. The NFL is a quick passing league. Way too many easy throws allowed to opposing offenses.

    • Does Nick Saban want to return to the pros? He seems pretty happy at Alabama in complete control over recruitment and winning the BCS Championship year after year.

      He won’t have complete control over his team in the pros especially since he failed in Miami.

    • Justin Byerly

      What in the actual F is going on with this team lol

    • #7

      Doubt it. I’d give him a call though. The lure of winning a couple of SB’s thus giving him a great argument of being the greatest coach of all time across all levels might just get him interested. (As well as a lot of money) And Miami was a looooong time ago. If he chooses Brees instead of Culpepper, things likely turn out different for him there.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, had nothing to do with the fact that defense wasn’t any good.

    • JT

      “Minority Owners” doing their best to push him out.

    • Notrightinhead4

      Bouchette will say whatever the Steelers tell him to report. No real sports journalism coming there. Dumlin may be planting this story to protect his staff.
      Btw- bouchette’s smug and arrogant Chat responses are getting stale. Post gazette should move on to someone new.

    • Dan

      So is Butler essentially a puppet, or did he lose his playcling duties? I’ve been a Tomlin supporter but it seems more and more that the team won in spite of him this year. We’ll see how next year goes but I think Tomlin’s leash needs shortened.

    • The Brees/Culpepper choice wasn’t Saban’s, it was made for them when the Miami doctors didn’t pass Brees’s physical.

      If Saban would have wanted to return to the pro his name would have probably come up for one of the many, many positions that have opened up over that past few years.

      Even still, upon Saban’s exit from Miami, he said he wanted complete control and never got it. The players also didn’t like they way he treated them. Very similar things were said by/about Chip Kelly upon his exit from Phily. Coincidence? I think not…

    • pittfan

      LMAO

    • Timothy Rea

      Execution is a huge part of it and having players good enough to do their assignments but having a team who put up only 10 points against the Bills go nuts on our defense at home just speaks volumes in the lack of preparation and inability to coach properly. Not one turnover or impactful play the entire game. It’s a disgrace that this team isn’t still playing.. but hey.. i hope the jaguars ARE for real and knock off brady too that would at least be an excuse i’d be on board with. Not this well the HC called the defense so the DC is blameless BS. Somehow I really doubt the patriots will show the same level of pants pulled down surprise that the steelers showed up with on sunday and they find a way to shut down bortles & company..

    • #7

      Saban commands respect, especially now. He’d fix the defense immediately. He’d cut out the locker room nonsense immediately. He’s not there to be anoyone’s buddy. He’s there to put out the best football team he knows how, and he knows what he’s doing. The evidence that Mike Tomlin does not is becoming more and more clear by the day. He’s a negative on this team. Comparing Saban to a gimmick like Chip Kelly is like comparing Frank Sinatra to Criss Cross

    • Mike Popovich

      I don’t get it. I really don’t. How can “insiders” continue to write about team dysfunctions that are a clear representations of Tomlin’s inability to coach and still get hung up on his 13-3 record and his overall regular season record. The AFC hasn’t exactly been all that competitive over the years. When it comes down to it, over the span of Tomlin’s career, it has been the Steelers, Patriots, Manning Broncos/Colts, and a different mix of teams competing for B-level grades.

      Tomlin hides his inability to coach behind an athletically talented roster and Kevin Colbert probably deserves more credit than he gets for keeping the Steelers relevant for as long as they have been. The evidence is in the frequency of Tomlin using “style points” during post-game press conferences after the Steelers have another crapfest against an 0-7 Oakland Raiders.

      Think about it…would Tomlin have had the same amount of success coaching the Cleveland Browns over the last 10 years? I have serious doubts.

    • Mike Popovich

      He signed with the Colts.

    • WreckIess

      That’s extremely untrue.

    • SteelerMike

      Agree Tomlin is responsible for the offense as well. This is his team. But we don’t know how much Tomlin is involved with the offense. I think most people would be shocked if he was designing offensive plays or calling them. I see him managing playing time and providing an overall sense of how he wants the offense to function.

