Hot Topics

    Brad Allen Will Referee Steelers Divisional Round Playoff Game Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan January 9, 2018 at 07:28 pm

    The referee assignments for this weekend’s Divisional Round playoff games were announced on Tuesday and Brad Allen will be in charge of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Allen, a fourth-year NFL official, has previously refereed three other games involving the Steelers with the last one being last season in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. His crew assessed 17 total penalties in that Steelers win over the Browns.

    This season, Allen’s crew reportedly averaged 12.27 penalties a game, which appears to be slightly below the league average. Earlier this season, Allen and the crew he led officiated the Jaguars game against the Cincinnati Bengals and of the 13 total penalties assessed in that contest, 5 for 50 yards went against the Jaguars.

    The Sunday officiating crew will include Umpire Barry Anderson, Down Judge Jerry Bergman, Line Judge Julian Mapp, Field Judge Joe Larrew, Side Judge Walt Coleman IV and Back Judge Scott Helverson. None of those six officials were part of Allen’s crew during the regular season.

    • mezzetin1

      Dilly dilly!

    • Ken Krampert

      Crazy that the NFL has come to this. Articles on who the individuals are on the officiating crews when they should be anonymous faces on the field. Totally justified in covering it though because they change the course of a game more often than not….

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Screwed by the refs again

    • gdeuce

      this crew assesses less penalties than the average crew

    • Ryan Alderman

      Sad we now have to consider who’s reffing the game as a potential factor in its outcome.

    • Travis

      thank god its not walt anderson!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      how about arn anderson?

    • pittfan

      wonder who brady picked to ref their game?

    • heath miller

      that is the most rediculious thing i ever heard.. brady picks his own refs … just crazy talk … stupid .. worst post i ever read…. everyone knows coach belichek picks the refs not brady hahahaha HEEATH