    • Mike Popovich

      He was the DC for the Vikings for a year, so…it wasn’t like he knew nothing about being a DC.

    • The eagles coach calls the offense, and the vikings coach calls the defense…they are both playing in the NFC championship game this weekend. I get what you are saying, and I wish they made changes to the defensive coaching staff and even their scheme but I don’t think it’s because the head coach was calling the plays even if that is true.

      I think the main problem is Tomlin has never proven himself to be a consistently great coordinator in this league like those two coaches have…I think Tomlin is a good coach and leader, but he needs to let his OC and DC do their jobs and only over ride stupid decisions like a RB toss on 4th and a half yard or waiting almost an entire half to put more men in the box when you’re getting ran all over. I f he was any part of that defensive game plan (and I’m sure he was whether he was calling plays or not) than he deserves just as much blame as Butler…the truth is, he deserves more blame because he is the head coach.

    • Ralph Wagner

      Mike Tomlin Ran Steelers’ Defense In 2017. Well that explains that! LOL

    • Saban commands respect from children in a college. The players in a pro locker room are men. I think you need to revisit some exit comments from Saban’s departure form Miami.

      Also remember, he quit on the Dolphins, there were rumors he had excepted the Alabama job with a month left in the regular season that year.

      Saban will never return the the pros because he won’t be given the chance to. Enough said.

      You say your not wired into the coaching communty, its evident when you keep saying Saban’s name to replace Tomlin…

    • #7

      That was 10 years ago. Jesus H dude. A lot changes in 10 years. If you don’t think that Saban isn’t wanted in the pros, you’re delusional. Sorry. And if you think Mike Tomlin is doing a good job with this team after all that’s been revealed you’re either blind or just flat out unwilling to see it. I get it. You got hooked by a salesman. We all did to one degree or another, but give it up. He’s a fraud.

    • David Purcell

      Thanks. For sometimes, not always, it is at crucial times where this lack of physicality trait rears it’s ungly head. Perhaps luck has gone the other way, or players are injured, or you’ve been outschemed, whatever, it is then that physicality is what you fall back on, what bonds, and often delivers you through. When the chips are down, when you crucially need to take on offensive lines and bruisers like Jordan Howard, or Fournette, when your offensive line needs a 4th and a foot, it is then that this trait, which is the essence of football, elevates you.

    • Tracy L Trent

      do their job for them…so, their job was to not tackle cover or produce pressure on opposing offenses and QBs?????????

    • Charles Haines

      Saban is not a professional HC, his success in college is based purely on the fact that he can hand a bag of cash to whatever blue chip high school star he wants.

    • Tracy L Trent

      and now way better players and cant call a good game when it counts….you forgot that part

    • Matt Manzo

      Wow! That’s interesting. Maybe he was thinking “training wheels” for Butler? Maybe he’s ready to take the training wheels off? Hopefully!

    • Matt Manzo

      I wouldn’t want Saban. I’d rather have Munchak.

    • I think Tomlin is a fine coach who has flaws. He’s certainly not the best to ever field a team, but he is far from the worst. I think you need to give your bias a rest because he ain’t going anywhere anytime soon.

    • Ichabod

      Just as well. If he signed here and won a championship, it would be said he did it with tomlin’s players

    • #7

      He’s “fine” at what exactly? I think the other day you said he was a good “manager” or some such? Yeah. Today’s revelations kinda blow that smitherines. Certainly not the best, far from the worst? Wow. No chance the Steelers can improve on that! Good lord.

    • Chris92021

      I wonder if this is akin to when Cowher took the playcalling away from Ray Sherman. If it is, then Butler should be let go to avoid further embarrassment. I am more surprised given how much autonomy Tomlin has given his assistants.

    • I know he couldn’t have signed yet.

      BUT, does anyone one think he may run Luck out of town after he says he wants Jimmy Gee as his QB. Deja Vu anyone? lol

    • So there is no chance that you hire a guy who could turn out to worse than Tomlin? Gimme a break – Yinz need to chill…

      I’ll tell you what, my feelings would be hurt in the slightest if you decided to jump ship on the Steeler or better yet, maybe jump off the 6th St. Bridge…

    • nikgreene

      How is a strawman game to ask for more specifics when you suggest firing Tomlin, who has averaged 10.5 wins/season in his tenure as head coach, been to the playoffs in 8/11 seasons, won 6 division titles. Expectations are high in Pittsburgh, I get it, but let’s have some perspective here.

    • Alex Kozora

      I think it is pretty common knowledge for the beat reporters. Several others have hinted at it over the past days. Bouchette first to put it in an article and not behind a paywall.

    • Sdale

      I have the same feeling about the secondary. He was supposedly a secondary guru at Minnesota, so it’s always bothered me that, between he and Lake, they’ve never been able to fix the secondary. I’m not going to blame all of it on Tomlin, between Davis and Mitchell they missed 43 tackles (and that’s not counting all the ones Mitchell didn’t even get to because of bad angles), but in the big picture, we just haven’t improved enough in an area he’s supposed to be the expert in. And, if he called that turd of a game against Jacksonville, he should fire himself. That was inexcusable.

      Maybe if he wasn’t spending so much time being DC during the games, he could focus on clock management and decision making as a head coach. On the other hand, I don’t have any faith in Butler either.

    • Don’t waste your time with this moron. I wish I could get the last 45 minutes back doing something more fun…

    • nikgreene

      Thanks. Good idea.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I remember reading a quote from someone on Twitter a while ago saying: “Don’t expect many changes on the defensive side of the coaching staff for the Steelers, because it is not as though Tomlin is just going to come and fire himself.” I kinda laughed it off, but felt as though it could have had a kernel of truth. Turns out, it may have been a wholly accurate cob of corn.

      Is Mike Tomlin now officially on the hot seat? Or at the very least a warming plate?

      If reports are to be believed, for the first time either since the 8-8’s or possibly ever, he may just be.

    • Some guys would rather focus on one poorly executed game that a complete career…

    • Jaybird

      A lot of ” leaks” coming out of the Steelers organization. Take away everyone nes cell phones!

    • Nolrog

      Tomlin had no confidence that his defense could stop the Jags on Sunday which is why he did the onsides kick. And he is planning on bringing everyone back.

      Now this report is saying that Tomlin took over some (or much?) of the defensive aspects of the team, and yet they are returning the entire defensive staff.

      That makes no sense.

    • We really should hire a proven DC in this league. Butler was essentially handed the job which was fine at first as everyone gets a first shot sometime but it really hasn’t matched some of the talent we have on the field…sure we set a steelers sack record this year but it never truly felt like it…defense let up so many big plays through the air and even chunks on the ground….I mean I don’t think teams ever looked at us and feared our defense like the ravens, jags, vikings, eagles, chargers, rams etc. I know I never did. Look at the Chargers defense under Gus Bradley, how well the Falcons have done defensively since they hired their new coach who was a great DC and basically runs that defense. It’s not going to happen obviously, but it’s time to change our scheme and hire a proven DC and let him come in and decide the best way to use the pieces we have in place and not force the DC to run a specific scheme. Look at Wade Philips a great DC who does typically run a 3-4, he goes to the Rams who you really wouldn’t think had the personnel to run a 3-4 but he goes there and their Defense was great this year. A great DC will get the best out of his players and put them in the right places and situations to succeed. The problem is we don’t have a great DC in Butler or Tomlin.

    • PittShawnC

      Darth I’ve been a staunch Tomlin supporter and defender for almost a decade now. But with each passing game, of each passing season, I find it harder and harder to do so.

      Personally, I think Tomlin is still in the freezer. Hasn’t even been sat on the counter to thaw, let alone placed on a hot stove.

    • Nolrog

      Because Tomlin is the only one capable of taking a team to the SB? Guess what, in the last 7 superbowls, including this coming one, that’s 7 teams, 14 head coaches, 0 Mike Tomlins.

    • Rob

      I must’ve missed those others, I guess.

      I don’t think it has to do with $, but for years (again I’ve stopped reading), regardless of the topic, Ed’s “analysis/report” pieces are always heavy handed with his own opinion, and he weirdly tries to cover it up, by saying the opposite of his /evidence/. This article for example, it seems all but obvious he putting blame for a multitude of issues at Tomlin’s feet albeit indirectly of course, and then he says things like fans wanting Tomlin to be fired are “preposterous knee jerk” reactions. And then here..”Tomlin never lost the locker room, he had it under control and his players respect him..” before listing every possible time there was drama in which Tomlin should have “taken better control”. Just my opinion on his pieces, I guess, but they are hardly impartial to me.

    • Nolrog

      And the end of Butler’s career, both here and elsewhere.

    • Ryan

      When has Ed ever said he thinks Tomlin should be fired? I read his chat transcript every week and every week he states Tomlin should not be fired.

    • Nolrog

      But if Tomlin won’t let them make the decisions, that means he has no faith in them to do so. In which case, he should bring in people he had confidence they could do the job.

    • Rob

      I said I dont read his pieces anymore. I was talking about this wrap up in particular, and even then I never said Ed said he should be fired.

      There is a tone in this one, I think, that hints at that belief, despite what he says. You don’t have to share my opinion.

    • Nick Sabatella

      That video clip though! Hahahaha

    • steelburg

      I disagree this franchise has had the least amount of turn over at the HC position because they have a great feel for when they should step in and intervene. So after next year if the defense is in the same boat I hope they make a change. And I don’t think Butler was a Tomlin hire either. The FO blocked Butler from leaving a few times and Butler was considered the heir apparent to Lebeau even before Tomlin was hired. Randy and all the other position coaches are Tomlins guys IMO.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I feel ya. My brother and I engage in Mike Tomlin debates ALL THE TIME. One of us seems to be winning more of the arguments lately, but I’m not going to tell you which side is arguing which.

      Here is an interesting question…. Which outcomes get Mike Tomlin fired after 2018?

      4-12, obviously don’t even sniff the playoffs, pick in the top 5 of the draft.
      7-9, bad year, don’t truly come close to the playoffs.
      9-7, just miss out on the playoffs the last week of the season.
      11-5, make the playoffs as a Wild Card. 3rd seed. Lose in the 1st round to a 6th seed, 9-7 team.

    • pittfan

      I stuck up for the guy too. I think he is personally, a fine man and I wanted to see him claw out from under the “Cowher Halo” as I’ve been calling it. THIS was his season to do that as we came off rebuilding seasons. Rather than Progressing, we Regressed, not posting a dominant regular season, and crapping our pants in the first round.
      He is a good coach. His chance to be regarded as “great” has passed. At least for now.

    • Kevin artis

      See why we had so many communication breakdowns.

    • Dorian James

      true and only reason I say nose tackle with you it’s because Jayvon looks like he belongs in the 4-3

    • pittfan

      IMO, all the above. But then it depends upon how you define “the standard”. Mediocrity? Pretty good? Damn good? Great? Best in the league?
      Right now, we’re damn good, at best.

    • Kevin artis

      So he can take control and punk Butler. He’s not going to bring in a strong guy that might not settle for him meltingly in his business.
      Same reason why Jerry Jones keeps Jason Garrett employed.

    • Dorian James

      Oh yeah, I’m sure there will be more to it

    • Darth Blount 47

      That’s kinda my point. If ALL of the above gets him fired, then not even making the playoffs and having yet another winning record, keeps him safe. If true, that means he’s clearly on the hot seat.

    • pittfan

      Sure, as far as my opinion matters. The question is, how do the powers that be see it? There are tons of clubs for which our season would have been a resounding success. Are the Steelers now 1 such club. We shall see.

    • ciscor65

      It seems to me the HC and DC are trying to figure it out. I think before #50 was injured the Steelers had a front seven that was working, the DB’s fair. The hole that was left exposed the defensive backfield further. This would draw the attention of any head coach (I would think). Remember what would happen if Troy was out for a game or two?

    • heath miller

      i think he should have call the O plays on fourth down against the jags..

    • ATL96STEELER

      I believe that on Butler, but I think Tomlin was on board with the understanding that he would have more input than he did under the LeBeau.

      You could be right about bringing LeBeau back, and restoring order with the DEF, but I don’t see that happening with Tomlin.

      I think the next to go will and should be Tomlin.

    • #7

      At least you’re not angry. Losing an argument isn’t the end of the world. Wait…Mike? Is that you?

    • #7

      Yeah. He has no idea how to put together a dominant football team. Completely clueless. 😂Jesus…..

    • heath miller

      and there you have it from “the kid” .. LMAO brilliant post ..

    • #7

      Because I don’t know every one of the thousands of coaches out there. Do you? And thanks for the recap of the team accomplishments of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tell me what Tomlin does well. Tell me what he does, specifically, to help the team attain those accomplishments. I’ll wait…

    • II till you what Mike gets. All the blame when he looses and none of the credit when he wins. Yinz are crazy…

    • I didn’t loose anything…

    • steelburg

      I disagree any coach who can steer a team straight after all the drama this team has had the last few years should be kept around IMO. But I think Tomlin is a guy who needs to be surrounded with higher end coordinators on both offense and defense. The offense doesn’t need to be touched right now Haley has left it in good condition so the Randy higher is prefect right now. But the defense may need some work.

    • Charles Mullins

      I am from Pittsburgh and live in Fort Lauderdale…. You don’t want Saban.

    • falconsaftey43

      way better players than when?

      Defense wasn’t good against JAX. No part of it. Falls on entire coaching staff and the players on the field. Needs to be fixed.

      None of that changes what the Steelers have accomplished under Tomlin. To try to reduce Tomlin to “one good interview” is just silly.

    • Charles Mullins

      He also lied left and right.

    • falconsaftey43

      Can’t say I’ve ever noticed Butler have a call sheet. Not saying he doesn’t, I just never really noticed.

      Also, Tomlin “hides” everything. It’s not like he denied calling plays or anything, he just didn’t make an announcement about the division of labor. Not really a reason he should. But really, he plays everything close to the vest, so it’s not really a surprise that no one really knew.

    • falconsaftey43

      I thought 2008 was pretty great. 2010 not bad either.

    • ATL96STEELER

      We probably agree more than you think.

      IMO Tomlin and Ben are joined at the hip. I wouldn’t turnover the complete staff on Ben at the end of his run. We’re not sure about the ’19 season yet, but if they underachieve again in 2018 and Ben says I’m done…I think you start chopping with Tomlin and start off with a new HC/QB.

    • Rob

      That’s fair. I feel like he’s usually holding a sheet or a tablet when I see him, but that’s minimal.

      I don’t really care who’s calling plays, just make the necessary improvements for next year. Since they’ll both be back next year anyways, it just felt like Tomlin was being targeted for little to no reason.

    • falconsaftey43

      Really, Cleveland? No one is fixing that. Certainly talent plays a large role in how far a team can go. But if all it took was a talented roster to post the kind of winning record they’ve had under Tomlin, you wouldn’t see teams shelling out so much money on coaching staffs.

    • Doherty’s Pub

      I just don’t like that they were no adjustments made. Spence was a liability and they knew that. Why continue to use him. Why not try 4- 3 and add D linema to stop the run instead of doing something you knew wouldn’t work. Jacksonville destroyed The Steelers front 7 and in my opinion you could see that coming. Tomlin and Butler should have known that. But no real adjustments. Very disappointed.

    • falconsaftey43

      You know, that’s a good point. D certainly looked way different with and without Troy. Shazier is special for sure. Spence…

      Still, JAX game was embarrassing no matter what players were on the field. If Cleveland had that game, they’d be embarrassed. Still, can’t let one game determine how you view everything.

    • steelburg

      It’s a lot different coaching in the NFL then it is coaching young minds who are hanging on to your every word because you have sent a ton of guys to the NFL. The agenda is way different with players in the NFL guys won’t hanging on to your every word like college players do if you can’t get them paid and if you don’t give them playing time. Nick Saban isn’t Bill Belichick he won’t get total control of a team like Bill has beacuse he hasn’t done it at the highest level. Bill’s message worked because he started winning and it continues to work because he keeps winning. Saban hasn’t even proved he can win at the NFL level.

    • cencalsteeler

      You had me at “especially the secondary”.

    • Vic

      Yeah we all know his lip service is his strong suit. Thanks Rooney rule.

    • cencalsteeler

      That sounds like your settling for mediocrity and are ok staying on this merry go round.

    • steelburg

      Draft and development of players this roster is loaded with young talent. They have even found talent under a rock in Hilton, AV, Finney, they have even hit on late round guys more often then not. Talent wise on both sides of the ball this team is loaded and under Bill it always seemed 1 sided favoring the defense. No matter what out side noise is going on around them under Tomlin this team at least during the regular season finds away to stay together.

    • Al O

      Unfortunately Tomlin is here for the loooong run. I don’t even think a 2-14, 3-13 season would move the Rooneys to can their golden boy. And he’ll certainly remain thru the rest of Bens career.

    • Vic

      Bill cowhers team, HOF QB, 2008 DOPY harrison, 2010 DOPY Troy P., makes sense why he had success early and the team has regressed.

    • Vic

      Jim Schwartz.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Successful? Yes, absolutely!

      Disappointing and underachieving in a lot of ways? Yes, Absolutely!

    • Vic

      To all those that can only justify tomlin staying because you think there is no better option out there, well there actually is, JIM SCHWARTZ!

    • Even Belichick has flaws. Tomlin is good enough to get the job done. He’s done it already.

    • Renohightower

      Let the torch lighting begin

    • Renohightower

      You should be banned not from this site but from humanity

    • Renohightower

      yep that quit on the Dolphins remember if you are going to dump him the next person not only needs to be as successful but better

    • Renohightower

      Sigh

    • Renohightower

      You mean ll those Alabama players getting arrested yep locker room in complete shape

    • RJMcReady

      The chunk plays given up by the secondary, the most in 2 decades, is the most concerning.

    • Renohightower

      Most wins in 11 seasons second only to BB hear that mic drop

    • Renohightower

      No losing seasons best offense in the NFL yep lets fire that person

    • Renohightower

      What coach doesn’t lie its a question on the application

    • Renohightower

      The Titans were so good when he was there

    • Renohightower

      Nope lets fire him because that makes total sense in Bizaro World

    • Renohightower

      Drafted Tim Tebow NEXT

    • RJMcReady

      Let’s not forget he benefitted from SB 3-4 Defense and has had one QB his whole tenure. Since that defense deteriorated following the 2011 season Tomlin’s been above average, not great. And his record against sub .500 since 2012 speaks for itself.

      With that said, he does have great winning % and there’s not a lot to complain about in winning the Division 5 Times in 11 seasons.

    • Renohightower

      And BB assistants have done so great apart from him. Name one

    • Renohightower

      That 3-4 defense that was the oldest across the board in the NFL? But there is not a lot to complain about. But this is Pittsburgh and the backup QB, an other teams coach is always better. Baltimore has missed the playoffs four straight seasons. It could always be worse people.

    • Renohightower

      He’s sitting there with his chipped ham sandwich perogies and miller lights Bill Cawher duh wun dayt game I tells ya

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😂
      Wait, you’re serious??
      😐🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • RJMcReady

      I’m saying once that defense’s prime years were finished (2001-2011), Tomlin, an ex-defensive coordinator and db’s coach, has failed to rebuild or sustain previous success on that side of the ball.

      Our goal is not to be like Baltimore, Cleveland or anyone else. You know the standard is high in Pittsburgh where we’ve gone to an AFC Title 1 every 10 years for 50 seasons

      Plus when you have a HOF QB, HOF WR, All Pro RB, C and RG while other teams in the division have seen better days, you should be dominating that competition.

    • justafanlikeyou

      Not to mention all the high draft picks loading the defensive side of the ball now

    • SteelerFanInMD

      Now we know that Tomlin isn’t just a cheerleader! 😀

    • Clemenzza

      So why is the Rooney Rule jagoff still coaching? Defense has been the weak link of this team for years.

    • JZ

      racist no doubt

    • JZ

      you are right…criss cross is wayyyy better!

    • Woodsworld

      Sounds more like the blame game to me. Will somebody just say “The buck stops here”!

    • #7

      He did that? All on his own? So I guess there’s now at least 2 people in Pittsburgh (Butler AND Colbert) who have job titles but don’t do anything? Yeah. They stayed together alright…at the IHOP until 30 mins before game time.

    • Charles Haines

      I doubt Jesus can help you with reading problems.

    • #7

      Mike Mitchell is a great safety then right? Went 13-3 this year! AFCCG last year! He wins! LOL “mic drop” after that? Tomlin’s remaining supporters are as simple as Tomlin

    • #7

      Uh…yeah. Except your cognitive abilities and your argument. Stay angry bud.

    • #7

      Indicative of the level of mind I’m dealing with here

    • PittShawnC

      I don’t think anything done on the field in 2018 will get him fired. It would have to be a combination of a 4-12 type season AND a couple of really awful, awufl PR debacles from players or coaches. (think suspensions, criminal arrests, etc)

    • #7

      Um…where you’re from and currently living has what to do with anything? You think Saban is an imbecile. That’s fine. You’re insane for that opinion, but whatever. Why did you qualify it with your residency information?

    • westcoasteeler

      “Did you order the fourth down pitch!?!” “You can’t handle the truth!!”

    • PittShawnC

      Agreed Pitt. The gleam of that SB win grows darker and darker every game. I was very disappointed in the regression of players like Burns, Davis, Dupree and even Hargrave. I was so excited about them getting better this year. It’s as if we have more questions now on that side of the ball, with teh same group of players, than we did this time last year. That’s not good.

    • WreckIess

      You grade head coaches on how often their team wins. Last time I checked, wins weren’t a safety stat… That was a terrible example.

    • Matt Rippin

      To be clear, I don’t want Tomlin fired. Not anymore. I wanted him fired three years ago, while Roethlisberger was still in the middle of his career. Now, I accept that the Steelers will be better served at this point by duct-taping this thing together and hoping that it runs.
      But, having said that, how much more evidence do we need that Tomlin’s fingerprints are all over this team’s shortcomings?

    • VinHuddle

      Great pt

    • John Phillips

      Dilly dilly !

    • #7

      I think I have a solution for everyone. Let’s put a cardboard cutout of Mike Tomlin in the locker room, install a surround system and loop cuts of his best Tomlinisms. “The standard is the standard” “We don’t live in our fears” “unleash hell” and “maintain gap integrity” you know them all. That way, we can still get everything Tomlin has to offer as a head coach and give his sycophants what they adore, and at the same time eliminate all that is negative about him, which is basically making decisions and showing up for work in general. Win/Win for all involved.

    • John Phillips

      It’s spiraled down hill way before now.

    • John Phillips

      It wasn’t good it was Greatttttttt !!!

    • Tuddy

      That’s like the whole benefit of the Pit job is that you have consistency and full control. Am I missing something? He has to work with Colbert but you have to work with your scouts and staff in college.